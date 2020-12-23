Building a successful career as an actor is something that typically takes several years. Amita Suman, however, has manged to find a good deal of success within just two years of making her first on screen appearance in 2018. She got her first big break in 2019 when she was cast in the TV series The Outpost, now there’s something even bigger on the horizon. Amita has a main role in the upcoming Netflix series Shadow and Bone and the highly anticipated project already has lots of people talking. The series is based on the book of the same name, Shadow and Bone will take viewers on an entertaining ride through a fantasy world. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Amita Suman.
1. She Was Born In Nepal
Amita is often considered to be a British actress. While it is true that she has spent most of her life in the United Kingdom, she was actually born in Nepal. She relocated to England with her family when she was around 7-years-old. Amita feels a close connection to both of the countries that have been home to her.
2. She Studied At ALRA
Amita developed an interest in acting at a young age and it didn’t take long for her to realize that acting was what she wanted to do. In order to make the most of her skills, she began taking acting classes. She eventually went on to study at Academy of Live and Recorded Arts (ALRA) where she graduated in 2018. Needless to say, her acting education has certainly been paying off nicely for her.
3. She Likes To Stay Active
We weren’t able to find any information on whether or not Amita ever played any competitive sports, but one thing that’s clear is that she loves to stay active. From traditional workouts to performing with aerial silks, Amita always makes it a point to incorporate exercise into her routine.
4. She Enjoys Traveling
Many creative people are also very curious, and Amita isn’t an exception. She loves learning about different things and having new experiences. This has also resulted in her falling in love with traveling. Amita has visited several countries including France, Spain, and Hungary.
5. She Is Not Afraid To Speak Her Mind
Amita may be young, but she has already developed her own beliefs and she isn’t afraid to speak up in support of the things she believes in. She has used her social media presence to raise awareness to the fight to end racism and she encourages her followers to educate themselves.
6. Family Is Important To Her
No matter how successful Amita gets, there’s one thing she won’t ever turn her back on: her family. She is thankful to come from a very close knit family and they have been a great support system to her throughout her career. It’s unclear or not Amita has any siblings.
7. She Loves Nature
Spending time out in nature can be a great way for people to clear their heads, relax, and recharge for the next adventure. When Amita isn’t busy with work, she enjoys being outdoors. She enjoys doing things like going hiking, riding bikes, and simply exploring her nearby surroundings.
8. She Was In An Episode Of Dr. Who
At this point in her career, Amita has only had a handful of professional roles, but she’s already been a part of some major productions. In 2018, she made a guest appearance in an episode of the popular British TV series, Dr. Who. There will probably be lots of other cool appearances as she continues to grow.
9. She Is Friends With Her Shadow And Bone Cast Mates
Most people don’t go into new jobs looking for friends, but I think we can all agree that it’s always nice when you can build a genuine connection with someone you spend a lot of time working with. In general, it simply makes for a better experience. Amita was lucky to be able to form this kind of bond with her cast mates from Shadow and Bone. The stars of the show regularly spent time hacking out even when they weren’t filming. Hopefully the chemistry they had will shine through in the series.
10. She Appreciates The Simple Things
Amita’s star may be on the rise, but she isn’t forgetting where she came from. When it comes down to it, what she really enjoys are the simple things in life. In her free time, she enjoys spending time with her friends and family and simply enjoying as many experiences as she possibly can.