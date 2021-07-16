The relationship between humans and animals has always been special. Despite not being able to communicate in the typical sense, there’s often an unspoken bond. Oftentimes, animals are more in tune with humans than most of us realize. This is something A&E is tapping into with their new series, An Animal Saved My Life. As the title suggests, the show tells amazing stories about how animals have risen to the occasion to save someone who was in danger. Many of the scenarios will have viewers on the edge of their seats and serve as a reminder that love from an animal can be a very powerful thing. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about An Animal Saved My Life.
1. The Show Is Hosted By Curt Menefee
When people hear Curt Menefee’s name, sports are probably the first thing that comes to mind. However, Curt has already proven that sports commentary isn’t the only thing he can do. He is the host of An Animal Saved My Life and he’s the perfect person for the job.
2. Stories Come From A Variety Of Sources
An Animal Saved My Life will introduce viewers to a wide variety of situations in which people are saved by animals. The show sources these stories from a variety of places included news stories and viral videos. It’s unclear at the moment if there’s a way for people to submit their own videos.
3. There Is A Podcast Of The Same Name
If the name an Animal Saved My Life sounds familiar to you, that could be because there is already a podcast with the same title. The podcast does not appear to be affiliated with the show and despite having the same name, its focus seems to be a little different.
4. The Show Isn’t Just For Animal Lovers
If you don’t have a pet or don’t consider yourself an animal person, you might think An Animal Saved My Life isn’t the right show for you. That may not be the case, though. The series will appeal to all sorts of people simply because it taps into lots of different emotions and is full of drama and suspense.
5. The Show Is Produced By Big Fish Entertainment
Having an experienced production company backing a show is a major key to success and An Animal Saved My Life has just that. The series is produced by a company called Big Fish Entertainment which is responsible for several popular reality shows including Black Ink Crew, Live Rescue, Martha Knows Best, and Love and Hip Hop.
6. The Show Hasn’t Yet Been Renewed
People who work in the TV industry would probably agree that waiting to hear whether or not a show has been renewed can be a very stressful experience. Since the show is still so new, it’s not too surprising that it hasn’t gotten a renewal announcement just yet. However, there are already a lot of people hoping the show sticks around for a while.
7. This Isn’t The Only New Show On A&E About Animals
If you are someone who loves animals, you will be happy to know that An Animal Saved My Life isn’t the only show A&E has for animal lovers this summer. The series America’s Top Dog airs on the network and is also hosted by Curt Menefee. In this show, police dogs and civilian dogs compete to determine who the Top Dog is.
8.The Show Doesn’t Have Its Own Social Media Channels
There are lots of people out there who love to stay up to date on their favorite shows in between episodes. Social media has become the perfect way to do that. Unfortunately, however, An Animal Saved My Life doesn’t have its own social media accounts. That could change, however, if the show proves to be a success.
9. The Show Doesn’t Just Focus On Dogs And Cats
When most people think of animals savings people’s lives, dogs and cats are probably the first animals they think of. While the show will highlight lots of stories involving dogs and cats, those aren’t the only animals that will be featured in the series. For example, one episode will show how a brave sea lion saved the day.
10. The Show Uses Real Footage
One of the coolest things about An Animal Saved My Life is that the show doesn’t just tell stories about life-saving moments, it actually shows them. Instead of trying to produce reenactments, the series includes real footage from cell phones, surveillance cameras, and other sources.