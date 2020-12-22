Creative, talented, and hard working are just a few of the words that could be used to describe Angel Adoree. Best-known for the show Escape to the Chateau which she stars on with her husband, Dick Strawbridge, Angel has a knack for creating beautiful spaces. Even before she and her husband started the show, Angel was putting her skills to good use on various projects all over England. At Escape to the Chateau enters its goes alone into its 7th season, Angel continues to come up with great ideas that not only keeps viewers entertained, but makes them feel inspired as well. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Angel Adoree.
1. She Is Always Loved Vintage Items
Most people are interested in buying the latest and greatest when it comes to basically everything, but Angel has never been that kind of person. Even when she was younger she loved older items. She started thrifting when she was just 13 years old and it didn’t take long for this interest to become more than just a hobby.
2. She Is Much Years Younger Than Her Husband
Age is a major factor when it comes to relationships for many people, but not for Angel in her husband. The two have an almost 20 year age difference between them but it doesn’t appear to be an issue in their relationship. The couple has been married since 2015 and has two children together.
3. She Appeared On The Show Dragon’s Den
Angel isn’t just creative, she’s business oriented as well. Several years ago she appeared on an episode of the BBC 2 series Dragon’s Den where she gained lots of notoriety. For American readers who aren’t familiar with the show, Dragon’s Den is essentially the same thing as Shark Tank.
4. She Is Not Very Active On Social Media
Angel has become a fairly big reality TV star and there are a lot of people who would probably love to follow her on social media. Unfortunately they won’t have much to follow. Somewhat surprisingly, Angel isn’t really active on social media. She hasn’t tweeted in a few years and doesn’t appear to have an Instagram account.
5. She Was A Chartered Accountant
Angel may be known for her interior design skills, but there was a time in her life when she was known for something much different. According to her website, “Angel is actually a fully qualified chartered accountant with a business studies background, who spent much of her 9 to 5 advising companies on profit and loss.” Her analytical skills probably come in handy in her current work as well.
6. She And Her Husband Were In A Long Distance Relationship
Before purchasing their beautiful chateau, Dick and Angel spent some of their relationship being long distance. Angel told Hello Magazine, “Dick was living in Cornwall and I was in east London. Relationships are tricky at the best of times, and all the more with 300 miles between you, so we were on a mission to find somewhere we would both want to call home.”
7. She’s A Step Mother
Fans of Escape to the Chateau are probably aware of the fact that Dick and Angel have two children together, but what they may not realize is that Dick also has two children from a previous marriage. He was married to a woman named Brigit from 1982 until 2010.
8. She Wishes She Could Draw
As talented as Angel is there are still some things she wishes she were better at. One of those things is drawing. When asked if there is a creative skill she wish she had she told Homes and Antiques, “the ability to draw – it would save me a fortune! You can see illustrations throughout the chateau and on the vintage van that we use as a mobile bar.”
9. She Is An Author
There are lots of people out there who believe that you should just find one thing you’re good at and focus on it, but Angel is proof that you don’t necessarily have to pick just one lane. She has done a little bit of everything over the years including writing. She is the author of a book series titled The Vintage Tea Party.
10. Art Deco Is Her Favorite Design Style
Every designer has one period they love more than the rest, and Angel Adoree is no exception. During her interview with Homes and Antiques she said that her favorite period of design “is the art deco era, especially the architecture and interior design. I just love the symmetry, geometric elegance and beautiful, vibrant colours.”