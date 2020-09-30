These days, becoming a social media influencer is the cool thing to do. Teens all over the world upload endless pieces of content on social media and hope that something sticks. While there are lots of people who have found great success, there are plenty of other people who are still waiting on their viral moment. Andrew Zerwas is part of the second group. The aspiring social media influencer has been working hard to build a name for himself online. Although he currently has 242,000 followers on TikTok, he’s going to need much more than that to compete with some of the biggest creators on the platform. However, a recent appearance on Dr. Phil might be the boost Andrew needs to reach his goals. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Andrew Zerwas.
1. He Has A Difficult Relationship With His Dad
Andrew has a great relationship with his mom, but a video posted on his mother’s YouTube channel gave us some insight into his relationship with his dad. According to the video, Zerwas’ dad was mentally and emotionally abusive which resulted in Andrew dealing with lots of negative emotions growing up.
2. He Is From Florida
Like lots of other young influencers, Andrew likes to keep his personal life separate from his online persona. This means that he doesn’t like to get too personal. However, one thing we do know is Andrew was born and raised in Florida and lives in the Spring Hill area.
3. He Wants To Be A Filmmaker
Creating content for the internet is something that Andrew has been interested in for most of his life. The bio for his Twitter account says that he is a filmmaker and video editor. It looks like he is even hoping to have a career in the film industry. He has a YouTube channel where he has shared videos he’s created.
4. He Is An Uncle
Family seems to be very important to Andrew and he is a proud uncle. Sadly, it appears that one of his nephews, Randy, passed away in 2017 after a battle with brain cancer. In an Instagram post, Andrew paid homage to Randy and said “I miss you so much and love you. Just wait. I’m gonna be seeing you some day when I pass.”
5. He’ll Do Anything For Clout
The concept of clout chasing has become very popular as social media continues to rule the internet. The term clout chaser refers to the type of person who is willing to do anything for attention and popularity. Although the phrase typically has a negative connotation, Andrew isn’t ashamed to say that he’s willing to do literally anything in order to get likes and followers on social media.
6. He Wants To Give Back To The Community
Andrew’s reputation hasn’t painted him in the most positive light. At this point, he’s pretty much just seen as an out of control teen who is desperate for attention. However, Andrew insists there’s more to him than that and he hopes to use his platform to help those around him and spread positivity.
7. He Is Allegedly Been To Jail
In an Instagram post in September 2020, Andrew shared that he was excited to be meeting his new nephew for the first time. In the caption Andrew said, “sister had her baby while i was locked up”. It’s unclear when or why he was locked up or if this is just another thing he’s saying in an effort to look cool.
8. He Wasn’t A Troubled Kid
Apparently Andrew wasn’t always the kind of kid he presents himself to be on the Internet. At one point he was a good student who was working hard to become a filmmaker. An old tweet revealed that Andrew”finished all of his accelerated Edgenuity courses ahead of schedule & with highest honors.”
9. He Is Religious
Andrew may not be the poster child for church at this point in his life, but he definitely grew up in an environment where religion was very important. In the video posted on his mother’s YouTube account, it’s clear that, at that time, Andrew had strong faith in God and took his religious beliefs very seriously.
10. He Is A Member Of The Savage Boy Society
Andrew is a self proclaimed savage and this is something he is very proud of. He and a few of his friends have started an a collective called Savage Boy Society. It’s unclear if they are aiming to be like groups like Hype House and Sway House, but they’re definitely trying to get noticed on social media.