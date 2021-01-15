Building a large following on YouTube isn’t an easy thing to do. In fact, most people give up after posting a few videos and realizing no one is watching. Despite the ups and downs, however, Amanda Ensing has always chosen to move forward and her hard work and dedication have paid off nicely. She has a massive following across multiple platforms and many people have flocked to her channel to get the latest fashion and beauty advice. With millions of fans all over the world, Amanda’s content has reached places she never could have imagined. Unfortunately though, her brand took a bit of a hit when she revealed that she is a Trump supporter. Even though she’s gotten lots of backlash, Amanda isn’t going to stop standing up for what she believes in. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Amanda Ensing.
1. She’s A Tennessee Native
Amanda was born and raised in Tennessee and she’s very proud of her southern roots. Once her career as an influencer really began to take off, she decided to relocate to Los Angeles. After living on the west coast for some time, she decided that she wanted to move back to Tennessee.
2. She Was Planning On Becoming A Lawyer
Prior to doing YouTube, Amanda was on a completely different path. She earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Tennessee – Knoxville and she had plans on going to law school and becoming a lawyer. She ultimately decided to leave those dreams behind to focus on being a content creator. While that decision was very risky, everything worked out in her favor.
3. She’s Traveled All Over The World
Being an influencer is a cool job for a variety of reasons. Having a flexible schedule is one of them. Amanda has been fortunate to be in a position to travel far and often. She has visited lots of cool places all around the world including Japan, Mexico, Italy, and Spain.
4. She’s Rubbed Lots Of Other Influencers The Wrong Way
Amanda certainly isn’t afraid to speak her mind, and doing so has resulted in lots of judgement from other influencers in the beauty community. Amanda has posted several pro Trump tweets and also appeared to be supporting rioters who stormed the United States capitol building.
5. She Was A Savage X Fenty Ambassador
Thanks to her large following, Amanda has gotten the chance to work with lots of major brands, one of which is Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty line. Unfortunately, however, it seems that the partnership has ended. Although there’s no official wording on what happened, both parties have unfollowed each other on social media. The ending of the relationship likely has to do with Amanda’s political beliefs.
6. She Loves Dogs
Even if you don’t agree with Amanda on a lot of things, one thing you can probably find common ground about is the fact that dogs are awesome. Amanda is a serious dog lover and she has two adorable fur babies who have made several appearances on her Instagram profile.
7. She Started Doing YouTube For Fun
When Amanda first started posting videos on YouTube, she had no idea that she’d eventually have millions of subscribers. She told Erika Vieira, “For YouTube, I did it for fun, but I was serious about doing it. I found a passion for makeup. I had never really been passionate about anything except for makeup. I did it for fun but I wanted to do it 100% if I was going to do it.”
8. Her YouTube Channel Has More Than 100 Million Views
When people talk about successful YouTubers, the number of subscribers is usually the first thing that everyone wants to discuss. While lots of subscribers is great, the views tell the real story about how popular someone’s channel is. In addition to having over 1.4 million subscribers, Amanda also has over 113,000 million views.
9. She’s Focused On Broadening Her Horizons
Since starting her YouTube channel, Amanda has become well-known for her beauty content. Recently, however, she has shared that she plans to expand her content to talk about other topics. At this point in her career, she believes that she has a lot more to offer her supporters than beauty tips.
10. She’s Bilingual
Amanda is a proud Latina and she is very proud of her culture. If there’s one thing many of her supporters may not know about her, it’s that she is bilingual. According to her LinkedIn profile, she speaks Spanish although it doesn’t specify whether or not she’s fluent.