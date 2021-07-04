Home
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Amy Seimetz

For almost 20 years, Amy Seimetz has been putting her talents on display in the entertainment industry. As a very talented actress, writer, director, and producer, Amy has proven that she can seriously do it all. She brings something special to every project that she’s a part of. Throughout her career, she has earned the respect of colleagues and critics and the admiration of fans. When you see Amy’s name attached to something you know you can expect top quality. In 2019, she got a lot of attention for her role in the Pet Semetary remake, and fans are looking forward to seeing her in the next installment. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Amy Seimetz.

1. She Is A Florida Native

Amy was born and raised in the Tampa area. Despite all of the craziness that is usually associated with Florida, Amy has nothing but love for her home state. Although Tampa/St. Pete are beautiful places to be, they’re not necessarily hot spots for starting a career in the entertainment industry. She eventually decided to relocate to Los Angeles to have access to more opportunities.

2. She Started Making Movies At 18

We weren’t able to find any information on what inspired Amy to get into filmmaking, but by the time she was 18 she had already made her first film project. It was clear to everyone around her that she was working with some special talent. Amy’s passion and dedication would only continue to grow over the years.

3. She Is An Award Winner

There’s no better feeling than knowing your hard work is being recognized, and in the entertainment industry that recognition usually comes in the form of an award. Amy has already taken home a few awards including two SXSW Film Festival Special Jury Awards.

4. She Is Not Really Into Social Media

If you’re looking for Amy on social media, you won’t find much. Twitter is the only platform where she has a verified account, and she doesn’t post on it very often. Overall, she seems to be a pretty private person so it makes sense that she wouldn’t want to spend a lot of time on social media.

5. She Has Almost 80 Acting Credits

If there’s one thing no one can ever take away from Amy, it’s the fact that she’s very hardworking. Since making her on-screen debut, she has racked up a total of 78 acting credits. Along the way, she has been in several popular projects including Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Stranger Things. If Amy continues to work at the pace she’s been going out, she’ll easily reach 100 credits within the next few years.

6. She Likes Laughing At Dark Things

Dark subjects tend to have a very serious tone which doesn’t leave much room for humor. However, Amy doesn’t mind a little dark humor. Amy told Irish Times, “I really like laughing at myself and I like laughing out really dark things. I always find humour in things and that’s very therapeutic for me.”

7. She Was In An Abusive Relationship

People who look at Amy’s life may assume that things have been easy for her. In reality, though, she’s gone through ups and downs just like everyone else. Amy was in a relationship with filmmaker Shane Carruth for several years. She eventually filed a restraining order against him and accused him of mental and physical abuse.

8. She Met Barry Jenkins At Film School

Amy has been fortunate to cross paths with some very talented people. She studied film at Florida State University and while there she got to know Barry Jenkins who would go on to become an Academy Award award-winning director. She actually helped Barry produce his first feature film.

9. She’s Struggled With Anxiety

Amy has dealt with anxiety throughout her life. Although anxiety is generally seen as a bad thing, it’s actually helped inspire Amy’s creativity at different points in her career. While talking to Irish Times, Amy revealed that the idea for She Dies Tomorrow was actually born from her anxiety.

10. She Is A Big Jane Adams Fan

As a director, there’s nothing better than getting the chance to work with actors you respect and admire. Amy has gotten that chance several times, but she was especially excited to work with Jane Adams on the 2020 film She Dies Tomorrow. When sharing her feelings about Jane Adams being a part of the project, Amy told RogerEbert.com, “I was just so excited that she was going to be in the movie! She’s like, my favorite actress, my favorite actress.”

