10 Things You Didn’t Know about Angel Castillo

Have you heard of “Tough as Nails,” yet? Not everyone has, but it seems that the CBS reality show is getting a bigger audience this year. The second season of the show is about to bring us a brand-new cast, and those who enjoyed the first season are excited for a second. Of course, those who’ve never heard of it aren’t sure what to think, and they might want to tune in to see what it’s all about. Either way, though, no one knows anything about Angel Castillo, new cast member and man worth getting to know. Let’s see what he’s all about.

1. He’s in His 20s

Angel Castillo is still young. We aren’t sure of his precise date of birth, but we know that as of February 2021, he is only 29. He might turn 30 in 2021, or he may have turned 29 in the first month or so of the new year. Either way, he was born in the early 90s.

2. He’s From Miami

Castillo is a Miami native. Again, we aren’t sure if he was born and raised in the south Florida area, or if he moved there later in life. Either way, though, he lives there now. He works here, raises his son here, and he makes his living working in the area.

3. He’s in Construction

He is a construction foreman. He works hard, of course, because it’s not easy to get to the foreman position on a construction crew if you’re not into hard work. He’s very dedicated to his job, and he values all he does around the community and what he’s learned about himself as well as about the industry in the time he’s been working on the crew.

4. He’s Showing the Importance of His Not-So-Glamorous Job

The entire purpose of this show is all about showing how regular people working regular jobs are doing things. The world of reality television is often so inundated with the more glamorous aspects of everything that is going on in the world that many people forget these regular jobs are the backbone of America that keep it running.

5. He Strives to Be A Good Example

If there is one thing important to Angel Castillo, it’s being a good example and a positive role model in the life of his son. He wants his son to learn the value of hard work and family, and to see his father doing all he can to make sure he lives a good life. He is someone who wants to succeed for his son and his loved ones, and we know he will.

6. He’s a Busy Man

His day begins at 4 in the morning, and he doesn’t finish with his work until around 5:30. He doesn’t get to come home and relax, though. He comes home and he spends his time working on taking care of his home, cooking a meal, and then he goes to school. He’s studying to obtain his General Contractor license and his degree in construction management. He also spends his time making time for his son.

7. He Does Cool Work

He does a lot of cool work, but he’s most proud of his Port of Miami work. He was involved in the building of the terminal for Royal Caribbean, and he feels that it’s such an exciting thing to get to say he did for the people who want to travel.

8. He’s A Finisher

While so many people start on things and then they fall to the wayside, Castillo is not that guy. He spends his time getting things done. He starts something, he then finishes something. He’s a man who does what he says and means what he does, and that’s how he lives his life.

9. He’s Proud

Angel Castillo is a man who is very proud. He is proud of what he does. He is proud of himself. He is proud of his son. He is proud of the work he does, and the way he does things. He’s very happy with his life where it is now, but he is also aware that he can make more positive changes in his life if he works hard and studies. He’s a good example.

10. He Loves Hard

If there is one thing we can take form him and the person that he is, it’s that he loves hard. He makes it very clear his son and his family, his friends, and the people he manages on the construction site are all people he cares for and works hard to take care of. He’s a man who loves hard.

