Andrew Horton is relatively new to the entertainment industry, but he’s already gotten a bigger break than he could’ve ever imagined. In 2021, he made his major debut in the TV series Jupiter’s Legacy. Although the show isn’t part of the Marvel or DC universes, Jupiter’s Legacy promises to deliver all of the action and excitement that superhero-themed projects are known for. Backed by streaming giant Netflix, the series has already proven that it has the power to take Andrew’s career to new heights. While it hasn’t yet been renewed for a second season, there are a lot of people who are hoping that it will be. Let’s get into 10 things you didn’t know about Andrew Horton.
1. He’s British
Since Andrew’s career is just getting started, some of his fans may not know much about his background. While some may have assumed that he is American, he was actually born and raised in England. There isn’t much information out there about his upbringing, but it doesn’t appear that he comes from an acting family.
2. He Worked With A Trainer To Prepare For His Role In Jupiter’s Legacy
If there’s one thing most superheroes have in common, it’s the fact that they tend to be pretty buff. In order to get in superhero shape, Andrew had to enlist the help of a trainer. In an Instagram post in November of 2019, Andrew said, ” I’ve put on about 10kg of lean muscle, massively increased my strength and have a slightly bigger bottom.”
3. He’s A Private Person
So far, Andrew doesn’t appear to be the kind of actor who likes to share his every move with the world. While he’s done quite a few interviews regarding his role in Jupiter’s Legacy, he has kept the focus primarily on his work. Additionally, he doesn’t share any personal information on social media.
4. He’s A Musician
In addition to acting, Andrew is also a talented musician. During an interview with Luxury London, Andrew said, “It’s quite strange in that I’ve had far more musical training than I’ve had acting…Music was definitely something I thought about for a while. I’m a classically trained singer but I’ve got a weird brain in that I can’t properly read music, I just have a very fast ear so can pick things up while listening to other people or with a learning track as quickly as someone who’s reading music.”
5. He Has A Supportive Family
Lots of entertainers have sad stories about how everyone in their family thought they were crazy for wanting to pursue a career in the arts. Fortunately for Andrew, that isn’t his reality. He comes from a very supportive family that has been by his side through every step of his journey.
6. He’s In A Relationship
Sorry to all of the people out there who have Andrew on the top of their crush list, but he isn’t interested. Despite the fact that Andrew is very private, he did mention having a girlfriend in his interview with Luxury London. He didn’t go into any detail about her or share any information regarding their relationship.
7. He’s Always Trying To Improve Skills
Once people reach a certain level of success, it can be easy for them to get comfortable and complacent. However, Andrew has no plans to let those feelings set in. He is the kind of actor who is always looking for ways to get better in his craft. Doing theater is one of his favorite ways to strengthen his skills.
8. He’s Wanted To Act Since He Was A Kid
Finding something you’re good at and love to do isn’t always easy, but Andrew made that discovery when he was still a kid. While talking to A Book Of, Andrew said, “I think I wanted to be an actor ever since I was about nine or 10 years old. It’s always been something that I’ve loved doing.”
9. He Doesn’t Back Down From Challenging Roles
Some actors prefer to play characters they can relate to because they find it much easier than the alternative. Andrew, however, isn’t looking for easy. He always looks for opportunities to challenge himself and he is very excited about the wide possibility of roles for him in the future.
10. He’s Struggled With Imposter Syndrome
Since Jupiter’s Legacy was Andrew’s first major project, it took him a while to get used to being a part of such a big production. He told Luxury London that he went through a period of time where he was dealing with imposter syndrome, but he constantly reminded himself that he deserved the opportunity.