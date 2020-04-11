When you try to think of the role Alyssa Diaz is best-known for, it’s hard to pick just one or two. Her resume speaks for itself and her acting credits include guest appearances in some very well-known shows including Bones and The Vampire Diaries. Throughout her career, Diaz has also had starring roles in several shows. Over the last few years, her work on shows like Ray Donovan, The Rookie and Narcos: Mexico have proven exactly what she’s had so much success. As all three of her current shows continue to rise in popularity, there’s no doubt that Diaz’ career will do the same. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Alyssa Diaz.
1. Jaws Is Her Favorite Scary Movie
Alyssa Diaz loves to watch a good scary movie every once in a while. Her favorite scary movie of all time is Jaws. She told Interview Magazine, “As a kid, I would happen to catch it playing on television right around the time I was planning a trip to the beach.”
2. She Has a Non-Profit Organization
Alyssa is very passionate about giving back and helping the younger generation. As a result, she started an organization called I Am Now me. The organization encourages girls and women to be themselves. Alyssa says I Am Now Me gives teens and women “the chance to see other women speakers. It gives them the chance to see women who have gone through difficult times and have made their way out of it. It gives them a role model in this way and a mentor. It gives them someone to believe in. It is really important to have someone believe in you when you want to do something big. And to know that anything is possible, and it does not matter where you come from. The actions that you take in the present is what matters.”
3. She Wants To Do A Comedic Role
So far, most of Alyssa’s roles have been a bit more on the serious side. However, she has a goofy side that she would love to get the chance to show her fans. She would love to do a comedic role at some point and thinks viewers would be pleasantly surprised by what she could bring to the table.
4. She Did Actual Police Training For Her Role On The Rookie
There’s a lot of behind the scenes work that goes into acting like a cop. In order to prepare for her role on The Rookie, Alyssa had to go through some very real police training. She learned how to make an arrest and how to clear rooms. She also got the chance to do a ride along with the LAPD. In addition to the police specific training, Alyssa also had to do lots of exercise to get herself into good physical shape.
5. She’s A Wonder Woman Fan
Alyssa Diaz has always been a fan of stories that involves superheroes and other out of this world elements, which likely came in handy during her time on The Nine Lives of Chloe King. After all, a good imagination is something that probably comes in handy for every actor. She is also a big comic book fan and loves “anything that has to do with Wonder Woman”.
6. She Was Working On A Graphic Novel
During an interview with Regard Magazine several years ago, the publication reported that Alyssa Diaz was working on a graphic novel. The book was never published and it’s unclear whether or not she’s still working on it. However, it would be really cool to see such a creative project from Diaz.
7. She Always Keeps A Book In Her Purse
Alyssa Diaz is an avid reader who is very passionate about literacy. She says that reading is actually what started her on the path towards acting. With that in mind, it probably doesn’t come as much of a surprise that the one thing Alyssa always has in her purse is a book.
8. Cate Blanchett Is Her Favorite Actress
When asked who her favorite actress is, Alyssa quick responded with Cate Blanchett. Alyssa didn’t expand on why Cate Blanchett is her favorite, but judging by Blanchett’s accomplishments, it’s easy to see why. The talented Blanchett has earned two Academy Awards during her career. She has appeared in films like The Lord of the Rings and The Aviator.
9. She Likes To Play The Djembe
Alyssa Diaz has a space in her home that she refers to as “the healing room”. This is where she comes to rest and recharge after a long day. Alyssa’s healing room is full of instruments including a African djembe drum. When discussing her healing room with The Morning Call, Alyssa said, “I like instruments that are intuitive and draw me into my body and inner rhythm when I get heady. Anyone can hit a drum — you don’t need to know chords.”
10. She Once Dumped a Guy Who Asked Her To Eat Octopus
Octopus is Alyssa’s least favorite food. As you can imagine, there’s an interesting story behind how she came to this conclusion. Alyssa says that one of her old boyfriends encouraged her to try octopus. Alyssa realized that she was not a fan after finally giving it a try. Alyssa and her partner eventually went their separate ways, although the reason for their split probably had to do with more than just octopus.