10 Things You Didn’t Know about Andrew Koji

When Andrew Koji was trying to make a name for himself in the acting industry, he tried hard. He worked, he auditioned regularly, and he went through highs and lows in his career much like everyone else. While it seems as if actors such as Koji land a role and become an overnight success, he really did work hard and doubt his ability to make it happen time and time again. He’s just like the rest of the world who finds that there are more failures than successes at first, and his fans are dying to know more about him.
1. He is From England
Koji was born and raised in Surrey. Specifically, in a place called Epsom. He was born on November 10, 1987. He lived with his mother and his father, and he spent most of his life growing up in Surrey. He did not leave until he was older.
2. He is a Stuntman
When he’s not busy working as an actor, he is doing stunts. Koji has been the stuntman in some of the most famous movie franchises in the world, and it is because he is so good at what he does. It’s dangerous, but he loves it. He’s been a stunt actor in movies such as “Fast & Furious 6,” and many more.
3. His Heritage is Mixed
While it might be easy to call Koji English, he has a mixed heritage. He doesn’t consider himself just one ethnicity. His mother is English, so he is English. His father is Japanese, so he is Japanese. At the end of the day, though, he’s just a guy who loves his family and his heritage and he takes a lot of pride in all of his familial history.
4. He Made a Big Move When He Was Young
Most kids turn 18 and make their first life decision such as where to go to college or where to get their first job. They decide what they want to be when they grow up, or they book a trip to head overseas somewhere they can have some drinks and have a party and have no adult supervision. When Koji was 18, he moved from England to Thailand. He trained in martial arts while there.
5. He is Athletic
If there is one thing that Andrew Koji is good at doing, it’s being physically active. He’s well-versed in sports such as sword fighting and tae kwon do, and he also likes to box and climb. He’s a gymnast, and he enjoys kickboxing. He takes part in all of these sports, and he also studies them to further advance his career.
6. Thailand Wasn’t His Only Big Move
Not too long after his move to Thailand at the age of 18, he made another huge movie. He went to Japan. He wanted to seek additional work, and he wanted it to be both in front of the camera and behind. He did that for some time before returning to England.
7. He Studied Acting
Upon his return to England, Koji made the decision to study acting. He wanted to learn as much as he can, and he hoped that this would allow him to land more roles in the business. He enrolled in training courses at the Actors’ Temple Studio, which is located in London, England.
8. He Struggled
Back to the whole overnight sensation assumption; Koji is not an overnight sensation. If you ask him, he struggled hard, and it’s a true story. He spent the better part of a decade trying to land roles and work in the business, and he knows that while it was difficult and he was ready to give up more times than he can probably count, it also taught him a lot.
9. He Learned to Never Give Up
A decade of hearing ‘no’ about the things he was most passionate about taught him a lesson. Of course, that lesson is one that is learned in hindsight. It’s never easy to see the lesson in a ‘no’ until the ‘yes’ that comes along is so much bigger and better. Koji learned through all of that to never give up, as cliché as that sounds – it’s true.
10. He Prefers Privacy
Andrew Koji is a private man. He enjoys his time to himself. He likes to keep his personal life out of the press. He is not someone who likes to see his personal life on Instagram or in the paper, and he does what he can to make sure he keeps his life private.