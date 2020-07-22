Anastasiya Boryslavska has been living a life that most other 16-year-olds would consider a dream come true. For months, she has been considered the queen of TikTok and she has nearly 2 million followers on the platform. Although her content leans a little on the bizarre side, there’s something about Mooptopia that lots of people feel like they can relate to. However, fans were shocked when she recently announced she would be taking a break from social media after her address was leaked and she was ‘outed’ as a Trump supporter. She denied supporting Trump but decided taking a step back would be in her best interest. However, the break didn’t last long and she’s back to posting her typical content. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Anastasiya Boryslavska AKA “Mooptopia”.
1. She’s Very Private
There was once a time when people use social media like a diary where they shared their personal thoughts, feelings, and experiences. However, those days seem to be a thing of the past. Lots of influencers, especially younger ones, don’t have an interest in sharing the details of their personal lives. Despite having such a large following and posting regularly, Mooptopia is notorious for keeping information about her personal life off of the internet. In fact, her real name wasn’t even known until recently.
2. She Reached A Million Followers Very Quickly
If you’ve ever tried to grow your following on social media, you know it’s not an easy thing to do. But Mooptopia has made it look easy. One of the things that makes her TikTok presence so noteworthy is that she build such a big platform in such a small amount of time. She gained a million followers in less than a year.
3. She Released Merch
Mooptopia is more than just a social media star. She’s officially a legitimate brand and she’s making the most of it. She has her own website where she recently launched her own merchandise. So far, she sells hoodies, t-shirts, and stickers. All of the items are designed with her logo.
4. Her Other Social Media Accounts Were Recently Discovered
Many people who have gained popularity on TikTok have also found success on other social media platforms. But Mooptopia has been an exception. Outside of TikTok, she didn’t seem to have any other social media accounts. However, some of her followers have been using their investigative skills and found an Instagram account under another name that allegedly belongs to her.
5. She’s An Artist
The recently discovered Instagram account, sugarihoney, doesn’t have the same type of content you’ll find on Mooptopia’s TikTok profile. Instead, the Instagram account contains lots of colorful handmade drawings. If the profile really does belong to Mooptopia, she’s got some serious creative skills.
6. Some Claim She’s Not Human
Success like Mooptopia’s is almost unheard of. Her suddenly popularity has lots of people wondering where she came from and how she was able to grow quickly. Some people even theorize that she’s a robot who has somehow manipulated the algorithm. Although the theories about not being human don’t really make any sense, they’re still pretty entertaining.
7. She Has Several Fan Pages On Instagram
Mooptopia doesn’t just have followers, she has very loyal followers. No matter what she posts, people love it. Several people have even created Instagram fan pages in her honor. These accounts simply repost content she has already shared on TikTok, but people love them anyway.
8. She Might Be From Maryland
As we mentioned earlier, Mooptopia is very private. Even simple details about her life haven’t been openly shared with her followers. However, after doing a little research, it appears that Mooptopia may be from Maryland. ClassFinders.com lists someone named Anastasiya Boryslavska as a student at a high school in Elliot City, MD.
9. She Has Almost 70 Million Likes
Having lots of followers is one thing, but that doesn’t necessarily mean people are engaging with your content. On TikTok, the number of likes paints a more accurate picture of how people really feel about the things you post. In addition to having nearly 2 million followers, Mooptopia also has over 68 million likes.
10. She Didn’t Explain Her Return To Social Media
On July 15, Mooptopia announced that she would be taking a break from social media. From the sounds of her post, it didn’t look like she had plans of returning any time soon. However, just a day later she resumed posting as usual and she didn’t explain what caused her to have a change of heart. Regardless of the reason for her comeback, her followers were extremely happy that she wasn’t gone for long.