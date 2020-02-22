An Arrow Spinoff May Be in the Works: Not Official Yet

An Arrow spinoff does appear to be in the works, but as Holden Walter-Warner of Screenrant has made clear it’s not a done deal just yet according to the showrunner given that nothing has been set in stone, despite the rumors. At this point it might feel as though it’s too soon for some people that are still trying to get over the loss of Oliver Queen, though for others it might be about time to get things underway and get the show on the road since the big feeling is that it could be another show that might grant women an even bigger role on the CW in a male-dominated genre. Of course given all the female heroes that have been coming to the foreground as of late the idea of men dominating the superhero world as they used to is kind of amusing, especially given that some of the female heroes are being given the kind of skills and power sets that far eclipse several of the male heroes. In fact, the superhero game is more equal than its ever been since some of the female heroes are downright tough and have proven this on more than one occasion. But Green Arrow and the Canaries isn’t quite as catch of a title as it’s been made to sound for some reason, no matter that it’s bringing back a couple of very impressive names to the roster and could be used as template to continue Oliver’s legacy moving forward. The one great thing about superhero shows, among the many, is that a story can continue so long as someone’s willing to take on the mantle in order to do justice to those that came before.
Like it or not, Green Arrow was kind of a lesser-known hero for a long time in the DC universe when it came to his exposure on screen. He’d been featured in as an animated character and he had his own comic for quite some time. In fact some parents even thought that his blunt manner and language were a little too much for their kids back in the day, given that Oliver has walked the path of the vigilante for so long. Batman was pretty much okay since he didn’t use any foul language and for some reason when he beat the living hell out of bad guys it was deemed necessary, despite the fact that he was a vigilante, but when Green Arrow did it, well, things weren’t always seen in the same light. Lesley Goldberg of The Hollywood Reporter has more to say about the emerald archer.
What made Green Arrow great for the CW however was that he didn’t already have a cult-like fan base that Batman had gained over the years. It’s never been possible to say that Arrow winds “Because he’s Green Arrow”. Yes, that was a blatant dig at Batman because as of this moment “I’m the writer.”. See how that can work on so many levels? It’s been Arrow’s lack of the type of audience that other heroes had that made him so great, and it’s likely this that could could work for the next show in line since without a massive fan base there’s room to grow, room to show off just a bit, and a lot of room to rewrite the narrative in ways that the comics didn’t provide. Whether people want to admit it or not the Oliver Queen that came to the CW wasn’t the guy that we saw in the comics so often. The panel-bound Oliver was quite different in that he was a looser character, a more carefree spirit and not so much of a brooder as the version we saw in the CW was. In fat if you want to technical, a lot of what we saw in the show went off of Batman’s template, giving Oliver a team that didn’t really exist in the same form in the comics but was seen as necessary when he came to TV. It obviously worked since adding on characters has helped to make Arrow a more effective individual, and his character overall has been given more depth than ever before. That’s why continuing with characters that are somewhat like him and those that have come before could work, and why fans are likely shrugging their shoulders and wondering just when they’re going to get the chance to see it.
It’s uncertain just when this decision will be made or if we’ll even get to see the product of such talks anytime this year, but the idea is sound enough and the desire of the fans is strong enough that it should probably happen. If nothing else it keeps the legacy of Arrow going and brings new heroes into the fold so that the overall story can be carried on and handed off at a later date in the same fashion, hopefully.