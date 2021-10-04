An In Depth Analysis of WandaVision Episodes 6-8

WandaVision has proven to be more than just a family sitcom following the intense events of Episode 5. We’ve come to a realization that it really is Wanda controlling the Hexagonal energy field that is keeping thousands of Westview citizens stuck inside of a sitcom-like trance. Well, it’s not really a trance, more like mind-controlled into performing in a sitcom that is meant to play out Wanda and Vision’s ideal home life together. Something that was unfortunately cut short by Thanos who murdered Vision by ripping the Mind Stone off of him. But how did we get here? Let’s recap real quick.
A Trip Through The Years
So WandaVision starts off with Wanda and Vision sharing what seems to be a life straight out of a sitcom. We say that because they’re literally in a black and white sitcom-like show, complete with the costumes and hairstyles. They go about their day sharing in whacky mix-ups and misunderstandings which usually happen in any good family sitcom. In the first episode, they have a mix-up with a dinner that Vision is preparing for his boss. During that dinner everything that can go wrong, does. But they manage to fix it and deliver breakfast for dinner situation. Everything goes smoothly until the boss starts choking. That’s when things get weird. No one moves a muscle as if their minds are trained to ignore anything terrible. Wanda tells Vision to spring to action to save him and he does. But this leaves Vision wondering why he can’t remember much of what has happened in his life thus far.
And so begins our journey down the rabbit hole of WandaVision. In Episode 2 we’re shown more glimpses of weirdness with a red helicopter, red blood, a radio calling for Wanda, and finally a mysterious beekeeper appearing from the sewers. That last one left us with questions but before we could hear answers Wanda says “no” and as if in a DVR the whole world rewinds and they’re back in their home as if nothing happened. And before we can even think about the weirdness of that, the world of WandaVision goes full color, sending our minds for a twirl.
Then things start to get intense. Wanda suddenly becomes pregnant and through a series of contractions that cause her powers to destabilize she gives birth to two twins with the help of Geraldine, or as we now know Monica Rambeau. Wanda and Monica begin talking about the twins and Wanda mentions that she has a twin brother. Monica asks if he was killed by Ultron. This is where everyone in the room gasps. No one is supposed to know about that in this perfect little sitcom life. Meanwhile, Vision is talking to Herb and Agnes about Geraldine. Herb said she’s not from here and tries to say more but Agnes stops him. Vision goes inside to talk to Geraldine/Monica but when he arrives she is already gone. Wanda said that she had to leave abruptly. But in the next scene, we’re shown Monica being launched out of the energy field and officers surrounding her.
Monica Rambeau was part of the vanished. When she came back into existence after Tony Stark snapped everyone back into reality, she was in the middle of a hospital room waiting for her mother. Unfortunately, her mother had passed while she had vanished. Monica is shocked and confused, and who wouldn’t be. It’s not every day that your whole existence is put on hold for five years while half of the population keeps moving on. So Monica gets the gist of what’s happened since she was gone and sets on back to her old job of any agent of S.W.O.R.D. except that she’s doing ground missions now instead of space missions. This episode is where we see how Monica gets sucked into the portal for the first time and what S.W.O.R.D. is doing monitoring the energy field. It introduces us to Darcy and Jimmy who form a part of the story as well. Darcy discovers that there is a sitcom being broadcasted from Westview which allows them to see what exactly is going on. And we also finally see what happened between Monica and Wanda. Wanda told her that she was a threat and that she didn’t belong in her sitcom world and launched her through a few walls and out of the energy field. Monica comes out and this time we see what happens after she gets surrounded. She mutters that “it’s all Wanda”. Giving us a confirmation for the first time that this twisted sitcom family life is being run by Wanda herself. Something that frankly I was hoping not to find out.
With a better understanding of whats going Jimmy, Darcy, and Monica set out to devise a plan to infiltrate the energy field again but they’re met with some obstacles when the new director of S.W.O.R.D., Tyler Hayward, insists on referring to Wanda as a “terrorist” and “primary victimizer”. So he makes it their mission to subdue Wanda. Monica and Jimmy understand this isn’t the best idea because of how powerful Wanda is and they want to reason with her rather than fight. But Hayward insists she must be taken down, he’s starting to seem kind of suspect right? Well inside, Vision is also harboring doubts after his boys go from babies to ten-year-olds in the span of a day. In his office, he uses his abilities to free one of the employee’s who then asks Vision to free them. They panic and begin telling Vision to free them. This causes Vision to become even more confused. The employee can’t speak much due to his panic and Vision chooses to back under the sitcom mind control. At the same time, S.W.O.R.D. has infiltrated the sitcom world with a drone from the same era as the current sitcom timeline. Monica tries to talk to Wanda but before she can get anything out Hayward chooses to launch a missile at her. Yeah, not the best idea. Wanda disposes of it and steps outside to have a nice one-on-one chat with everyone. She tells them to stay away from her while S.W.O.R.D. operatives point guns at her. She simply turns them onto Hayward and enters the energy field which begins to change from blue to a more scarlet tone. Signifying that it will be much tougher for something to go in. Wanda returns home to find that now Vision wants answers. She tells him there is nothing to answer and begins to roll the credits. Yeah, Wanda is definitely in charge. But apparently not of everything. Because as Vision begins to press her, we hear a doorbell. They answer the doorbell and viola, it’s Pietro. Wanda’s deceased brother lost his life at the hands of Ultron while protecting Hawkeye. Yet, here he is now. Well except as Darcy mentioned “they recast” him.
So yeah, a lot is going on. But now we know Wanda is responsible for the energy field and the sitcom lifestyle that we have been witnessing. Now we’re just wondering, why? Well, let’s find out.
Episode 6 – “All-New Halloween Spooktacular!”
Synopsis: Disturbances on Halloween separate Wanda from Vision, who looks into anomalous activity in Westview.
The second half of WandaVision starts with a cool nod to the comic books. It’s Hallow’s Eve, so what better way to celebrate it than by outfitting our valiant heroes in their original comic book heroes. We get to see Wanda wearing her original Scarlett Witch costume with her crown and all. Vision comes out and resembles the comic books to a tee. He’s got the cape and the red face and all. Quiksilver and Tommy also get to both dress in the original Quiksilver outfit, no one can forget that beautiful spiky hair. Everything seems to be going smoothly for our super-powered family and their night out collecting family, except Vision won’t be accompanying them. He tells Wanda that he has other matters to attend to. Vision is on to something right? Right?! Well, of course, he is. He’s Vision. You can’t keep a highly intelligent sentient synthezoid in the dark for too long.
While the family gets ready for a fun night of candy and trick hunting, Monica and Hayward are getting into it back in the S.W.O.R.D. laboratories. After the most recent stunt by Wanda, Hayward is convinced that the only course of action is to take out Wanda for good. Monica fights back stating the obvious, what happens to the people under mind control if the controller is suddenly killed? Hayward says that at this point it’s a chance they have to take which makes no sense since this whole operation is to save the people right? He proceeds to call Monica soft and even tell her that she and Jimmy are too attached to superheroes. Yeah, Hayward is definitely not winning any brownie points with us at this point. If this wasn’t enough to make us dislike Hayward, he also brings up the fact that Monica vanished for five years due to things way out of her control. He urges them off the operation and has them escorted out. But this isn’t enough to take Darcy, Monica, and Jimmy out. They manage to subdued their captors and steal their uniforms to head back into the operation and look for clues as to what is really going on with S.W.O.R.D. and how they can manage to break back into the energy field to free the citizens.
Now we go back to the sitcom world and we see Pietro and Wanda walking about in an area full of children trick or treating. Now if you remember, Vision was asking about the lack of children in the episode prior. Wanda may seem like she’s keeping it under wraps that she’s in control, but come on Wanda. During this specific scene Wanda is the one doing the questioning with Pietro, I mean he’s supposed to be dead so how is it possible that he showed up without her knowledge. He answers a few questions and before Wanda can press any further they bump into Herb who tells them that Vision isn’t part of their Neighborhood Watch. This brings us to Vision who is actually exploring the outskirts of the town. At the same time Darcy, Monica, and Jimmy are investigating what seems to be a secret part of the operation area. Darcy hacks in and discovers that Hayward already has an idea of how many people are stuck inside of Westview and even a tracker on Vision. This brings us closer to discovering what Hayward really wants from Westview. Is it the safety of the citizens or is it the world’s only sentient being? Darcy keeps looking and she discovers that the people around the edge of the city aren’t moving. Weird right?
This brings us back to Vision who is entering the edge of town. He sees some people frozen and tries to communicate with them but they won’t budge. He spots a car at the end of the street and approaches it. In it is Agnes with a tear in her eye frozen in place. She tries to talk to Vision but can’t make out much. It seems as if she was trying to escape but Ellis street is as far as she can go. Vision uses this moment to free her mind and try to gain some information. This is where Vision gets his biggest sense of what the outside world holds. Agnes asks two very important questions pertaining to his real-world self. She asks if he’s Vision, the Avenger. Weirdly enough, Vision has no idea what an Avenger is. Then the next question really sends shivers down Vision’s spine. She asks Vision if he’s dead and then starts yelling the word “Dead” over and over again. Before finally mentioning that “Wanda, won’t even let us leave the town”. This causes Vision to panic and put her mind back into the world of sitcoms and under Wanda’s control.
Back in the secret computer lab in S.W.O.R.D., our favorite trio is still hard at work. Monica has found a way to go back into Westview but Darcy warns her that she’s taken a look at her bloodwork and the energy field has been rearranging her molecules which could prove fatal if done one more time. Monica insists and they set up a plan to go back in. Vision has finally seen that there is something very wrong in Westview and notices the energy field. He begins to walk through it which begins to tear him apart molecule by molecule. Wanda who seems to control everyone in the field doesn’t seem to notice. It isn’t until Billy starts seeing visions of his father being torn apart that Wanda realizes anything. Wanda panics and Pietro tells her not to worry since her dead husband can’t die twice which enrages Wanda. She pushes Pietro away and uses her powers to extend the energy field. We see just how powerful Wanda can be. Everything around begins to turn into a sitcom. The S.W.O.R.D. operation grounds are turned into a whole circus with Darcy as the ring leader. Only a few manage to escape including Jimmy, Monica, and Hayward. Vision is left on the floor, fully back together after the energy shield swallowed him again.
Episode 7 – “Breaking The Fourth Wall”
Synopsis: Monica plots her return, Wanda navigates unsettling complications, and Vision forms a new alliance.
Episode 7 is where things really start to go off the deep end. Wanda wakes up to an empty bed and to a fully dysfunctional sitcom extravaganza. Her sons are showing to be playing with what seems to be a video game controller that is going through different eras. The same thing happens to Wanda as she tries to pour herself cereal. She looks tired and even has her own personal video diary that makes it seem like she’s talking to the viewers. So we’ve literally broken the fourth wall. Wanda’s powers seem to be acting up and she’s short-circuiting on which era she wants to fully travel to with her latest episode. When we go back to Hayward and his goonies we see him stating that it’s time to put some plan in motion. It seems Hayward always had some sort of plan under his sleeve that he was waiting to unveil. Vision is waking up on the edge of town to a literal circus. It makes sense since last we saw he was trying to break through the energy field and join the S.W.O.R.D., sadly none of them tried to help him as he was getting torn apart. Imagine that, the sentient being that put their life on the line to save the world and no one can even budge to offer support. No one but Darcy got handcuffed because of it.
Well now back in the sitcom world Vision is walking through the circus where he was mistaken to be a clown. Darcy is no longer handcuffed, she is literally chained up. But she also has no recollection of who Vision is. That is until Vision uses his abilities on her. Is he finally going to learn the truth?! Before we find out they run to a local RV to hide out and talk. More of Wanda’s incredible mind control or maybe we should call it Mind Alteration. Wanda herself is dealing with her children. She asks them if they’ve seen Vision but they believe him to be dead after what Billy saw and what Pietro said. Wanda is trying to make sense of it all when suddenly Agnes walks in. She sure has great timing. Wanda can’t even greet her with how tired of everything she is. Agnes tells her she needs a day to herself and that she’ll take the kids off her hands. Agnes has always been the nosy neighbor that seems to know exactly what Wanda needs at any given time. Sounds kind of interesting. They leave and Wanda is left muttering to herself that she’s fine. Well, the sitcom world of WandaVision is really going through it this episode.
Back with our now duo of unlikely heroes, Monica and Jimmy. They’ve managed to set up an armored carrier van sort of vehicle to enter the energy field. They’ve found out the true intention behind Hayward’s whole operation. He’s trying to create a sentient weapon using the parts left behind by the body of Vision. Things are really going well for them at this point in time. Too bad Darcy can join them in their small triumphs. While they set up their plan Wanda is back at home having an episode. The glitches in her powers are getting more frequent and n0w she’s being interviewed by the camera person, something that Wanda definitely didn’t plan for. She wonders how they could talk but the camera person is not leaving without leaving a piece of their mind. They ask Wanda if they think this is what she deserves.
Back with Monica and the gang she’s finally ready to make her entry again. She jumps into the van and begins driving towards the energy field. Unfortunately, the energy field is not taking any new customers. The truck gets stuck halfway through so Monica has to do an emergency exit. She gets out just in time to see the truck get launched halfway across the field. Yeah, she dodged that one. But Monica is a fighter. She looks at the energy field and straight at Jimmy. Jimmy looks at her eyes and knows exactly what she’s thinking and tells her not to. But she does, Monica runs towards the energy field and breaks through it. We see as her molecules begin to get remapped. She makes it on the other side but her eyes are blue and the world is a bit distorted through her vision. It’s only a momentary thing because her eyes and vision return to normal. This most certainly means that he has powers now right? No one gets their cells remapped just go come back normal again.
Now to where we finally get the big reveal to Vision. Darcy begins telling him about all the events that transpired including his untimely death at the hands of Thanos. They are traveling through the sitcom world as Wanda’s powers are going berserk. Darcy thinks that it’s because Wanda is subconsciously trying to keep everyone there. Monica makes her way to Wanda and tries to talk to her but Wanda is having none of it. Wanda believes that Monica is simply there to hurt her and her perfect life. She attacks Monica, but Monica is able to withstand her showing us that Monica has gained some abilities of her own and that she won’t easily be silenced. Monica uses this moment in Wanda’s confusion to tell her that Hayward plans to destroy Westview and put the blame on Wanda.
This is when Agnes steps in and tells Monica that she’s overstayed her welcome. She marches Wanda onwards to her house where Wanda begins to ask where her children are. Agnes replies cooly that they’re in the basement. Wanda makes her way down to find a sort of chamber down there with what looks like magical runes. This is where Agnes finally reveals her true form, telling Wanda that she isn’t the only magical girl in town. Agatha Harkness is who actually stands before Wanda. Yeah, we weren’t expecting that one.
Episode 8 – “Previously On”
Synopsis: Wanda embarks on a troubling journey revisiting her past for insight into her present and future.
Now things really start to come full circle. Previously On is such a clever name for what is about to happen in WandaVision. During the length of this episode, we see Wanda’s life like never before. We discover why WandaVision is what it is and why she choose Westview. We learn so much about the world of Scarlett Witch that we can’t help but smile and press play from the beginning every time we pass through this episode. This time we start off with Agatha Harkness back in Salem of 1693 where a very familiar face is getting tied up to the pole. Agatha Harkness does not have it all together, or at least that’s what it seems as her fellow witches tie her up and her own mother denounces what she’s done, steal the darkest of magics. They begin chanting some form of ritual while Agatha exclaims that she can be good and that it doesn’t have to be like this. But her mom thinks that it does and joins in the incantation. Suddenly everyone but her mom starts emitting a spell towards Agatha. Agatha screams in pain but what we hear is very different from what we see. The other witches begin to wrinkle up almost as if Agatha is sucking away their powers. She absorbs enough and casts a spell to push away all of the wrinkled-up witches who lay lifeless next to her. Her mother sees this and joins in, sporting a blue magical crown while she casts her spell. This will probably get her right? Well not really, the same thing happens to her mom and she falls down to the floor all shriveled up. So we learn that Agatha is from the 1600s and that she has the ability to absorb the power of other witches. Not looking too good for Wanda right.
Back in the chamber of secrets, Wanda is trying to read Agatha’s mind but she informs her that it was never possible for her to do that. Wanda then tries to cast a spell but Agatha shows her the ruins around her basement signify that only the person that placed them may cast a spell while in them. So Wanda is completely powerless. Agatha then goes on to explain that what she wants from Wanda is her knowledge. Her knowledge of this incredible spell she cast. Wanda is confused though since she doesn’t believe what she does is cast spells. Especially since she doesn’t do any incantations. Agatha also reveals that Pietro has been a fake puppet that she’s been controlling to observe Wanda. Agatha states that what Wanda can do is special and almost unheard of in the world of witches. She then makes a door appear and tells Wanda that they’re going to have a little look at some reruns of Wanda’s life. Wanda tries to say no but Agatha reminds her that she’s holding Billy and Tommy captive until she agrees to help her. So hesitantly, Wanda steps through the door and we begin what is probably one of the most incredible sequences in all of Wanda Vision.
They step through the door and we are greeted by a family that seems to be preparing for a movie night in. Wanda sees the boy and mutters Pietro and begins identifying the rest of the room. It’s her family back in a war-torn city. They seem to be waiting for Wanda. Agatha looks at Wanda and tells her it’s her role. Wanda takes a step forward and she’s back to her kid self and fully emerged with the scene. It’s her turn to pick the movie and she does so from a big box of The Dick Van Dyke Show. The walnut episode to be specific. While they insert the movie, the family stares outside to see soldiers shooting at each other. No one else seems to mind and they sit down to begin watching their show. The smile that Wanda has is so pure and joyful that we want this moment to last forever. We want it to be real. For her, she’s been through so much. But sadly, it is real. Much too real. Suddenly a warhead blows throw her roof, instantly killing her mother and father. As Pietro and her lay below the bed and wait for the warhead to blow, Wanda motions her hands as she usually does when using her powers, but we never see it. Agatha asks if she stopped the explosion but Wanda says that the warhead just never exploded. Agatha believes it was some sort of hex.
Agatha brings up a new door, one with a Hydra logo, and urges Wanda to move forward. They do and we see Wanda now much older at a testing facility. In it, they are urging her to touch the tesseract which many of us already know to be one of the Infinity Stone. In the flashback, Wanda takes a step and the stone reacts to her. Drawing closer to her until suddenly there’s a flash and we see the Mind Stone for a split second. To her observers, it looks as if Wanda just walks, and then she passes out. This is interesting because it is similar to how her powers were making WandaVision cut out the parts that she didn’t want to show. During the sequence where Wanda is seeing the mind stone she also sees a figure that appears to have a crown. It seems that the Infinity Stone lets her see into her future for a little bit.
And finally, Agatha has seen enough and conjures up yet another door. One where we see Wanda back at the Avenger’s Compound and one of her first interactions with Vision. Here we’re shown a much softer side to Vision, one of the times where he wanted to understand what being a human meant and what it meant to have emotion. He wants to consul Wanda after the loss of her brother but is unsure of how to go about it. So he chooses to sit next to her and make sense of what she is watching. Here we see a very touching interaction between the two where Vision laughs and apologizes but Wanda tells him it’s okay because the scene was supposed to be funny. This is where Vision says one of our favorite lines in the show and one that really shows that his character is coming to terms with emotions and understanding them. “But what is grief, if not love persevering.”
This provokes Wanda to walk through another door, one that has a logo we’ve come to understand, S.W.O.R.D. and we’re back to when Wanda stormed their compound and saw Vision’s body except for this time we get the full story. She just wanted to give him a funeral but upon seeing him she couldn’t feel his soul and chose to drive away. She never took his original body, interesting. So what is Hayward really after then? Wanda drives away with an envelope in her hand and reaches a destination we know all too well, Westview. So this is the first time we see Wanda entering Westview before she turned it into WandaVision’s set. She drives in and opens her envelope. It’s a picture of a plot of land with a heart from Vision that says “To Grow Old In”. Which frankly brought a tear to our eyes. Vision was set up to give her a gift once the whole Thanos situation had ended but he never did. This pushed Wanda over the edge with remorse and grief which caused her powers to spiral out of control The chaos magic erupted out of her body and created what we know as the giant Hex energy field. Not only that but she manifested Vision from her own powers completely. The Vision we see in WandaVision is a complete creation from Wanda herself.
Agatha stands amazed and disappears. Wanda is brought back to the current times where she finds Agatha flying while holding her two sons on a sort of leash. Agatha calls Wanda dangerous and for the first time since her introduction to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we see Wanda called by her comic book name. Agatha tells her that everything around her is chaos magic and that her being able to use it makes her the “Scarlett Witch”. Finally! We’ve been waiting to see when Wanda would fully assume her superhero role and it seems like it is finally manifesting. Not only do we hear this information but we also see what Hayward has been working on. A full-on replica of Vision. Well, not a replica, it’s the original Vision but in all white and what some other source of power that radiates blue. This brings us to the end of an incredible episode. Probably our favorite episode thus far.
Agatha Harkness
Well, Agatha Harkness is described in the comics as Wanda’s teacher. She plays a large part in a ploy to have her children reabsorbed into Mephisto. So her and Wanda’s children don’t have such a great track record.
- Sorcery: The ability to tap this universe’s infinite store of ambient magical energy and manipulate these to a variety of effects. A skill derived from three major sources: personal powers of the mind/soul/body, powers gained by tapping the universe’s ambient magical energy and employing it for specific effects, and finally, powers gained through the tapping of extra-dimensional energy by invoking entities or objects of power existing in mystical dimensions tangential to her own. The latter means of power is usually gained by the recitation of incantations.
- Spells and Phrases: Agatha has a vast knowledge of mystical spells and incantations invoking names and aspects of various extra-dimensional objects and beings of power. Through these incantations, the magi are able to call upon these extra-dimensional power sources for very specific effects without taxing their personal abilities.