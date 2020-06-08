Freedom of the press is one of the things that sets the American media apart from other the media in other countries. Americans often feel like they can rely on trusted news outlets to deliver the facts, and this is something that Ana Cabrera is happy to be apart of. The CNN news anchor has become one of the network’s most well-known figures, and she’s covered a wide variety of topics throughout the years. Ana is known for her no nonsense reporting style. Throughout her career, Ana has won several awards, including an Emmy, and there will likely be more accolades in the future. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Ana Cabrera.
1. She Considers Her Work Public Service
Ana isn’t technically a public servant, but she considers herself one. And it’s true that her job is one that many people rely on. She told Refinery 29, “I’ve always looked at this job like a real public service,” she said. “It’s something that can make an impact in our communities, our states, and our country.”
2. She Was A Talented Athlete
Long before breaking into the world of journalism, Ana was in another world entirely. She was an athlete for most of her life and actually went to college on a sports scholarship. During her time as Washington State University, she was a member of the cross country and track and field teams.
3. Storytelling Is What Drives Her
Ana didn’t always know that she wanted to be a journalist, but she always knew that she wanted to tell stories. Eventually, she realized that working in journalism was the perfect way for her to fulfill her creative desire of telling stories. She says, “For me it has always been about storytelling, a sense of purpose in my career path, and presenting stories that might make a difference in somebody’s life.”
4. She Is The Granddaughter Of Immigrants
Ana Cabrera has comes from a diverse background. On her mom’s side, she is French Canadian and German. On her father’s side, she is Mexican. Her paternal grandparents immigrated to the United States from Mexico. Throughout her life and career, she has always maintained a strong sense of pride in her Mexican roots.
5. She Enjoys Sharing Her Knowledge With The Youth
Not only is Ana passionate about what she does, but she hopes to inspire passion in others as well. Ana often spends time speaking to young people about her work and the field of journalism. At a time when many young people are being discouraged from pursuing degrees and careers in journalism, people like Ana are more important than ever.
6. She Has Worked With Charities
Working with the community back to those in need is something that has always been important to Ana, and she has worked with several charities volunteer organizations. She has served on the board of the American Cancer Society and has volunteered at the Rose Medical Center.
7. She Believes Diversity Is Beneficial In The Newsroom
It’s no secret that the world of journalism isn’t what most people would consider diverse. However, over the last several years, there has been an increase of women and people from different racial and ethnic groups working in the industry. Ana believes this is a step in the right direction and says, “We really should be owning that opportunity to provide perspective, provide a voice that might be lacking.”
8. Her Younger Brother Survived Brain Cancer
Ana is very passionate about causes dedicated to cancer due to a very personal experience. When her brother, John, was just 10-years-old, he was diagnosed with brain cancer. She said that his diagnoses made her feel “helpless“. Fortunately, John survived his cancer, but Ana shares that she still prays for his health on a daily basis.
9. She’s A Wife And Mom
Ana’s career is very important to her, but it certainly isn’t the most important thing. She is a very family oriented person and loves spending her free time with her family. She is happily married to Benjamin Nielson and the couple has two children together: a son named Jackson and a daughter named Maria.
10. She Loves Interacting With Her Supporters
Social media has become a large part of the world of journalism. While some journalists fear that social media platforms could slowly be making their jobs obsolete, Ana embraces it. She is very active on Twitter and enjoys engaging in conversations with her followers.