When Alyssa McKay first started posting content on social media, she couldn’t have known how popular she would eventually become. Now she has millions of followers from places all over the world, and she’s made a career out of being on social media. She is well-known for making diss songs and hilarious videos from the point of view of a ‘mean girl’. Not only will Alyssa’s video makes you laugh, but they’ll also probably make you think a little bit, too. As her popularity continues to grow, it’ll be interesting to see if Alyssa eventually decides to branch into other areas. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Alyssa McKay.
1. She Is From Oregon
Alyssa McKay is one of the few young influencers who doesn’t mind letting people into the details of her personal life. She is a Portland native and she is very proud of her roots. Although most influencers have been flocking to Los Angeles, Alyssa doesn’t appear to have any plans to relocate.
2. She Is Not Afraid To Call People Out
She told Distractify, “There are some people that don’t really like me because… I was like I’m going to call you out because you’re doing something you’re not supposed to do. There were things happening in the influencer sphere that I just wasn’t OK with… I know a lot of the stuff that happens behind the scenes and for me, it’s really important that I’m honest and do the right thing and the privilege that I have, being an online personality and such.”
3. TikTok Isn’t The Only Platform Where Has A Large Following
Most people are familiar with Alyssa from the content she’s created on TikATok, but that isn’t the only place where she’s made a name for herself. She currently has almost 820,000 followers on Instagram and her YouTube channel has 223,000 subscribers. Her channel has more than 35 million views.
4. She Has A Boyfriend
Alyssa may be young but she’s already found love. She is in a relationship with Levi Underwood after the couple met on TikTok in 2019. Levi also lives in Oregon and the couple seems to be going very strong. While some might be intimidated while dating someone who gets as much attention as Alyssa does, Levi is fully supportive of her aspirations.
5. She Got Her Start On Musical.ly
When it comes to TikTok, Alyssa isn’t new to it; she’s true to it. She actually got her start on the platform when it was still called Musical.ly. Once the platform transitioned to TikTok, Alyssa saw her number of followers and her amount of engagement start to skyrocket.
6. She Used To Work At Target
Before becoming a social media star, Alyssa was just a ‘regular’ teenager working at a local Target store. During an interview with Willamette Week, Alyssa said, “I came from working at Target and frozen yogurt and being yelled at by customers to making videos and being creative.”
7. She Is A College Student
In addition to being a full-time content creator, Alyssa is also a full-time college student at Portland State University. She is currently working on earning a bachelor’s degree in communications. Alyssa is fortunate to already be getting plenty of real-world experience in her major.
8. She Loves Doing Her Makeup
When most people think of Alyssa, her comedic content is the first thing that comes to mind. Making people laugh isn’t the only thing she’s interested in, though. She’s also really interested in makeup and doing her makeup before a video is one of her favorite parts of the day.
9. Robert Sheehan Is Her Celebrity Crush
Even if you’re the kind of person who isn’t heavily invested in celebrity culture, you’ve probably had at least one celebrity crush in your lifetime. Alyssa McKay is no exception. According to Famous Birthdays, Alyssa’s celebrity crush is Irish actor Robert Sheehan. For those who aren’t familiar with Robert, he is most well known for his role in the Netflix series The Umbrella Academy.
10. Her Secret Is Simpler Than You’d Think
When people achieve as much success as Alyssa has, people always want to know if there’s some secret recipe that got her there. In reality, however, Alyssa’s secret isn’t really a secret at all. While talking to Willamette Week, Alyssa shared that consistency is the key to her success. She also added, “Once you hit 100,000 followers, you can start profiting. Have a rate in mind, research it and don’t let brands step on you or take advantage of the fact that influencing is new.”