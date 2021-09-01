There are countless people all over the world who are absolutely terrified of the ocean, but for professional surfer Anastasia Ashley, it’s always felt like home. Over the years, she has made a name for herself in professional surfing, and she’s known for being a fierce competitor who never shies away from a challenge. Now, she’s getting the chance to share her talents with an even wider audience as a constant on the competition show The Ultimate Surfer. The series brings some of the best surfers together and allows them to put their skills to the ultimate test with the hope of winning a $100,000 prize. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Anastasia Ashley.
1. She Started Surfing In Elementary School
When most people are in kindergarten, they don’t have much on their minds other than coloring between the lines and taking naps. But as you can probably guess, Anastasia Ashley wasn’t your typical five-year-old. She was that age when she learned to surf and hasn’t looked back since.
2. She Has A YouTube Channel
These days, building a strong online presence can lead to major opportunities in real life, and Anastasia knows this. In addition to being active on platforms like Twitter and Instagram, she also started a YouTube channel. Anastasia’s YouTube channel currently has almost 11,000 subscribers. Although most of her content has to do with surfing, she also shares videos about other things.
3. She Has Some Acting Experience
The Ultimate Surfer may be the first TV experience some of the contestants have had, but not Anastasia. She made her TV debut more than 20 years ago, and she has appeared as herself on more than a dozen shows over the years. She has also had a couple of acting roles. Most notably, she was in the 2013 movie Isolated. We didn’t find any information on whether she plans to do more acting in the future.
4. She’s A Model
Not only is Anastasia a natural on the surfboard, she’s also a natural in front of the camera. Over the years, she has gotten several opportunities to do some modeling. She has worked with several brands within the surfing agency and she’s also done photoshoots for magazines.
5. She Loves To Travel
When Anastasia started surfing, she probably never imagined that it would become her ticket to a wide variety of awesome experiences. Surfing has given Anastasia the opportunity to see places all over the world. Some of the countries she’s been to include Mexico and Morocco. If you take a look through her Instagram profile, you’ll see that many of her posts are about spreading good vibes.
6. She’s A Positive Person
Negativity is a feeling that is hard for a lot of people to avoid, but Anastasia is the kind of person who doesn’t have time for any bad vibes. Anastasia does her best to maintain a positive attitude and she likes to spread that energy to the people she comes on contact with.
7. She Loves Marketing
Anyone who has ever seen Anastasia surf probably finds it difficult to imagine her doing anything else, but there are other things she enjoys. During a Q&A on Instagram, Anastasia was asked what she would be doing if it weren’t for surfing. She shared that she really likes marketing and would have loved to work in that field.
8. She’s Engaged
In addition to finding success and happiness in her career, Anastasia has also found those things in her personal life. She is happily engaged to a man named Abraham. It’s unclear when the couple plans on tying the knot, but they seem to be very happy at the moment. From what we know, the couple does not have any children.
9. She’s A Brand Ambassador
Having a successful surfing career has set Anastasia up for success in other ways. She has built a large social media following that includes hundreds of thousands of people. That has made her a popular target for companies looking for partners to help market their products. She has already gotten to work with a couple of brands, and she’ll probably have even more offers if she wins The Ultimate Surfer.
10. She Loves To Exercise
Surfing is obviously Anastasia’s main way of staying active, but it isn’t the only way. She really likes to exercise and she enjoys using a variety of methods. From hiking to snowboarding to cycling, Anastasia always looks forward to getting a good workout in. She especially loves doing outdoor group workout classes because she can socialize while also burning calories.