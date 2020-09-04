Andrew Winter has dealt with lots of up and downs throughout his career, but he has always managed to come out on top. Well-known for being a successful real estate professional, his expertise eventually earned him a career in TV. He became the host of Selling Houses Australia as well as the Australian version of Love it or List It. Not only did his knowledge make him a great fit for the show, but Andrew’s personality also resonated well with viewers. Even though being a TV star probably wasn’t in his original plan, he has taken it on head on and he’s become quite a natural in front of the camera. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Andrew Winter.
1. He Wanted To Be An Architect
Andrew has always been interested in the process of building and renovating homes. He spent a lot of time on construction sites as a teen where he would visit his uncle who was a site manager. Andrew told Lifestyle.com, “I wanted to be an architect, but then was told how much was actually involved. Well, I knew what was involved, but thought I can’t do all of that study – that’s not for me.”
2. He Thought Moving To Australia Would End His TV Career
In the mid 2000s, Andrew made the decision to leave the UK and move to Australia, he thought that relocating would surely be the end of his career in TV. What he didn’t know at the time was that it would actually end up being a great move both personally and professionally.
3. He’s A Family Man
Andrew’s work in real estate has been one of top priorities in his life. However, his family has always held the coveted number one spot. Andrew is happily married and he and his wife have three children together. Although he is thankful for all of the opportunities he’s had over the years, he does wish that he didn’t have to spend so much time away from home.
4. A ‘Forever Home’ May Not Be For Him
For most homebuyers, the idea of having a forever home is something to look forward to. Most people love the idea of having a big house where they can raise their children, host gatherings, and, some day, play with their grand kids. However, for Andrew and his wife, a forever home may not be in the cards. As someone who loves real estate and home design, Andrew often finds himself wanting to move to a new house.
5. He’s An Author
Andrew loves real estate and he has always been passionate about sharing that love with others. Although most people know him from the work he’s done on TV, Andrew is also an author. He has written and released two books: No-Nonsense Guide to Buying and Selling Property and Andrew Winter’s Australian Real Estate Guide.
6. He Loves To Stay Active
When you have a demanding career, it’s important to have hobbies and interests that allow you to decompress. One of Andrew’s favorite ways to unwind is by staying active. He loves to spend time outdoors and do things like play tennis, go to the beach, and go cycling.
7. He Started Working In Real Estate As A Teenager
Figuring out what you want to do with the rest of your life isn’t an easy thing to do. The reality is that some people never actually figure it out. Andrew, on the other hand, has known he wanted to work in real estate for most of his life. He was just 17-years-old when he started his career.
8. If He Wasn’t Working In Real Estate He’d Be On The Shopping Channel
Andrew is so good at what he does that it’s impossible to picture him doing anything else. However, if he wasn’t working in real estate he knows exactly what he would be doing: working for the Shopping Channel. As a true sales person, Andrew told Lifestyle.com that he knows that he could find success as long as the products he was selling were interesting to him.
9. He’s An Award Winner
When you put a lot of time and effort into what you do, there’s nothing better than getting recognition for it. Andrew has gotten many accolades over the course of his career. He has won five ASTRA awards for Best Male Personality. Andrew has also been nominated for a Gold Logie award.
10. He Never Thought His TV Should Would Be Such A Big Hit
It’s no secret that being on TV can be grueling for many reasons, one of which is the uncertainty of it all. TV shows get canceled all the time, and it’s not always because they aren’t good or interesting. With those things in mind, Andrew never thought that the shows he’s been a part of would become such big hits.