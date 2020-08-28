10 Things You Didn’t Know about Amanda Setton

You know her face from her many popular shows, and you know her name because she’s just that good at what she does. She’s Amanda Setton, and she was the mean girl of the mean girls – after Blair Waldorf, of course – on the hit show “Gossip Girl,” playing Penelope. She was part of “One Life to Live,” she was on the “Mindy Project,” and she’s been everywhere in between for a very long time. She’s good at what she does, and we want to get to know more about her aside from her amazing work.
1. She’s an 80s Baby
She was born and raised in the 80s, which makes her one of the last of the generation who got to grow up without the pressures of social media and being in constant contact all the time. Her date of birth is December 16, 1985.
2. She’s From New York City
She was born in New York City. She wasn’t raised in the city, however. She was raised in Great Neck. She spent her entire life there until she graduated from high school and decided to move on. She spent some time in Barcelona when she was older, and she event spend some time living in other places, too.
3. She’s Always Loved Theater
As a high school student, she was a huge fan of theater. So much so, in fact, that she was the president of her theater club in high school. We think it’s safe to assume she’s done a good job with her career and that she really did take advantage of her time there to grow and perfect her craft.
4. She’s a College Grad
When she was done with high school, she knew she needed to go out and about and make things happen in her life, so she took it upon herself to go to college. She began with Ithaca College, majoring in drama. She spent some time abroad, however, to learn more. She graduated in 2007.
5. She’s Got a Big Role Now
If you’re thinking you know her face from something a little more recent, it’s because she was cast in 2019 as a big role on “General Hospital,” playing Brook Lynn Ashton. She just got the job, but it was alleged and suggested that she would be the perfect actress for the role back in 2012 by Jamey Giddens of Daytime Confidential.
6. She’s Taking a Leave
Her hit daytime show is literally just back to filming and everyone is literally just back to seeing new episodes of the soap opera, and now she’s living her life on hiatus. She’s not going to be part of the show any longer for a very specific reason, and that reason is that she’s got to focus on things like the fact that she’s going on maternity leave and someone else will be part of the show for some time. But, did she already have a baby or is she about to? We didn’t even know she was pregnant.
7. She Dated Adam Levine
Here’s a fun fact that many people don’t realize. Before Adam Levine became a husband and a father, he was dating a model by the name of Behati Prinsloo. When they ended their relationship, he dated Amanda Setton for a moment back in 2013. That’s a fun fact.
8. She’s Not Big on Social Media
So here’s another tidbit that might seem fascinating about her. She’s got not social media presence that we can find. We did find a Twitter page for her that last had posts in March 2013, and those posts were that she doesn’t have a Facebook or an Instagram account. From all we can tell, this is still true about her life. We are here for it.
9. She’s Private
We love this about her. She’s a huge star with a huge fanbase and a big following, but she’s not at all into the public eye. She’s got a lot going on in her life, and she’s keeping it on the down low. She stays off the internet, she focuses on herself, and she’s someone who doesn’t really bother with anyone else.
10. Is she Dating?
Well, she’s pregnant. But, she could have done that herself through medical intervention. She might be casually dating someone. She might be married, she might be in a serious relationship. The simple truth is that we have no actual idea what her status is outside of allegedly pregnant and taking some time off her show to have a baby. Either way, we wish her so much happiness in her new role as a mom.