Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Aly Goni

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Aly Goni

14 seconds ago

Aly Goni is in the hot seat right now because he was thrown into the “Bigg Boss 14,” mix as a total wildcard that no one saw coming. If you don’t know who he is, it’s all right. He’s a star in his own right. He is an Indian actor who has a long list of successful projects under his belt, and that is something we know for certain. However, even his own fans don’t know as much about him as they should, and that means it’s time to get to know more.

1. He’s Young

He’s got a lot of work under his belt, but he’s still very young. He was born on February 25, 1991, which means he’s only 29. He’s going to celebrate his 30th birthday shortly after 2020 ends, and he might be happy that he gets to celebrate with a bit more freedom because things are calming down a bit.

2. He’s From India

He was born in a place called Bhaderwah. This is located in a place called Jammu & Kashmir, which are located in India. He was raised there, he went to school there, and he spent his childhood there. We don’t know much about his childhood or his family, however.

3. He’s Single

Well, he’s not married. We don’t know if he is dating anyone at the moment, but he once dated model Natasa Stankovic. They were asked to dance together as exes on a reality television dance competition back in 2019. They may no longer be together, but we get the feeling that they are on good terms with one another in some capacity.

4. He’s No Stranger to Reality Television

Much of the work he’s done has been on reality television. He’s done Fear Factor and many other shows that are all reality-based, and that’s what has made him famous. These shows have given him a household name, and he’s working hard to become a serious actor known for his serious works rather than just a reality show actor who isn’t known for much else. We think he’s doing a good job.

5. He’s Close to Jasmin Bhasin

He and Jasmin Bhasin have been friends for a while. They seem very close, too, and he is allegedly on the show and in the house because he is tired of seeing his friend cry and seeing her upset. There has been a rumor of a romance between the two, but they definitely do seem very close as friends.

6. He’s Doing Well

He might be working hard to make himself a household name, but he’s doing all right financially in the meantime. He’s got an estimated net worth of $2 million, which is a lot of money. He’s doing well, he’s making big changes in his life, and he seems like he is in a happy place.

7. He’s Private

That’s something you don’t often hear used to describe reality television stars. However, he’s a man who is relatively private and doesn’t speak up much about his personal life. He might know about the rumors that link his name to things, but he doesn’t touch on them or even acknowledge them in many instances. He keeps to himself, and that is almost always a good idea.

8. His Relationship with His Ex Ended on an Interesting Note

When he and his Serbian model ex broke up many years ago, he did come out and say that they were no longer together and that he was all right. He blamed their split on their cultural differences, which is really a valid reason to break up. However, he then came out and said he’d prefer to spend his life with an Indian woman rather than someone from a different cultural background.

9. He’s Happy for His Ex

Natasa Stankovic announced in 2020 that she’s engaged to be married to Hardik Pandya, and that’s a big deal. He’s a famous cricket player, and they seem very happy. Aly Goni came out and said that he is very happy for his ex and that he wishes her well. He thinks that they look happy and good together, and that is something he feels good about.

10. He’s a Class Act

While we really don’t know too much about him, he’s a man who never airs his dirty laundry. He has been known to say very nice things about his ex, including the fact that she is a darling, that she is sweet, and that she is caring. Even after they ended things and she got engaged to someone else, he continued to say kind things about her. That is always considered class.


About The Author

Tiffany Raiford
More from this Author

Tiffany Raiford is a lifelong Floridian, wife to my high school sweetheart and mother of four littles (two girls and boy/girl twins...no, they are not identical and yes, I'm sure). My kids love to whine, so I love to wine. My loves include nap time, bed time, date night, travel and evenings and weekends when my husband is home because he handles all diaper changes.


Related Posts

Add Comment

game of thrones emilia clarke
The Best Secrets TV Show Kept From Their Casts
Check Out The Trailer for The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion
The Five Biggest General Hospital Betrayals of 2020
Why Contestants Wear the Same Clothes on “The Great British Bake Off”
The Hilarious Imaginary Pitch Meeting for “Twilight: Breaking Dawn”
Five of the Most Memorable Last Kisses in Movies
The Five Best Friendships in Marvel Movies
Five Movies That Realistically Depict Alien Invasion on Earth
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Aly Goni
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Ant Middleton
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Conor MacNeill
10 Things You Didn’t Know about The Nana Brothers from Bizarre Builds
Freddy Krueger, Jason and Pinhead are Fighting the Power Rangers in Fan-Made Comic
Elm Street
Did You Know Marvel Made a Freddy Kreuger Comic in 1989?
Five Reasons Why DeSaad Deserves a Solo Movie
What We Learned from The Batman: Three Jokers Trailer
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
Here’s What We Know about Harry Potter: Hogwarts Legacy for PS5
Turns out Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Has Connections to Modern Warfare
The Trailer For PS5’s Project Athia is Worth a Watch
The 2021 Mortal Kombat Has Been Delayed Indefinitely