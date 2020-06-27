Andre Royo is the type of actor who is nearly impossible to forget. He’s the type of actor who brings his A game every time he comes on screen, regardless of how big or small the role is. Since making his debut in the late 90s, he has become a fixture on TV and in films. Most people will recognize him from his role as Bubbles on the popular TV show, The Wire. Others Amy recognize him from Empire where he played Lucious Lyon’s no nonsense attorney, Thirsty Rawlings. No matter where you’ve seen Andre Royo, there’s no doubt that his role left a lasting impression – and really, that’s all an actor can hope for. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Andre Royo.
1. He’s Going Through A Divorce
It’s hard to maintain a relationship when you have a job as demanding as being an actor. Unfortunately, this reality has impacted Andre Royo’s 22 year marriage to Jane Choi. Sources have recently reported that that Choi has filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences. Apparently, the couple has been separated since December of 2019.
2. He Traveled To Ethiopia By Himself
Andre has done a lot of traveling over the years, but most of his trips have been with family or for work. In 2018, he decided to take a solo trip to Ethiopia. When sharing his thoughts on the country, he said, “Ethiopia is growing and becoming a destination spot. Rightfully so. It’s my first country in Africa to visit. I’ve just been amazed at the pride here. I’ve been amazed at the energy that’s coming from Ethiopia.”
3. His Father Inspired Him To Act In An Interesting Way
There are lots of actors who drew their first inspiration from their parents. However, in most cases it’s because their parent was creative or supportive in some way. In Andre’s case, though, it was his father’s serious disposition that inspired him. He says, “My dad was one of those serious dudes. The only time I saw him show any emotion was watching TV. When he’d watch TV, I’d see him laughing, or jumping, or being surprised. Sometimes even crying. What kind of thing can get emotion out of this tough dude? Whatever they’re doing I want to be a part of it.”
4. Being On The Wire Didn’t Initially Help Him Get More Roles
In many people’s opinions, The Wire is one of the greatest shows of all time. But it didn’t initially have the positive impact on Andre’s career that most people would expect. “But I wasn’t getting offers after “The Wire.” It was pretty much an East Coast show that ended in 2005 without that many people seeing it.”
5. He Wants A Starring Role In A Film
Andre has had lots of supporting and recording roles in film and TV projects, but wha he really wants to do is be the start of a big film. Despite the fact that he’s more than talented enough to have the leading role in a film, it’s not something he’s been given many opportunities to do, and he would love the challenge.
6. He Loves Spending Time Outdoors
Just because Andre has had a successful career in entertainment doesn’t mean that he feels like he’s too good for every day things. When he has free time, he loves to get some fresh air and enjoy the beauty of his natural surroundings. Whether it be swimming or hiking, Andre enjoys being outdoors.
7. He’s a Dad
During his marriage to Jane Choi, the couple had one child: a daughter named Stella. Andre and Stella have a close relationship and it’s clear that being a father is his most important job. It looks like Stella may be following in her father’s foot steps. She is currently a student as Vassar College in New York where she is majoring in film.
8. He Has Cuban Ancestry
Andre was born and raised in The Bronx. He has both African American and Cuban ancestry. Sadly, this has often made it more difficult for him to land roles. He says that in some instances he has been told that he isn’t black enough, and in others he has been told that he isn’t Latino enough.
9. Acting Makes Him Feel Less Alone
Actors have different reasons for loving what they do, for Andre Royo acting is simply a way to feel more connected to others. He told Indie Wire, “My type of art isn’t fully realized until it has an audience. I don’t want to feel like I’m alone. I don’t mind if some people hate it…but when that one or two people get it, I know I’m not alone.”
10. He’s All About Growth
Growth is one of the most important parts of life – both personally and professionally. One of Andre’s favorite quotes is from James Baldwin: “Love is growing up”. For Andre, both love and growth are important parts of who he is. As he continues his journey through life, he says that he wants to make sure he is growing in the right direction and has a firm understanding of what love is all about.