10 Things You Didn’t Know about Amara que Linda

Imagine being a teenager who is recognized wherever you go. That’s the story of Amara Que Linda. She’s a teenager who created some social media content when she was a young teen that made her insta-famous. She’s got YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and more, and that has all amassed her tens of millions of followers since she began her accounts when she was only 11. She was a child, and now she is an internet sensation. The world wants to know more about the teenage girl who became famous from home.
1. She is Very Young
Amara Que Linda is one of the younger social media sensations. She’s only 17. She was born on July 4, 2003. She will turn 18 in 2021, but she’s been on the internet for a long time, which is always something that shocks adults when they realize just how young she really is.
2. She’s Colombian
Que Linda was born and raised in Colombia. She and her family were here her entire life. She lives with her mother, her father, and her little brother. Her brother is Alan. Her mom and dad are Shitaru and Gioniko Koaj.
3. She Began Vlogging at 11
It was October 2014. She’d turned 11 earlier in the summer, and she made the decision to start her own YouTube channel. She decided she would start showcasing videos of herself doing whatever she felt was important or entertaining, and it worked. She began to get more and more followers, and now her channel has more than 4.6 million subscribers.
4. She Is Award Nominated
She may be a teenager, but that doesn’t mean the world is not interested in seeing more of her. She was nominated for the TikToker of the Year award in 2019. It’s an MTV award. She did not win, but she was nominated. That’s a very cool thing to get to say about your life when you’re only 16.
5. She’s Close to her Family
If you pay attention to her videos and her photos, you will see a lot of her family on there. She is very fond of sharing her time online with her younger brother. He is often showcased in her dances and her videos, and it is clear to all who watch that they are very close.
6. She Had a Famous Boyfriend
She might be a teenager still, but that doesn’t mean she’s not into boys already. She dated another famous internet star for a while. His name is Christian Fabian Duran, and he is a staggering three years older than she is. This is not a big deal in most cases, but he’s an adult in his 20s and she’s still a teenager and there are plenty of people who don’t find that adorable.
7. She is a Cover Girl
Not the makeup brand, but an actual cover model on a magazine. Back in 2019, she was the cover of the Tu Magazine September edition. The Mexican publication is a big one, and she was asked to the cover model. This brought even more attention and more fame to the young girl.
8. She Maintains Her Privacy
Despite her massive fame and the fact that everyone seems to know who she is, she does a good job keeping her life as private as possible. As a girl who isn’t even a legal adult, yet, though, we imagine that there are some very strict privacy laws associated with that. She cannot share too much being that she is still legally a child.
9. She Pushes the Limits
If you check out her Instagram account, you’ll see that she pushes the limits of appropriateness. She is, after all, only 17. She is still a minor, but she has no problem posting photos of herself scantily clad in a swimsuit or bent over with skirts on – showing nothing private, but still exceptionally provocative for anyone, but especially for a teenager. She pushes the limits, and it makes her fans wonder what she will do when she is 18 and a legal adult in control of her content without any parental consent required.
10. She’s Not Afraid to Step Outside the Box
Her content is not what everyone’s content looks like. She’s not afraid to try new things such as wild makeup or hair colors. She has a very unique sense of style that is very much her own, and she is not afraid to think outside the box when it pertains to her Instagram feed.