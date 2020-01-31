10 Things You Didn’t Know About Alyssa Salerno

Alyssa Salerno is the latest talk of the show in MTV’s reality television series “Siesta Key.” She has set tongues wagging following her romantic ties with TV star Alex Kompothecras. The newest reality couple has opened its relationship to debate as they often keep matters concerning the relationship public through social media. Most viewers of the reality show may not recognize Alyssa Salerno since she is a nonentity in the television world, unlike other cast members who are seasoned actors and actresses. She has, however, gained significant prominence after her engagement with the reality show’s leading man, Alex Kompothecras. “Siesta Key” viewers are yet to see her tangled in the show’s fiery moments, but even without any scandals, there is still learn a lot about her, so here are some details on Alyssa Salerno.
1. She owns a salon in Sarasota
Alyssa Salerno is a businesswoman who blended her entrepreneurial spirit with her passion for styling hair to open up a salon in Sarasota, Florida. She is fond of sharing snapshots of her hairstyles with her fans on social media. The new starlet had always dreamed of owning a salon and is among the lucky few who have lived to see their dreams come true. The salon and styling lounge goes by the name “Meraki Wild.” With her determination to cater to her clients’ needs, she announced the salon’s partnership with Bumble and Bumble, which offers an assortment of hair products.
2. She owns a puppy
Alyssa does not shy away from expressing her adoration for pets, especially dogs, thus keeps a well-groomed boxer puppy, Bodhi. On many occasions, the German puppy often accompanies her to different destinations.
3. Alyssa is set to be part of a new season
The viewers of “Siesta Key” should expect an additional cast member in the upcoming third season of the series. Alyssa will grace the television screens following Alex’s fall out with former girlfriend and fellow cast member, Juliet. Her new role awaits her despite many viewers anticipating the break out of the fierce drama. Although so far, she has managed to keep herself away from unnecessary drama, we can’t wait to see how she maneuvers the scandalous life of “Siesta Key.” According to Gerente, the production team hinted to the fans that the upcoming season would be nothing short of a mixture of deceit, disagreements, grief and all the glamour that friendship has to offer.
4. Expecting her first child
The news causing so many fans to await the show’s return is about Alex’s girlfriend’s pregnancy. The couple spilled the beans on its anticipation of the newborn through a heartfelt post. According to The News, the duo held a party where invited family members and a section of their close friends to whom they first broke the news.
5. A huge Instagram fan
Alyssa maintains an active presence on her Instagram account. She is fond of sharing new developments in her life as well as her everyday adventures with her Instagram followers. A sneak peek into her Instagram profile would beckon you to what seems to be Alyssa’s perfect life. She keeps a feed of her adventurous lifestyle, and you would be quick to notice her charming beauty from her snapshots. The Instagram account, under the name @alyssanoelsalerno, has over 50,000 followers, and she has so far made 500 posts. She uses the platform to promote her skills since some of her posts include hairstyle tutorials. Besides the hairstyles posts, Alyssa documents the different destinations around the world she frequently visits. Her pet Bodhi also enjoys a fair share of the Instagram posts as she always shares pictures of the dog.
6. She is close to her sister, Ally Salerno
Away from the “Siesta Key” drama and romantic ties, Alyssa maintains a strong bond with her family members, especially her sister, Ally Salerno. Ally is a Florida State University graduate and is currently in law school. Alyssa is proud of Ally’s academic achievements, thus audaciously shared a sincere message to her sister on Instagram upon Ally’s graduation.
7. Friends with Madisson Hausburg
Despite Alyssa’s entrance into the “Siesta Key” family, she may not be a new face among all the seasoned casts. She shares close ties with TV star Madisson Hausburg; they have a long history together have being raised in Sarasota. According to Hollywood Life, the two have been friends from way back before they even appeared on “Siesta-Key.” Their old memories are imprinted in photos they took together some time back during their friendship days. The “Siesta Key” fans wait to see how the old friendship unfolds amid the fiery events characterized by the television show.
8. Boyfriend accused of cheating while she was pregnant
When Alex broke the news about Alyssa’s pregnancy, his ex-girlfriend was unable to contain her disgust at his infidelity. Juliette Porter, who is also “Siesta Key,” cast member accused Alex of cheating on Alyssa with her a few months before the announcement of the pregnancy. Alex has, however, failed to comment on the allegations made against him and Alyssa has remained mum about the whole saga perhaps choosing to stand by her man.
9. Has a long history with Alex
For those who might think Alyssa is in it for the money, they might be wrong since the two go way back. Alyssa’s relationship with Alex may have come as a surprise to the public, but they have been acquaintances since childhood. Soon after Alex cut ties with ex-girlfriend Juliette, many were astonished by his quick move to get into a new relationship. However, the two have been friends from teenagers and even went to the same school, so maybe Alex reasoned it is better to be involved with a person who has always loved him for who he is and not what he has.
10. Her hobbies
Alyssa loves to explore new destinations and shares her travel experiences on her social media accounts. She, however, has a newfound hobby; together with Alex, they often take boat rides and cruise through the ocean, trying to catch some fish.