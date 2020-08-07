For over a decade, Amrita Arora was a fixture in the Indian movie industry. The talented actress appeared in more than a dozen Bollywood films well-known and widely respected for her talents. In addition to acting, Amrita is also a model and a TV host. As a true triple threat, Amrita has shown that she’s always willing to step up to the plate when an opportunity presents itself. Even though she has decided to retire from acting, she is still very much active in the industry. Amrita’s devoted fans are always excited any time she announces a new project, and it’ll be great to see what the next few years have in store for he. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Amrita Arora.
1. She’s Always Wanted To Be An Entertainer
From an early age, Amrita knew that being an entertainer was her calling. She told Seasons India, “I always wanted to be an actress and today I am glad that I am here. Right from my childhood days, I would constantly be entertaining everyone at family get-togethers.” Luckily for Amrita, it looks like her younger self was exactly right about what she wanted to do.
2. Her Father In Law Tested Positive For COVID
COVID-19 has impacted millions of people all over the world. With numbers still on the rise in many places, the realities of COVID are becoming scarier every day. Amrita and her family were personally affected after her father-in-law was diagnosed with the virus. Although the news of his diagnoses was very concerning, Amrita has since told a local news outlet that her father-in-law has made a full recovery.
3. She Was Raised Catholic
Hinduism is the most commonly practiced religion in India. However, Amrita was raised in an entirely different faith. Amrita’s mother is Catholic and her father is Punjabi. It’s unclear exactly which faith Amrita was brought up in or if religion plays a big role in her life today.
4. Her Sister Is Also A Bollywood Actress
Although Amrita has done own her thing throughout her career, in many ways, she was following the same path as her big sister, Malaika Arora. Malaika is also a Bollywood actress who has had lots of success over the years. She is also currently a judge on India’s Got Talent and India’s Next Top Model.
5. She’s A Mother
Amrita and her husband, Shakeel Ladak, have been married since 2009. The couple has two children together, Azaan and Rayaan. Amrita is incredibly proud of her children and she takes her role as a mother very seriously. She says that motherhood “has been a learning experience so far—an emotionally charged, beautiful, exciting experience that is consuming me, and I am enjoying it. I have learnt to be patient and follow my own instincts. ”
6. She Loves To Travel
Armita is very proud of her home country of India, but she still enjoys exploring other countries and seeing what different places have to offer. She and her husband both enjoy traveling and have made it a priority. Some of the country’s Amrita has been to include Budapest.
7. She Supports LGBT Rights
Indian culture is known for being conservative, which means that certain people are automatically looked down upon. But Amrita is a very open minded person. She is a strong supporter of LGBT rights and she isn’t afraid to let her opinions be known. In September of 2018, she shared a photo on Instagram in honor or LGBT pride.
8. She Loves Fashion
If you’ve ever seen Amrita online or on TV, you’ve probably noticed that she is a very stylish person. She is the type of person who is always on point no matter the occasion. Amrita likes to stay up on the latest styles and she has a special knack for putting outfits together. Of course, Amrita’s eye for fashion has definitely come in handy throughout her career.
9. She Likes To Workout
Staying healthy and in good shape is something that has always been essential to Amrita. She likes to eat a healthy diet and work out on a regular basis. But while she likes to keep herself looking and feeling good, she also understands that it’s important not to be too hard on herself.
10. She’s Been On Magazine Covers
Being in front of the camera is always something that has felt natural to Amrita. Over the years, she’s been fortunate enough to get several chances to show her stuff. She has worked with several publications and appeared on magazine covers such as Fit Look Magazine.