An In-Depth Analysis of WandaVision Episodes 1-5

What happens when you take two of the strongest Avengers and give them their family sitcom? WandaVision. WandaVision takes a concept that we never thought possible in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and runs with it. WandaVision is the first in a series of miniseries that will tie into events in upcoming Marvel Studios’ films. It’s also the first miniseries set after the traumatic events of Avengers: Endgame. For those that aren’t familiar, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame changed the world of the Avengers forever. In Avengers: Infinity War, Thanos snapped away half of the universe’s civilization. That means billions of people on Planet Earth suddenly disappeared without warning. It wasn’t until Avengers: Endgame, when Tony Stark, known as Iron Man, sacrificed his life to snap back half of the universe. You’d think that bringing back billions of lost souls into existence would be all sugar and rainbows, right? Wrong. When billions of people suddenly come back into civilization after five years, it causes quite a stir in the world. People come back and find loved ones died. Resources from the government and state are not able to keep up with the newly unsnapped community. Positions that were left vacant have two people that claim them. A Blip is an event that left many people in disarray. Two of those people were Wanda Maximoff and Monica Rambeau.
Wanda Maximoff is an Avenger that had a love of her life taken from her, Vision. The Vision was a synthezoid made by vibranium by Ultron that was meant to bring down the Avengers. He was taken by Dr. Banner and Tony Stark, who then uploaded J.A.R.V.I.S. into his system. Upon being brought to life, Vision declared that he was his own being meant to protect the world. Then things happen, and Vision and Wanda grow close. Vision begins to develop feelings thanks to Wanda. It’s a beautiful relationship that Thanos sadly brought to an end in his quest for the Infinity Stones. Vision’s power source and heart were the Mind Stone, which Thanos ripped from his skull, killing him in the process. It’s a tragic moment and one that left Wanda scarred. A lot more than we initially thought from the events that transpire in WandaVision.
Monica Rambeau is also someone who is facing loss after the Blip. Her loss comes in different forms, though. For starters, she was part of the vanished. When Thanos first snapped his fingers, she was snapped along with billions of others. She lost five years of her life, and when she returned after Tony Stark snapped everyone in existence again, Monica found out that while her soul was lost in nothingness, her mother had passed away. Maria Rambeau was a star pilot and the Director of S.W.O.R.D. So with her gone, a new director had to be appointed. That position fell on Director Hayward. So to recap, Monica Rambeau lost her mother, the chance to lead the agency her mom created as the Director at S.W.O.R.D., and five years she could have spent with her loved ones. So WandaVision shows us all the emotions that the Blip left behind. It shows us the raw anger and desperation that it drove into some people. It was a great way to kick off a world post-Captain America and Iron Man. A world that the Avengers had just saved at a tremendous cost, one that was in dire need of some sort of relief.
Episode 1 – “Filmed Before A Live Studio Audience”
Synopsis: Wanda and Vision struggle to conceal their powers during dinner with Vision’s boss and wife.
WandaVision is a sitcom. That’s what we’re led to believe with the very first episode. In this episode, Wanda and Vision realize that it’s an important date thanks to a heart on the calendar in their dining room. Unfortunately, neither of them remembers what the heart is for. Interestingly, neither of them will admit that to each other, with good measure too. No one wants to tell their significant other that they have no idea why they have a heart drawn on the calendar. So they carry on with their day as usual. Wanda meets their neighbor Agnes, her nosy neighbor. Together they stumble upon the important date being an anniversary. So Wanda sets out to prepare a very romantic dinner. Back in the office, Vision finally realizes what the important date was. His boss, Mr. Hart, was coming over for a significant dinner later that would define his career. This mixup causes for some pretty funny moments back in the house, but this is where WandaVision begins to shine.
You think it’s a typical dinner, but unfortunately, things go wrong when Mr. Hart begins to choke. Instead of springing to action, everyone at the table appears to be shell-shocked. Mrs. Hart keeps telling Mr. Hart to stop playing even though Mr. Hart is not joking about it. The man is choking and losing air. Even more strange is how Wanda and Vision react to the situation. They sit there staring at each other, not saying a word. This goes on for an uncomfortable amount of time until Wanda finally yells at Vision to use his powers to save the man. Then everything seems great again. Mr. Hart promotes Vision and walks out. Then Wanda and Vision sit down, and they both seem off. Vision begins to question why he can’t remember anything about their wedding and about their past. Wanda says the same, and Vision asks her to make engagement rings. To which she does, and again, everything is fine.
This is where WandaVision begins to really show its true nature. It’s a seemingly perfect world that has underlying issues. But the issues aren’t spoken about. It’s as if the world was made in a way to ignore problems and focus on only the good. And that’s when WandaVision shows us the most confusing piece of information yet. A colored toy helicopter with a S.W.O.R.D. Logo on it. The first piece of colored anything in the whole show, and it’s a little toy helicopter. The first episode might seem a little slow, but it implements the correct elements and explains enough about nothing to keep viewers engaged and stick to its themes.
Episode 2 – “Don’t Touch That Dial”
Synopsis: To fit in, Wanda and Vision perform a magic act in their community talent show.
WandaVision is a sitcom. The second episode continues this idea but presents us to the 1960s. In this episode of the Vision family’s escapades, they must perform at a local magical charity show for the children. And please, don’t forget, it’s for the children. So while preparing for the talent show, Vision goes to meet up with the men, and Wanda stays back to train with the women. This is where things begin to get interesting. Wanda once again hears a thump and finds the helicopter from the episode prior. Before taking it in, her nosy neighbor, Agnes, interrupts her and tells her that her rabbit is all set to be a part of the show. They meet up with the other women, and we’re introduced to two new characters. Dottie and Geraldine, except Geraldine, are Monica Rambeau. Here she seems to be hypnotized and is simply playing a role in this sitcom. As Dottie and Wanda begin to talk, we see the first real vocal confirmation that there is something amiss in this sitcom world of WandaVision. Wanda and Dottie talk next to a radio that suddenly begins to splurt out words for Wanda. It asks Wanda who is doing this to her and if she can hear them. This causes Wanda and Dottie to react in strange ways. Wanda looks shocked and anxious. Dottie looks confused and seems to almost assert too much force into her thoughts. So much so that she ends up breaking a glass with her bare hands and causing herself to bleed. Her blood comes out red which turns to be the second thing of color in the whole show.
At the same time, Vision is encountering problems of his own. He gets a piece of gum to settle his nerves, but it becomes stuck in his gears. This causes his whole cognitive system to malfunction. Usually, gears getting stuck would cause a machine to slow down or halt completely. In Vision’s case, a full sentient synthezoid, he becomes drunk. This proves to be difficult for Wanda at the talent show because Vision begins to perform heroic acts, almost blowing their cover. The scene continues for a few more awkward magic tricks, and then Vision and Wanda are taken off stage by a standing ovation. They try to sneak away, but Dottie calls on them and begins to cheer for them. Thanking everything they’ve done for the children. Vision and Wanda then head off to their home for another perfect night. Or so we thought. As they ready themselves for bed, they hear a loud thump outside. This alerts Vision and causes him to rush outside to investigate. Wanda and Vision see a many in a bee costume step out of a sewer pipe with the S.W.O.R.D. Logo on his suit. This is where things really take a turn. Wanda exclaims no, and just like that, the world rewinds. They appear in their living room, and things really begin to change as colors begin to fill the screen, and just like that, we’re in a bright and vibrant world of color.
Episode 3 – “Now In Color”
Synopsis: Wanda’s pregnancy causes her powers to misfire as she and Vision prepare for accelerated delivery.
So two things happen in Now In Color that really change up the dynamics in WandaVision. For starters, we are now in full color. The sitcom has upgraded to represent something closer to The Brady Bunch. Also, Wanda is now pregnant. Yeah, not too sure how that happened throughout an episode, but it happened. The episode starts with Wanda, Vision, and their doctor examining the baby bump. The doctor uses his many years of medical school to discern that Wanda is indeed pregnant, which is a shock to no one seeing as Wanda has a baby bump the size of a melon already. Vision finds this a little odd, and honestly, who wouldn’t. For one, Vision is a synthezoid. But honestly, that bump is just way too big to just appear overnight.
Well, this isn’t where the weirdness ends. It’s simply the beginning of what is probably the beginning of our WandaVision story. Weird right? The story is starting three episodes into the series. It seems the first two were meant to pique our interest, and now this third episode is where everything really comes together. It starts with Wanda’s contraptions which begin having an effect on her powers. Every time she feels one, her chaos magic goes for a loop. One hits her so strong that she puts out half the city’s power supply with her powers. Eventually, she feels a big one coming, and she exclaims to Vision that her water broke. He rushes off to find the doctor. At that time, Wanda is visiting by her neighbor Grendaline/Monica. Grendaline is looking for a bucket. Wanda tries to find her one without letting her notice her abnormal pregnancy. Oh yeah, we forgot to mention that the usual nine months of childbirth seemed to evade Wanda. She only needed a day. Grendaline eventually ends up helping Wanda deliver her babies. She gives birth to twin boys. Vision arrives in time to see her pop out the second one while carrying the doctor. Here we see Vision change his form back to his synthezoid state, but for some reason, the Dr and Grendlaine don’t seem to notice. The doctor skips away while saying something about escape, and Vision heads out for a walk. Here he sees his neighbors Herb and Agnes talking. Herb seems like he wants to disclose some information to Vision about Grendaline, but Agnes stops him. Vision is starting to notice that something is wrong. During this, Grendaline and Wanda are talking about how Wanda had a brother. Here, Grendaline shows some of her true character by telling Wanda that her brother was killed by Ultron. This sparks a node in Wanda, and a few minutes later, Vision walks in with Grendaline nowhere to be seen.
The screen begins to shift to a widescreen format that is more in tune with recent Marvel Cinematic Universe films, and we suddenly see Grendaline thrown out of a force field. Except for this time, she’s wearing a much more modern look. As soon as she hits the floor, we see dozens of officers swarm her and point guns towards her. Thus beginning the actual plot behind WandaVision.
Episode 4 – We Interrupt This Program
Synopsis: Tasked with a particular assignment regarding sentient weapons, Monica Rambeau goes missing.
Episode 4 starts off with a powerful scene of the snap becoming undone. In the first moments, we are shown a pile of ash turns itself into Monica Rambeau. She comes to and is greeted by a chaotic world where no one knows what’s going on. But how could they? Half of the population in that hospital has been missing for five years. Neither side would know how to respond. Monica picks up exactly where she left off, sitting in her mom’s hospital room. Except her mom isn’t there. She rushes out to the nurse and asks to see where her mother is. They tell her she’s been dead for two years. This presents us with one of the harsh realities of the Blip. People left Earth for five years, five years where half of the world didn’t stop moving. They had to grow and adapt to a world where half of the population may never come back. They kept aging. This means that people never got to say goodbye and people who will never get to say hello again. Seeing Monica scramble to make sense of things is something that we were wondering if we were ever going to see as fans.
When she finally manages to compose herself and make a slight sense of the things around her, she heads to her old job to continue where she left off. Except, things have changed there too. Her old key card doesn’t work, and S.W.O.R.D. is now led by Tyler Hayward. Someone Monica Rambeau seems to trust with the director role. Unfortunately, the happiness of their reunion is short-lived as Tyler Hayward informs her that she will no longer be on space missions and will instead be grounded. He says that it was the last initiative her mother left before she passed away. Monica resists for a second, but she calms down and realizes that if she wants to get fully acclimated with life again, she’s going to need to settle with some things and work her way up again. So she agrees, and this is where the adventure begins. She heads over to Jimmy Woo, who is her F.B.I. contact, who shows her the town of Westview and the weirdness surrounding it. Two policemen sitting right outside the city refuse to acknowledge its existence. Jimmy Woo himself says that he hasn’t tried to enter the city because he feels a force telling him not to. Monica grabs her drone, which looks like the helicopter from the second episode, and flies the drone into the city only to lose it ultimately moments later. She tries to make sense of things but can’t. So instead, she walks towards the town herself. She encounters a sort of energy field and places her hand into it. And gets sucked in. Yeah, we’re guessing that touching energy fields near which you have no business isn’t the smartest thing to do.
And then we begin to find out what is really going down. S.W.O.R.D. brings in a crew of scientists 24 hours after Monica’s disappearance. One of them is Darcy, who viewers might recognize from her appearance in Thor: Dark World. We see them head into the lab, with Tyler Hayward being less than friendly to them. Darcy uses her knowledge to figure out that she tunes into the radio waves of what’s happening inside Westview. It’s here where they discover that there is a full-on sitcom going on inside. Up until now, we weren’t sure what was happening. Still, upon further inspection and discussion, it’s revealed that the citizens of Westview are being used for an elaborate sitcom by Wanda. From Tyler Hayward’s point of view, and honestly from ours too, Wanda has somehow created her own reality within that energy barrier which causes everyone’s insides to be a part of some sitcom that she’s making. Well, this basically gets confirmed when we go back into the sitcom and see Wanda and Monica’s face off once again, but this time we see it all. Wanda calls Monica a trespasser and launches her through walls until she hits the field and is launched into the real world. Bringing us back to the final scene of the last episode. And with that, we’re up to speed. To recap
Episode 5 – “On A Very Special Episode”
Synopsis: Wanda addresses Vision’s worries when he grows suspicious of the neighbors’ strange behavior.
We start with utterly normal behavior this time around. Babies crying and parents that have no idea what to do. Wanda exclaims that they might need some help this time around, and Agnes appears almost as if on cue. She sprays the babies with a bit of perfume, and voila, they’re five years old. Yeah, we’re not too sure what’s going on here either. Agnes exclaims how children can’t be controlled. After this quick little exchange, we’re back with Monica. She’s being questioned while recovering, stating that she felt terrified and in pain when under Wanda’s spell. This is enough for Tyler Hayward to take action and begin his plan against what he calls a “terrorist” to the people. Monica is hesitant to pinpoint everything on Wanda, saying that she is an Avenger. Tyler doesn’t want to hear anything of the story and rolls a clip from nine days prior. It shows Wanda coming into S.W.O.R.D. headquarters and presumably kidnapped the parts of her dead husband. When I first watched this, I could think about how Hayward had Vision lying there broken to pieces. Honestly, I feel for Wanda. It must be no easy thing to see the love of your life utterly devoid of life. Instead of being given an Avenger’s funeral, he’s just laying there being taken apart and examined to improve weaponry against aliens. It’s a lot to take in. Tyler Hayward continues to put all the blame on Wanda, calling her the prime “Victimizer” while Jimmy, Darcy, and Monica do their best to come to her defense and give her the benefit of the doubt. Jimmy also states an interesting fact, that Vision’s will said that he could not be brought back to life nor experimented on to make a weapon. Something Tyler Hayward doesn’t seem to be following. Darcy also comments that if Vision really was brought back to life, she wonders what he’ll do when he learns the truth.
Back at the Vision estate, we see Billy and Tommy trying to urge their parents to let them keep a little dog they found on the street. Unfortunately, Wanda and Vision agree that they won’t be ready for a pet until they’re at least ten years old. Fortunately, they’re the kids of two of the most powerful Avengers. They look at each other and immediately age up to 10, which they’re rewarded with by the ownership of a brand new pet. We see Darcy, Jimmy, and Monica discussing what to do next. Monica looks at the clothes she was wearing when she was “fired” from the sitcom series and regurgitated the outside world again. Just this look is enough for her to form a hypothesis regarding whatever enters the force field. At the same time, Vision receives an email in the office that begins to fully mobilize his suspicions. It’s a message from Darcy that somehow goes through to him. Everyone in the office begins to laugh which makes Vision feel uneasy. He goes to Norm and uses his abilities to bring out the true Norm. Norm then goes into a panic telling Vision to stop her. Norm begins to panic and Vision uses his abilities again to put Norm back into a sitcom state.
Okay, so a lot has happened this episode so far, and trust us it’s not going to let up. While Vision is dealing with his most recent findings, S.W.O.R.D. manages to send in a recon drone from the 70s into the city of Westview. This allows them to finally have a controllable camera in there and communicate with Wanda. This was the result of Monica’s theory who stated that if they sent something in from the same time frame as the sitcom currently being played out then maybe its properties wouldn’t be changed. They lead this drone and voila, the first contact that the outside world has with Wanda. Except sadly, they gave way too much control to Hayward who last we saw, thinks Wanda is still a “terrorist”. So he does what anyone that has zero tact would do, launches a missile at Wanda. The recon drone’s footage gets cut and we see Wanda emerge from the Hexagon which Darcy has been calling a “Hex”, shoutout to the old witches am I right, to finally settle the score with Hayword and the rest of S.W.O.R.D. Long story short, Hayward thinks that pointing a bunch of guns towards Wanda is the best way to start a discussion which only angers Wanda more. She tells them to leave her alone and then turns all the guns towards Hayward as she flys her way back into her perfect sitcom life.
Back at home, Wanda is only greeted by more problems. Vision wants to know why the town is acting strange and why there are no children in the base. Well, about time you noticed something Vision. I mean, they threw a whole fundraiser for the children with no children in sight. Why would they throw an adult magic show without including the kids, that’s just cruel man. So Vision is on Wanda but she’s having none of it. She rolls the credits while Vision keeps talking her ears off and saying stuff like “you can’t control me too”, you know. Typical marriage feud stuff. Just as Vision seems to be gathering more strength and pushing Wanda, she’s saved by the bell. In a world where she controls everything, this is pretty great timing wouldn’t you say. But she insists she had nothing to do with it, she opens the door and who do we have? Pietro. Wait, what? Pietro has been dead since the Age of Ultron. Not to mention that this is the Pietro we know from X: Men. Worlds are starting to mix and minds are starting to turn.
Wanda, is this really the Vision?
So, after the first five episodes, Wanda is definitely not seeing the Vision here. Or at least, they’re not seeing eye to eye. What an impressive start to the first series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It’s been interesting to see just how different people were affected by the Blip. So far we’ve seen S.W.O.R.D. being led by a dude that definitely has ulterior motives, Tyler Hayward. We’ve entered sitcoms spanning decades thanks to the help of an Avenger, Wanda Maximoff. Oh, but she’s doing this by holding an entire town hostage and implanting fake memories in their minds so that they live perfect lives. But as we’ve seen this doesn’t always tend to be a good thing. Remember the Harts? Well, they couldn’t see why Mr.Hart choking was a bad thing. Mrs. Hart kept telling him to stop playing. Which frankly was a little creepy. We’ve been introduced to the offspring of two of the most powerful beings on the planet, Vision and Wanda’s children. We’ve seen a new group of rebellious minds form with Darcy, Jimmy, and Monica. Not to mention that Quiksilver has made an appearance. That’s the second person that we thought we’d never see again make an appearance in this series. Who would’ve known?
Vision is getting dangerously close to the truth himself. After what we witnessed with Norm and his last confrontation with Wanda, we can’t imagine that he’ll stand still and wait for things to get resolved on their own. We’re also curious to see what Darcy, Jimmy, and Monica will do now that Director Hayward has gone and betrayed their trust. Darcy was the one who came up with their way of viewing Westview while Monica has been in there and see what Wanda through a lens that no one else can quite match. Make sure to stay tuned for part of our WandaVision Recap and Analysis to see just how everything turns out for our super-powered couple of the year.