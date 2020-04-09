At just 38-years-old, Amanda Seales has already accomplished more than some people twice her age. Amanda began her career in the early 1990s and has been working consistently ever since. The multi-talented star is known for being an actress, a comedian, musician, and media personality. In 2016 she was cast as Tiffany DuBois on the HBO series, Insecure. On the show, she plays the role of the ‘mature’ friend who considers her marriage one of her biggest accomplishments. In addition to Insecure, Amanda is also a host on the popular daytime talk show, The Real. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Amanda Seales.
1. She Was On A Nickelodeon Show
Amanda Seales began acting for more than 25 years. Her first role was in the 1993 film, Cop and a Half. A few years later, she got a recurring role in the Nickelodeon sitcom, My Brother and Me. In the show, she played a character named Dionne.
2. She Toured With Floetry
R&B fans are sure to remember the sultry duo, Floetry which was comprised of Natalie Stewart and Marsha Ambrosius. Although Amanda was never an official member of Floetry, she toured Ambrosius after Natalie left the group. However, Amanda says her time with Floetry was set up to fail from the very beginning. During an interview, she said “We went on the road and they didn’t tell the fans that Natalie [one half of Floetry] had left.”
3. She Has A Master’s Degree
Amanda Seales has spent most of her life working in entertainment, but she also took the time to pursue a formal education. She obtained a master’s degree in African American studies from Columbia University where she concentrated on hip-hop.
4. She Was A Gymnast
It’s really starting to seem like there’s nothing Amanda Seales can’t do. Amanda was also a competitive gymnast for six years. Out of all the things she’s accomplished, her time as a gymnast is one of the things she’s the most proud of. Although she no longer competes, she is very supportive of the younger generation of gymnasts.
5. She Didn’t Start Doing Comedy Until Her 30s
Amanda Seales has already had a knack for comedy, but she didn’t pursue it as a career until she was in her 30s. When asked why she waited so long to give comedy a try, Seales said, “I was afraid to bomb but I wasn’t afraid to try. Because I’d been hosting for so long, not just on television but also live shows. So I’m not necessarily shy about being on stage and engaging with a crowd. But it was a process to find my voice. ”
6. She Did A Song With Q-Tip
Amanda Seales may not seem like an underground hip-hop head, but that’s exactly what she used to be. She has always been a fan of lyrical rap and in the late 2009s she got to work with well-known and well-respected rapper, Q-Tip who was also a member of the group A Tribe Called Quest. Amanda and Q-Tip released a song together called “Manwomanboogie“.
7. She’s An Only Child
Amanda has always loved to perform – partly as a way to keep herself entertained. This is likely because she doesn’t have any siblings. Only children are known for using their wild imaginations as a tool to make their time alone more enjoyable.
8. She Has A Tattoo Of Part Of Her Old Stage Name
For the old part of her career, Amanda Seales was known as Amanda Diva. She picked the name while she was a college student at SUNY Purchase. Even though it’s been a while since she’s referred to herself as a diva, part of the name still remains in the form of a tattoo on her lower back that reads “Diva”.
9. She’s A Poet
During her time as a college student, Amanda Seales began performing spoken word poetry. She eventually began performing at Def Poetry jams across New York City. For a while, poetry was what she was best-known for. Her full-time rhyming days are behind her, that didn’t stop her from reaching into her poetry back to deliver a brief performance at the 2018 BET Social Awards.
10. She Is West Indian
Amanda Seales’ mother is from Grenada also known as the spice island. Amanda has always been in touch with her West Indian roots and often goes back to visit. During her days as a rapper, she even recorded a song in honor of the island.