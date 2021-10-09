10 Things You Didn’t Know about Amy Freeze

Amy Freeze might not be a household name across the country, but she is a familiar face and a household name in New York. She’s been the chief meteorologist for New York’s Eyewitness News for a decade, and her fans are followers were devastated when she announced she’s leaving the New York City news program after being a comforting and familiar face inside their homes for so long. She’s ready to move on, and she’s got a lot on her plate. Who is she? We have everything you need to know about Amy Freeze right here.
1. She’s a 70s Girl
Amy Freeze is a woman who doesn’t specify her precise date of birth. What we can ascertain is that she’s in her mid-to-late 40s. She was born in either 1974 or 1975, but she doesn’t specify precisely when. Either way, she looks amazing no matter her age.
2. She is from Utah
Freeze was born in Utah, but she wasn’t raised there. Her family moved to Indiana when she was a little girl. She was raised there along with her four younger sisters. Her mother and father, Bill and Linda, raised five girls, of which she is the oldest.
3. She Made History
When Amy Freeze was hired as the chief meteorologist for WFLD in Chicago in 2007, she made history. She was the first woman to ever land this position as chief, and the city will not forget her. She’s been doing great work for some time now, and she has fans all over.
4. Freeze Really is Her Last Name
In all honesty, she was born Amy Elizabeth Freeze, and what a job for her to go into with a name like that. It might seem to some like she uses Freeze as a working name because it pertains to the weather, but the simple truth is that this is her mother and father’s last name. It’s fun for us to think that someone with the last name Freeze would go into the weather business. We are here for this.
5. She’s Got a College Degree
Freeze is a proud BYU Cougar. She graduated with a degree in communications from Brigham Young University in Utah. She didn’t stick around Utah as a child after she was born there, but she did go back to college. She also went on to earn a secondary degree in the south. She attended Mississippi State. She went on to yet a third university to obtain her Master’s Degree. She graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with that.
6. She’s Mormon
Freeze belongs to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She grew up in the church, she was born in Utah, and she went back for her first four years of college. We are unsure if she and her family are still active in the church, but it would appear she might be.
7. She’s a Mom
Like her own mother, Amy Freeze is the head of a larger family. Her mother had five children, and Amy has four of her own. She’s a proud mom, and her kids are the most important thing in her life. She makes it a point to keep her children’s lives as private as possible, too, which is a good thing for them growing up with their mother on television in New York City.
8. She’s Divorced
When she met and married Gary Arbuckle, she likely thought their marriage was forever. Sadly, it was not. Their marriage resulted in four kids she is proud of, but their marriage also ended in 2016. There is no evidence we can find that she is either dating or involved in any other serious relationship at the moment.
9. She’s Not Leaving the City
While she did leave her 10-year home at WABC, she is not leaving the city. What she has planned next is a mystery to us, but she is sticking around. Her kids have grown up in the city, she’s been there for ten years, and it is home to her. So, while you might not see her in her former job any longer, it’s been announced she is moving to a new network and will begin appearing on October 25.
10. She’s Beloved by Many
When Amy Freeze announced on October 2, 2021, that the following day would be her last day on the air with WABC, her fans were shocked and saddened. Many sent her well wishes, lovely tweets, and online messages, and it’s clear that she is going to be missed by all who spent their days with her over the course of the past decade.