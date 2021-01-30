Romantic relationships are something that most people tend to be fairly private about, but not Amira Lollysa. She and her boyfriend, Andrew Kenton, decided to share their story with the world as cast members on the TLC series, 90 Day Fiance. Although they both live in different parts of the world, they have worked hard to make their relationship work. Unfortunately however, travel restrictions due to COVID made things even harder for them. As their story on the show continues to unfold, many viewers are starting to feel like they’ll be yet another couple from the series who doesn’t end up making it. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Amira Lollysa from 90 Day Fiance.
1. She Has A Diverse Background
Since first appearing on the show, many people have been curious about Amira’s ethnicity and racial background. Amira was born and raised in France where she still lives today, and has both French and Egyptian roots. After seeing Amira’s father on the show, many viewers believe that he is the Egyptian parent.
2. She Is A Fan Of Some Other 90 Day Stars
Season eight is Amira’s first time on the show, but it looks like she may have been a fan for quite some time. In January 2021, she shared a post on Instagram revealing that someone bought her a video shoutout from fellow 90 Day Fiance stars, David and Anna Tobrowsky. She was really thankful for their kind words and said they made her feel less alone.
3. She And Andrew Probably Aren’t Together Anymore
We won’t officially know how things left of with Amira and Andrew until the end of the season, but at the moment there are some thing that indicate the couple is no longer together. After accusing Andrew of essentially manipulating her into going to Mexico, Andrew clapped back on social media to defend himself. The way he responded suggests that the two have gone their separate ways.
4. She Loves Animals
According to Amira’s Instagram bio, she is an animal lover. She also linked to another Instagram page for an organization called Soi Dog Foundation. It’s unclear whether or not she’s affiliated with the foundation. Surprisingly, it doesn’t look like she has any pets of her own. If she doe shave any, she hasn’t posted them on social media.
5. She Doesn’t Post Much On Social Media
Most of the people who have been featured on 90 Day Fiance have gone on to become social media influencers with hundreds of thousands of followers. While Amira’s following has definitely increased since being on the show, she doesn’t have very many posts.
6. She Was Likely Detained In Mexico For An Issue With Her Plane Ticket
If you’ve been watching 90 Day Fiance, then you probably already know that Amira was detained when trying to fly into Mexico to meet Andrew. What wasn’t clearly explained, however, was why she was detained. According to Screen Rant, she was likely flagged for flying into the country without having a roundtrip ticket.
7. She Is Into Make Up
If there’s one thing we can definitely say about Amira, it’s that she is beat for the gods every time she gets in front of the camera. According to her Instagram profile, she’s really interested in makeup. Since there’s a good chance she does her own makeup for the show, I think it’s safe to say she’s got some serious skills.
8. She And Andrew Met Online
Many of the couples on 90 Day Fiance have bizarre stories about how they met, but Amira and Andrew’s story is fairly straight forward. Apparently they met through a dating app. They traveled to Las Vegas to meet in person for the first time and within three days of being around each other Andrew decided to propose.
9. She Likes To Stay Positive
It’s no secret that things in life don’t always go as planned. In fact, there are times where it seems like everything goes the opposite of how you wanted it do. Even with all of the ups and downs Amira has been through, she has made it a point to try to keep a positive outlook on life.
10. She Likes To Interact With Fans
Even though Amira hasn’t appeared in as many episodes of the show as some of the other cast members, she’s still managed to build up a pretty solid fan base. Lots of viewers seem to like her and feel badly about the way Andrew appears to be treating her. She is thankful for all of the people who have shown her support and she loves interacting with viewers via social media.