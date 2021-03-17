10 Things You Didn’t Know about Andrea Valles

American Idol is back, and fans are excited to see what this season has to offer. While it’s been on television for a few weeks now, fans are still getting to know the people who will try to win the hearts of America’s residents enough to take home the win, and one such contestant is Andrea Valles. She’s a young woman who is looking to further her career, and she’s already done the job of winning over the judges. Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie already love her, so it’s probably safe to say the people of America will love her, too. Here’s everything you need to know about the young hopeful.
1. She’s Living in Texas Texas
She’s from a place called Katy, and she’s happy to be there. It seems, though, she was not born and raised in the area. It seems she moved there at the age of 17 to work on her music career Her family came from Salt Lake City, Utah. She’s currently 23, and she’s been working hard on making it big in the music industry.
2. She’s Bilingual
Her mother was adamant that her daughter would learn both English and Spanish. She grew up in America, but her mother wanted to be sure her daughter was able to grow up with close ties to her own heritage, so she only spoke Spanish at home.
3. She’s Always Wanted to Sing
She knew early she would go into the music industry. At the age of 9, she was certain that this was her future. She is comfortable singing in both English and Spanish, and she feels confident in her abilities to do both. She feels at home when she’s singing in either.
4. She Wasn’t Born in America
We mentioned she grew up here, and she did. She was only two when her family moved to Salt Lake City. She was actually born in Venezuela, and she lived there for the first two years of her life. It’s unlikely that she has any memory of her time in South America, however. Two is so young.
5. She’s A Wedding Singer
She tried college for a time. She was enrolled in courses at Lone Star Community College, but music is her passion. She’s spent the past four years of her life singing for couples on their happiest days. That’s right; she’s a wedding singer.
6. Her Music is Therapy
Singing is not just a passion for Valles. It’s her own way of dealing with her feelings and her emotions. Throughout her life, she’s found that singing has helped her through difficult times. When she’s feeling insecure and like she’s not enough, singing reminds her that she can get through it. All the times she’s been rejected, she’s faced the rejection with her music to get her through.
7. She’s Instrumental
She’s a self-taught ukulele player, and what could be cooler than that? She was gifted the instrument for her birthday growing up, so she did the logical thing and taught herself to play. She also plays the guitar and piano. She taught herself how to play both.
8. She Enjoyed the Pandemic
Every day, more and more people come out and say that they didn’t hate the COVID-19 lockdowns and pandemic. It’s been such a moment of clarity and a moment of simplicity that so many people have enjoyed. Valles is one of the people who made the decision to appreciate what it brought her. She felt that “there were a lot more positives than negatives because you were just able to be with yourself. I feel that has allowed us to grow as individuals and be a lot more united with family and friends and check up on people,” she said.
9. She’s Unapologetic
She is who she is. She loves what she loves. She wants the world to see her for that, and she wants them to love her for it. However, she’s not going to apologize for who she is if they don’t love her. It’s a good attitude to have when you think about it. She’ll never make everyone like her, but that’s unimportant when you focus on loving yourself.
10. She’s Excited
If there is one thing that is very obvious about this young woman, it’s that she is excited. She’s excited about what she’s doing, she’s excited about what she will do. She’s just excited to have the opportunity to share with the world who she is and what she can do, and we have a feeling the world is just as excited as she is about it.