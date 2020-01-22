Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter may have the social media world on lock, but there’s a newer platform that’s been getting a lot of attention – especially among younger viewers. TikTok is becoming a very popular social media app, and Amal Rsho is becoming one of its most popular users. Rsho is well-known on TikTok for her dance and comedy videos. So far, she’s earned over a million followers and her fan base in constantly growing. Although her posts are always full of fun, it’s clear that Amal takes her content seriously. In addition to regular posting Amal also enjoys interacting with her fans. As she continues to build a name for herself, people are excited to learn more about the young influencer. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Amal Rsho.
1. She’s From Turkey
One of the best things about the online world is that it allows us to connect with people from different parts of the world. Amal was born and raised in Turkey and lives there currently. Her culture is very important to her and she identifies with the Kurdish ethnic group. She speaks Turkish and often incorporates this into her Instagram captions and other social media posts.
2. She’s A Model
Like many social media stars, Amal Rsho hopes her platform will eventually help her gain other opportunities. One of the things she seems to have an interest in is modeling. Although she isn’t quite a professional model yet, she has gotten the chance to do some fashion photoshoots.
3. She’s A Leo
Although Amal’s exact age is unknown, we do know that she was born on August 1st which makes her a Leo. If you’re into zodiac signs and have done any research on Leos, you know that they’re said to be natural born leaders and tend to be popular. With those characteristics, it’s no surprise that Amal has become a well-known social media user.
4. She Was Dubbed One Of The Hottest Girls On TikTok
As the TikTok platform continues to grow, more and more people are introduced to Amal Rsho. Her good looks don’t go unnoticed to many people who stumble across her profile and she’s been named one of the “Hottest Girls on TikTok” by TikTok guide. Other names on the list include Kristen Hancher who is one of the platform’s biggest names.
5. She Loves To Spread Positivity
The Internet can be a toxic please, but Amal Rsho doesn’t feed into that. She enjoys connecting with her fans and spreading positive vibes. Her content tends to focus on happy and upbeat material. When interacting with her fans, she often encourages them to be positive and share that feeling with others.
6. Her Robot Dance Has Become A Hit
One of the things that Amal Rsho is best-known for is her robot dance. Although she didn’t invent this classic dance move, she has definitely made it popular among her audience which consists mostly of people who are too young to know the origins of the dance.
7. She Has A Nickname For Her Fans
Celebrities and social media influencers usually love to do things to make their followers feel connected. One of the most common ways to do this is to create a name for the fan group. Amal Rsho has dubbed her fans Amal’s babies. She encourages her followers to use the hashtag #amalsbabies when posting content that relates to her. So far, nearly 700 posts have been added to Instagram with the hashtag #amalsbabies.
8. She Loves Fashion
Amal Rsho isn’t just a social celeb, she’s also a fashionista. Rsho loves staying up to date on the latest trends in the fashion world and has a great sense of personal style. Her Instagram is full of photos of the young influence showing off her fashion sense. She even has a section of her Instagram stories dedicated to her favorite looks.
9. She Keeps Her Personal Life Private
Unlike many other popular people on social media, Amal Rsho doesn’t use her platforms to share a lot of details about her personal life. Instead, almost all of the details of her personal life are private and not available on the Internet. But as she gets more and more popular, it may be harder for her to keep some of these things under wraps.
10. She’s Earned Over 11 Million ‘Likes’
It’s all about likes in the online world and Amal Rsho has definitely gotten more than her fair share. On TikTok alone, she has earned 11.6 million likes. At the moment, she has more likes than she has followers on TikTok and Instagram combined. If she keeps going at this rate, there’s a good chance she’ll have way over 12 million likes by the end of the year.