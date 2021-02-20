10 Things You Didn’t Know about Amber Lancaster

Amber Lancaster is the quintessential girl next door. She’s a mom. She’s a woman going through a difficult time with her husband. She’s a woman who works hard to provide for her family. She’s lovely, and she’s kind. How do we know this? Well, we’ve been following her on Instagram since before she gave birth to her son, Russ, and that’s allowed us to get to know the social media influencer and “Price is Right,” model a little bit through her everyday stories, trials, tribulations, and her moments of peace and happiness. She’s a lovely person, and she’s someone everyone should take the time to get to know a little more intimately.
1. She’s ab 80s Baby
You will be just as shocked as were when we found out she’s 40. When she celebrated her birthday in September of 2020, we were shocked to find out it was her 40th birthday. She looks like she’s in her mid-20s, and we imagine she’s not complaining about that.
2. She’s From Washington
She lives in California now, but she’s originally from the Pacific Northwest. It’s such a beautiful place to be, and it’s difficult to imagine her life in Tacoma, Washington was anything other than picturesque with mountains and water and so much natural beauty. Though, we do realize that while her grass was definitely greener because of all the rain they tend to have there, she probably spent some of her childhood wishing for warmer weather, drier air, and bluer skies on occasion.
3. She’s a Beauty Queen
Let’s take you back to 1998. She was only 18-years-old, but she was already a beauty queen. She was Miss Washington Teen USA. This allowed her to go on to do bigger things, too. She was then able to try out for the Sea Gals, which is the cheer squad that cheers on the Seattle Seahawks. She spent five years with them.
4. She’s an Interior Designer
Aside from modeling and working on “The Price is Right,” Lancaster also has her own business. It’s called Lancaster Interiors. She works to help others design their homes and businesses, and it’s a passion she has always felt called toward.
5. She’s a Mom
Lancaster is a mother. Her sweet little boy is Russell. He’s a permanent fixture on her social media pages, and the world can tell she is one great mom. Russell Levi was born on August 3, 2019. He’s going to celebrated his second birthday in 2021.
6. She Almost Died
While she’s a very happy mom to a very sweet, happy little boy right now, she wasn’t always in a good place as a mother. She went into labor very early. Her son was born 9 weeks premature, which is very dangerous. Lancaster developed preeclampsia while pregnant, which can cause serious complications to both mother and baby if it’s not carefully monitored. It can cause those even if it is carefully monitored, too, though. As a result, her baby was born more than two months early, and she went through some of the most traumatic health issues imaginable.
She suffered severe blood loss during labor. She also faced other complications, and she ended up being taken immediately to the ICU while her son was moved to the NICU following labor. She needed her uterus removed. Her kidneys began to fail, and she suffered a carotid artery injury. She was in the ICU alone for a week following the birth of her son, which means she was a mother for a full week before she was able to finally hold her son for the first time. Her son was also born with a congenital heart defect. He needed open heart surgery after birth.
7. She’s Married
She’s a married woman, but we imagine not for much longer. She married a businessman by the name of A.J. Allodi in 2017. They wed in Palm Springs, and it seemed like they were a happy couple. However, she stopped posting photos of them and began living her single life not long after their baby was born, and that’s when rumors of an affair began circulating the internet. It was speculated that her husband began cheating on her less than a year after they were married and that he was even with his mistress while his wife was in the ICU and their newborn son in the NICU. Many fans were not shocked by this rumor, and one even commented on one of her Instagram posts that they knew he was cheating the year before when, on Christmas morning, he left his wife and newborn baby at home to go to the ‘gym,’ to work out.
8. She’s A Positive Energy
Everything she does is done with positivity. Instead of looking at the glass as half-empty, she looks at all the reasons she can be happy in the world. She spends time with her sons, her friends, her family, and she makes the best of every moment. It’s very easy to see that being a mother is something she loves, and it’s easy to see that she’s making the best of her life.
9. She Made a Big Life Change
She didn’t move to California to become an actress or a model. She was living in Seattle with her friends, working as a cheerleader, and living her life in college, and she made the decision to pack her bags and leave. This was back in 2005. She had no money, no job, no home, and nothing but hope, and it all worked out for her.
10. Her Idea of Success is Amazing
One thing that matters very much to Amber Lancaster is her success, and she has such a great idea of it. Her idea of success if being well-balanced in all aspects of her life. If she can accomplish that and make that a priority, she can do anything.