Angel Parker has been acting on screen for the last 20 years, and in that time she’s covered a lot of ground. She earned nearly 50 acting credits, many of which have been for well-known productions. Angel is most famous for playing Catherine Wilder in the short-lived but popular series, Runaways. Prior to that, she was best-known for playing Tasha Davenport in the Disney XD series, Lab Rats. Throughout her career, Angel has shown time and time again that she has what it takes to play a wide range of roles. She currently has some projects in the works that will continue to solidify that fact. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Angel Parker.
1. She Got Into Acting During High School
There are lots of actors who have adorable stories about how they’ve been acting since before they could talk. They have fond memories of putting on performances for friends and family when they were still in diapers, and they’ve always known acting was their calling. Angel’s story, however, is a little bit different. She didn’t really get into acting until she was in high school, but once she got involved she never looked back.
2. She’s Been In Several Video Games
Most people are familiar with the live action work Angel has done, but what many people don’t realize is that she’s also a talented voice actress who has been a part of several video games. Some of the most notable games she’s been a part of are Grand Theft Auto V, Star Wars: The Old Republic, and the Saints Row franchise.
3. She Studied At The American Academy of Dramatic Arts
After high school, Angel decided that it was time to really get serious about acting. She was accepted into the American Academy of Dramatic Arts (AADA) in Los Angeles where she graduated in 1999. The school boasts a long list of other notable alumni including Anne Hathaway and Sarah Paulson.
4. She Hopes To Perform On Broadway Some Day
Angel has a long list of professional accomplishments to her name, but there are a few things she would love to add to the list. During an interview with The Italian Reve, she shared that one of her goals is to eventually get the chance to perform in a Broadway production.
5. She’s A Wife And Mother
Angel has put a lot of time and effort into building a successful acting career, but that isn’t the only area of her life she’s been heavily focused on. She is also a devoted wife and mother. Her husband, Eric Nenninger, is also an actor and the two met while studying at AADA. They not have two children together.
6. She Loves The Movie Clueless
In the 25 years since its release, the movie Clueless has become a modern day classic. Like many other people who were teenagers during the 90s, Angel became a big fan of the movie and told The Italian Reve that she can still recite many of the lines. She’s also a fan of The Princess and the Frog.
7. She Loved The Complexity Of Her Role In Runaways
Some actors shy away from taking on more complex roles, but Angel likes getting the chance to explore the different sides of people. When talking about what it was like to play Catherine Wilder, Angel told Shadow and Act, “I love the part I play. I get to play a mom, a wife, a lawyer, a villain, a leader. It’s a fantastic role and I get to do so many things. You really get to understand Catherine by the end of it all.”
8. She’s Done Lots Of Commercials
Commercials may not be the most exciting jobs in the world, but they’ve helped lots of actors get their start in the industry, and Angel Parker is one of them. She did lots of commercials at the beginning of her career and she got the chance to work with several well-known companies including Verizon, McDonald’s, and Publix.
9. She Enjoys Giving Back To The Community
Angel has worked hard to build a platform for herself, and she has worked just as hard to use that platform for good. She loves to give back to the community and has done lots of charitable work. In 2019, she teamed up with Reading Across America to read to local elementary school children.
10. She’s All About Positivity
Working in the entertainment industry isn’t always as fun and easy at it looks from the outside. Despite all of the ups and downs that come along with an acting career, Angel has always tried her best to remain positive. That outlook has definitely helped her stay on track over the years.