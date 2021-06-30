An Awesome Phyllis and Stanley Theory from The Office

If there’s a thread to be pulled in pop culture then it’s a sure thing that someone’s going to pull it, even if it snaps off and leaves them with the need to keep searching for something that’s either not there or buried so deep that a lot of people are willing to say to hell with it and give up. The Phyllis and Stanley theory though is something that a lot of folks tend to think could have changed the office in a big way, but it’s likely that it would have changed a few things, but not everything. Throughout the length of the show, there was a great deal of character development that went on as several of the show’s characters were seen to go through life-altering changes that would affect them and in some cases everyone around them. Between Jim, Pam, Dwight, Michael, and several other individuals it was easy to think that we’d seen just about everything, but despite the fact that the show did cover everyone at some point, it does feel as though Stanley and Phyllis were more or less there when they were needed and were part of the setting otherwise.
But the theory that sees Stanley and Phyllis as complicit in an act that goes a bit beyond friendship is something that several conspiracy theorists have devised since it involves both individuals, who were married on the show at one point, and a dalliance that may or may not have happened. The thing is that there’s a very thin thread to connect this occurrence to anything approaching reality since the fact is that Stanley and Phyllis had worked together for quite a while at the office and were good friends as a result. The question that a lot of people are asking is what if they were more than friends. There’s no secret that Stanley cheated on his wife during the show and Phyllis’ indiscretions were well-hidden, but her mention of a one-night stand when Toby stated that everyone in the office needed to disclose whether or not they were involved with one of their co-workers was kind of telling.
The fact is that this theory is based on a lot of conjecture that puts two good friends in a spot that sees them as more than co-workers and more than friends, or perhaps friends with a one-time benefit, or more. It’s hard to say since in a fictional story there are a lot of things that can happen and some that might never have been intended by the creator but were made up by the fans. This is something that has happened more than once throughout the history of pop culture since the moment that a creator loses any semblance of control over their creation or simply shows it to anyone who’s interested, the ideas start to bubble and churn in the minds of those that think that they might know the creation better than the creator does. It’s cute in a certain waythat fans think like this since to be fair, a lot of it is theory and conjecture that comes from a love for the show that gets people in the right frame of mind to think up other scenarios that might have worked out had the creator been inclined to make them happen.
But the fact is that creators can be inspired by fans and it’s entirely possible that Stanley and Phyllis might have had something going on. One would have to ask the right people if this theory is correct, but it’s likely that there could have been plenty going on behind the scenes and it’s even likely that Stanley and Phyllis, who knew each other for so long, might have found it possible to bend the rules. Thinking of Pam and Jim it’s pretty logical since dating someone at the office is usually frowned upon, but in a TV show it can be the cause of a lot of drama and a lot of comedy. Given all the theories that have come from The Office over the years it would be great to finally get an answer to some of them, even though plenty of fans tend to believe that they know the answers without question.
That might not be worth doubting really since some fans have likely been through every episode and have seen every hint and possible notion that things like this have happened. The Office isn’t the first show to be theorized over on such a level, and it probably won’t be the last since people love to sit and think about what they’ve seen and what any gestures, actions, or words might mean that don’t make sense to them. Figuring all this out isn’t for everyone, since some people would rather just watch the show, but if it makes a person feel better then so be it.