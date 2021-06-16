Amrit Maghera’s acting journey began nearly a decade ago. When she started her career, she dreamed of one day becoming a star. Not only has she accomplished that goal, but she’s become a star in more places than she probably ever imagined. Born and raised in England, Amrit has been a part of projects all over the world. No matter what she’s working on, she has always found a way to put on a memorable performance. Most people will remember her best for playing Neeta Kaur in the TV series Holyoaks. Since leaving the show in 2017, she has worked on a handful of other projects and she has some other things in the works. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Amrit Maghera.
1. She Comes From A Diverse Background
Amrit is originally from England, but her ancestry extends far beyond the continent of Europe. Her father is English and Scottish and her mother is Indian (Punjabi). In addition to speaking English, Amris is fluent in Hindi. Being able to speak both languages has helped her access roles in the UK, Hollywood, and Bollywood.
2. She Didn’t Always Consider A Career In The Arts
Amrit isn’t one of the actresses who always saw herself working as an entertainer. Amrit told Desi Blitz, “When I was younger and at school, I didn’t really think about the future that much. I don’t think I knew that having a career in the arts was an option or what it would look like… no one in my family had ever done it before.”
3. She Loves To Read
Reading is one of Amrit’s favorite things to do. Kicking back with a good book has become one of her favorite ways to relax and enjoy some quiet time outside of work. Sometimes, she shares photos of the books she’s reading on Instagram. Her followers seem to look forward to finding out what kinds of books she’s into.
4. She Enjoys Spending Time Outdoors
There’s something about the beauty of nature that even all of the technology in the world can’t compare to. Amrit is the kind of person who loves to be outside and enjoy her surroundings. Some of her favorite outdoor activities include hiking and hanging out by the water.
5. She’s Worked With Kanye West
At this point in her career, Amrit is best known for being an actress. However, she got her start as a professional dancer. One of the first people she worked with was none other than music superstar Kanye West. While working as a dancer, she also got scouted for modeling opportunities.
6. She Now Goes By Amy
In March of 2021, Amrit took to social media to announce that she would be using the name Amy Maghera moving forward. In the post, she explained that Amy was the nickname her parents gave her as a child. She confessed that she’d wanted to make the change for years, but had to work on building up her confidence.
7. She’s A Musician
Acting, dancing, and looking good in front of a camera isn’t the only thing Amrit is good at. She is also a talented musician who plays the piano and sings. That said, it doesn’t appear that Amrit has ever released any original music and there’s nothing to suggest she has any plans to.
8. She’s Not Afraid To Stand Up For What She Believes In
Speaking your mind requires a lot more courage than people realize. Especially when you’re someone in the public eye who has a lot to lose if people don’t agree with your opinions. Still, Amrit has never let that hold her back. She has used her social media presence to speak out on things such as racism and politics.
9. She Was In A Video Game
Amrit’s resume is a great example of just how versatile she is as an entertainer. Live action roles are what she’s most widely known for, but that isn’t the only acting she’s done. Amrit voiced a character in the 2018 video game Hitman 2. This appears to be her only voice acting credit to date, and it’s unclear if she plans to do more voice work in the future.
10. She Comes From A Supportive Family
Despite the fact that no one in Amrit’s family has any ties to the entertainment industry, she is fortunate to have loved ones who have always supported her dreams. They have stood by her every step of the way and she credits them with helping her get where she is today.