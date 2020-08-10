10 Things You Didn’t Know about Alyssa Bates

When you’re a reality star with a large following, the entire world wants to know more about you. Alyssa Bates Webster is the kind of woman that everyone wants to know more about. She’s part of the hit reality show, “Bringing Up Bates,” and she’s been in the public eye for a long time. She’s currently announced that she’s expecting her fourth child with her husband, and her fans are so happy and so excited for her. It makes us want to get to know the star a bit better, so we are going to go through her life and find some of the most interesting tidbits we can find to share with you.
1. She’s A Mom of Three
She and her husband already have three babies, and now they have a fourth on the way. Their new baby will make his or her appearance at some point in February 2021. They are currently parents to three little girls. Their names are Allie, who is five, Lexi, who is three, and Zoey, who is two.
2. She’s Young
What might surprise people about Alyssa Bates is that she is so young. You don’t expect someone with their fourth baby on the way to be all of 25, but that’s the truth. She’s a 25-year-old mother of almost four, and she’s been married since 2014. Her husband is 30, and they got married when she was only 19 and he was 24.
3. She’s Got Health Issues
Alyssa Bates has not had an easy road the past year. She suffered from some serious health problems over the course of this time. She had two have several procedures for her heart condition. It’s called super ventricular tachycardia. She had it worked on in both April and August of 2019.
4. She’s Part of Her Own Big Family
The reason her own little family is so famous is that she’s part of her own large family. Much like the Duggar family, she is one of 19 kids. Alyssa is one of the older daughters. Her family gained notoriety alongside the Duggars because of their unconventional way of living and having child after child.
5. Fans Don’t Feel She’s Being Honest
She chooses to use her social media squares to portray a very curated view of her life – but we all do, if we are being honest. She often uses this time to share photos of her family all dressed up and looking their best, and her fans are beginning to wonder why they cannot see more of the real-life that this family leads behind the scenes. It’s something that they want to see more of, but she’s not sharing that kind of behind-the-scenes. You know what, though? It’s her social media account, and she’s not required to share anything with us at all – so we will take what she’s sharing and be happy with it.
6. Her Husband’s Family is Political
What many people fail to realize is that Alyssa Bates is married to John Webster, who is the son of a Florida Congressman. His father is Daniel Webster. It’s interesting for his own family to have such a large family to welcome into their own lives, and it must be even more interesting for the congressman to have a reality star in his family.
7. She Was Never Alone with Her Husband Prior to Their Wedding
Again, because of their very conservative Christian values, this is a family that does not believe that anyone should be alone with anyone of the opposite sex when they are not married. She and her husband dated for a year, but they were never alone together until the night of their wedding.
8. She’s the First Child to Move Away
When she and her husband got married in 2014, they moved from her hometown to live with her new family. She left the family and went to Orlando, Florida, which is almost 700 miles away. She was the first to do so, and it was a shocking moment for her family.
9. She Finds Motherhood to be a Calling
Alyssa Bates Webster does not list her role as mom as a job. It’s a calling. She doesn’t feel that it is a task or a hobby. It’s what she was meant to do with her life, and she’s loving every moment of it while she’s got the chance to do it with her little family.
10. She Really Loves Her Husband
We love that she has no problem sharing her feelings about her husband online. We love that she shows him so much appreciation. We love that she is so good to him, and we love that she loves their love. Everyone should be so happy in their own marriages.