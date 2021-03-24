American Gods: Tears of the Wrath-Bearing Tree Recap

There are spoilers ahead for those that haven’t watched the season 3 finale of American Gods, so if you haven’t seen it yet then you might want to pay a visit to Starz and catch up. But one thing that’s certain is that there kind of has to be a season 4 now to close everything out since apparently one episode wasn’t enough to do this. With the death of Odin at the hands of Laura Moon and the double-dealing by Mr. World, one has to assume that there’s a bigger endgame on the way, especially since Shadow willingly consented to the vigil for his father, which ended up taking his life as the tree absorbed him into its form. Of course, that’s what everyone has seen up to this point, and might believe in a silent, shocked type of way since it’s hard to believe that what we just witnessed was how things are going to be left for a while. The intense imagery that’s been built up to this point and the war that’s boiling just beneath the surface between the new gods and the old gods might need to cover a little more ground before it can finally be concluded. Given that it’s only Ibis and Czernobog that have been seen throughout a good part of the season, one has to hope that the next season will feature more of the old gods, as well as the new since it’s a hope that Bilquis and Laura Moon will enter the equation in a more convincing role.
It’s very easy to dislike Laura, if only because she continuously bemoans her lot in life when in truth she was bound by nothing upon returning to life once again, other than her own tormented conscience. But one thing that many writers learn, and is evident to fans as well, is that the intense dislike that is felt for certain characters is very real, but this becomes a reason to keep them in the story at times since they offer another conflict to focus upon, no matter how divisive they are. In other words, there are likely some fans of the show that might find Laura to be a rather annoying and unfairly judgmental character, given that she has little to no moral high ground to stand on, but she is still a necessary player in the story thanks to her connection to Shadow. If not for this it’s very likely that Laura would have been left far behind in the first or second season. As it stands though, there’s apparently more use for her as a bargaining chip, or as a means of saving Shadow, even if she’s the type of character that might be kept on simply because she does grate on the fans in a manner that keeps some of them wishing for her eventual demise.
There was a pretty big revelation in the finale concerning Technical Boy, as he was revealed to be the link between the old gods and the new gods, as Mr. World alluded to. Artifact 1 was apparently a ruse, a way to bring Technical Boy to where Mr. World needed him to be, as the containment field that was erected to keep Technical Boy under wraps is a nice touch, but one that fans might have to wonder about since the prodigious new god has already shown that he can bypass the technology of the new gods. So what’s to keep him from breaking out of his new prison? The fact that Technical Boy is a link between the new and the old isn’t too hard to believe since it was shown earlier in the season that he’s gone through more than one incarnation. But something Mr. World said was very revealing when he spoke of trickery and deceit, and it would be wise for fans to remember this, since if season 4 continues to cling to the book then there’s a pretty big surprise in store for everyone. It does sound as though season 4 will be the final season, which isn’t too surprising given the direction that things have taken over the course of the last three seasons. A conclusion to the saga is in sight, but won’t likely show up for a while since it’s been mentioned that the release of each season has been close to two years. This would mean that the release of season 4 won’t come along until around 2023, which is more than enough time to sit and recap the last three seasons and find out just how the story might end, since the clues are there.
What will be in store for season 4 should be apparent to those that have been watching the show up to this point, but there are bound to be plenty of surprises still to come.