Andrew Gray has been in the entertainment industry for a decade, but many people recently became familiar with him thanks to the Netflix series Bling Empire. Andrew appeared on the show with his girlfriend Kelli Mi Li and their relationship got a lot of attention. Unfortunately, the couple recently decided to go their separate ways which means that Andrew may not be around for the second season of Bling Empire. Whether he makes it back on the show or not, Andrew has a pretty large fan base that is looking forward to staying in the loop with whatever he ends up doing next. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Andrew Gray.
1. He Is A California Native
Andrew was born and raised in Sacramento. He comes from a diverse background that includes Mexican and Native American ancestry. Andrew is very proud of his roots and often uses his platform to raise awareness to causes and issues that impact his community. He currently lives in the Los Angeles area.
2. He Was The Red Power Ranger
If Andrew’s face looked familiar to you the first time you saw him on Bling Empire that could very well be because you’ve seen him before. He played Troy Burrows aka the Red Ranger in Power Rangers Megaforce. Although it’s been quite a few years since his time on the show, Andrew has set up an online store where he sells Red Ranger related merchandise.
3. He Loves Giving Back To Others
Once a person reaches a certain level of fame, they’re able to gain attention from people all over the world. Andrew has chosen to use the attention he’s gotten as a way to help others. He loves giving back to the community and has worked with several charity organizations over the years.
4. He Is Passionate About Health And Wellness
Most of us are familiar with the phrase ‘health is wealth’, and there’s a lot of truth behind those words. Andrew’s health is something he takes very seriously and he’s an advocate for people doing the same. In addition to following a healthy diet, he is also a very active person.
5. He Enjoys Spending Time Outdoors
Sometimes we all need a little fresh air from time to time, and Andrew Gray would agree. When he isn’t busy with work, you can usually find him outdoors enjoying a beautiful day. Fortunately, southern California has no shortage of nice weather. Andrew loves a variety of activities including swimming, diving, hiking, and boating.
6. He Got Some Backlash For His Behavior On Bling Empire
Going on a reality TV show is always a big risk because there’s a chance you could end up being portrayed in a way that isn’t flattering. This is something Andrew had to deal with during his time on Bling Empire. After seeing the dynamics of his relationship with Kelly, many felt that Andrew was emotionally abusive.
7. He Is An Entrepreneur
After having a successful acting career, Andrew decided that he also wanted to give things a try from the other side of the camera. He started a production company called Knight Owls Studios. According to the company’s Instagram page, they do a variety of projects including commercials, movies, and music videos.
8. He Was A Model
Andrew’s good looks are one of the first things many people notice about him, and they’ve helped him get access to lots of opportunities. Before he really got into acting, Andrew gained plenty of on camera experience by working as a model. His photos have been featured in several well-known magazines including Cameo and Dior.
9. He Is Well Traveled
Andrew is always down for a good adventure, and he has been fortunate that his life has given him endless opportunities to have them. He has been able to travel both in and outside of the United States and he’s seen some amazing places in the process. Some of the destinations he’s visited include Hong Kong, France, and Vietnam.
10. He Appreciates All Of His Fans
Andrew has had a very interesting journey thus far, and he is grateful for all of the people who have decided to take the journey with him. He understands just how important all of his fans have been to his success. During an interview with Digital Journal he shared the following message for his fans: “Thank you. I am grateful for every one of you.” He continued, “I hope you guys continue to stay tuned. I am just very thankful for all of you.”