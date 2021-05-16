10 Things You Didn’t Know about Andrew W.K.

Andrew W.K. is not a household name in many homes, but that doesn’t mean you won’t recognize the man when you hear what he’s done with his life. He’s a musician and producer, and he also acts. He’s also been in the business since 1993, so you’ve seen his face, seen his work, and heard him at some point. His career began with local bands and moved on to a solo career before he began dabbling in what feels like a little of everything, and he’s a man the world wants to get to know now that he’s made it Instagram official with actress Kat Dennings – and by Instagram official, we mean they announced they were dating and then a week later that they are engaged. So, who is this man?
1. He is from California
He was born on May 9, 1979, in Stanford, California. His birth name is Andrew Wilkes-Krier. His parents chose to hyphenate their own last names to make that work. His teacher gave him the nickname Andrew W.K. when he was a child because there were so many Andrews in his class. He also did not grow up in California. His family moved to Ann Arbor, Michigan, and that is where he has his childhood memories.
2. His Dad is Important
The reason the family moved to Michigan from California is his father’s job. His father is a professor. His name is Professor James E. Krier, and he is the legal school at the University of Michigan Law School. He also co-authored a famous casebook. It’s called “Dukeminier & Krier Property casebook,” and that is why his father is one of the most important professors in the country.
3. He Began Playing Piano Early
When he was merely four, Andrew W.K. learned to play the piano. He learned at the University of Michigan School of Music (yes, at the age of four). He began playing well when he was very young, and his talent only continued to grow as he got older. He’s musically inclined in every aspect of the word.
4. He Has a Signature Look
When he is on stage performing, he almost always wears the same outfit. He has a penchant for being dirty-looking when he is on stage, and it works for him. His uniform is a pair of dirty white jeans with a dirty white shirt and a pair of sneakers. It’s his thing, though we don’t know that he did this deliberately.
5. He Owned a Nightclub
For a time, he was living and working in New York City, and he happened to have a nightclub of his own. He co-owned a club by the name of Santos Party House. It appears he no longer co-owns the club, but it was of great importance to him when he did.
6. He’s Been Married
He was married in 2008 to Cherie Lily. They met, fell in love, and they got married in his nightclub. Their wedding was a traditional Persian wedding ceremony. They have children, but he doesn’t put them in the spotlight – ever. The world was shocked in May 2021 when he released a press release saying that he and his wife of nearly 13 years had been separated and working on a peaceful divorce situation since 2019.
7. He Met Kat Dennings After his Marriage Ended
Per his press release in early May 2021, he and his wife have been in the process of divorcing since 2019. That’s approximately two years, and he did not meet Kat Dennings until January 2021. His marriage was over when they met and began dating while they were both in Los Angeles. He announced in his divorce press release that he was dating Dennings and had been for a few months. They did, after all, only meet four months prior.
8. He’s Engaged
Only a week after announcing that he was in the process of divorcing his wife and also dating Kat Dennings, the new couple announced that they’d decided to get engaged. Their relationship has been very quick from the start, and that might not always be a good sign for some. However, to each his own and when you know, you know.
9. Dennings Had a Crush for a Long Time
Even though he was married and had kids of his own, Kat Dennings had a celebrity crush on the man she is now marrying. Back in 2014, she commented on a tweet of the musician – he posted a photo of himself – and she commented, “You are a tall drink of milk, AWK,” and the world knew she was interested in him at that point.
10. There is No Evidence that She Has Anything to Do With His Divorce
While the world loves a salacious marital scandal, it does not appear that this actress was involved with the musician she is marrying prior to his marriage being over. If he and his wife have been in the midst of their divorce since before he even met the actress, there is no reason to suggest she had anything to do with breaking up their marriage. On that note, here’s a congratulations to the newly engaged couple.