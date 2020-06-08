Being married to a celebrity has its perks, but one of the downsides is that many of the most personal moments of your relationship end up being broadcast to the world. Amanda Kloots has experienced this first hand with the recent illness of her husband, actor Nick Cordero. At the end of March, Nick was hospitalized due to COVID related complications, and his condition has continued to worsen. Amanda has been by his side the whole time, and she’s still holding out hope that he will recover. However, in addition to being a devote wife, Amanda has also had a pretty impressive career of her own as a dancer and fitness instructor. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Amanda Kloots.
1. She Was A Rockette
The world of dance is very competitive, and becoming a professional dancer isn’t an easy thing to accomplish. However, Amanda Kloots was able to make her dreams come true. She was a member of the Radio City Rockettes for several years. When describing her experience, she said, “Becoming a Radio City Rockette was a dream come true! You have to strive for perfection every day, every show, every dance! It isn’t about being an individual when you are a part of the number one precision dance group. It is about becoming one and being a team. The women are strong and the hardest working dancers I know!”
2. She’s Got Some Serious Jump Rope Skills
Amanda isn’t just your average fitness instructor. She created a unique class called The Ropes which incorporates jump ropes into the workout. Amanda says she came up with the idea while teaching a private session when she realized how beneficial it could be for her other clients.
3. She’s Traveled The World
Getting the chance to travel the world is a great experience, but it’s even better when you get to travel while also doing something you love. Amanda Kloots has been lucky enough to experience that throughout her career. Her work has allowed her to visit places like Paris, St. Lucia, Bahamas, and Cape Town.
4. She’s Always Been A Positive Person
Positivity has always been a part of Amanda’s nature. She says, “I have been a glass-half-full type of person. I always start my day with a positive quote, something that will resonate with me for the whole day.” This positive mindset has definitely been a big part of what has helped her get through her husband’s current health struggles.
5. She Started Dancing At 10-Years-Old
Amanda has loved dancing for most of her life. She has natural dancing skills which she has also combined with years of professional training. When she was 10-years-old, she enrolled in dance classes and began to take her craft very seriously. She eventually went on to study at the American Musical and Dramatic Academy in New York City.
6. She’s Been Divorced
Amanda’s marriage to Nick is actually her second. Prior to this relationship, she was married for 6 years. She describes her divorce as one of the hardest things she’s even been through. Although she was devastated by the end of the relationship, it helped motivate her to go even further in her professional career.
7. She Encourages Other Entrepreneurs To Ask For Help
Most entrepreneurs want to start their own business because they are craving independence. Unfortunately though, this often results in people biting off more than they can chew. If Amanda could share one piece of advice to new entrepreneurs, it would be to ask for help. She thinks it’s important for people to remember that they don’t need to do everything on their own.
8. She’s Been On Broadway
In addition to her career with The Rockettes, Amanda has also performed on Broadway which is where she met her husband. She appeared in several productions including Good Vibrations and Follies. Amanda says that while she has fond memories of her entire time on Broadway, one of her best memories is opening night of Good Vibrations when her whole family came out to support her.
9. She’s A Mom
Being a mother is something that has always been important to Amanda. Although she didn’t have any kids during her first marriage, she and Nick welcomed their first son, Elvis, in 2019. She is a very proud mother and loves spending as much time with Elvis as she possibly can.
10. She’s A Big Music Fan
As a dancer, music is one of the most important things to Amanda. She is a big music fan and enjoys listening to her favorite songs even when she isn’t dancing. She told Inside/Out, “I listen to music all day every day and am always trying to find the best new songs or the best songs from years ago. It’s a constant battle!”