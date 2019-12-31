Home
10 Things You Didn't Know About Angela Rye

Angela Rye

Angela Rye is an American attorney who has become famous for her career as a political commentator and political analyst. She is a liberal when it comes to her political views and the work that she does has caught a great deal of attention. She is outspoken and has become popular with viewers. To help you become better acquainted with her, here are 10 things about her that you probably didn’t know.

1. Her Birthday

Angela Rye was born on October 26, 1979. As of the Fall of 2019, she was 40 years old. She was raised in the pacific northwestern region of the United States. Her home town is Seattle, Washington. Angela was raised in the Madrona neighborhood of the city. She attended the Holy Names Academy which is an all-girls school in Seattle.

2. Angela was educated in Seattle

After graduating from the Holy Names Academy, Angela continued on with her education to pursue a degree in law. She enrolled at the University of Washington. After completing her studies there, she went on to achieve her credentials as an attorney, completing her studies at the Seattle University School of Law. She was successful in passing her bar exam and is licensed to practice law.

3. She was influenced by her father

Angela Rye has carved a niche for herself in the journalistic and political arena as a political analyst and commentator. She favors a liberal point of view. Rye grew up with a father who is a community activist in the Seattle area, named Eddie Rye, Jr. Her father has had a significant impact on her life and on the development of her current political views. His work in the Seattle community as an activist who did what he could to make life better for the local residents and to call for equality in society showed Angela the importance of analyzing social situations and speaking up to ensure justice for all.

4. Rye is a successful executive

Angela is not only an attorney, but she also leads a political advocacy firm. She is the CEO and Principal of Impact Strategies, headquartered in Washington D.C. In addition to this, she served as a political analyst for National Public Radio, and as a liberal political commentator on CNN.

5. She has an impressive career history

Angela Rye has had a great deal of networking experience in political circles and she has worked tirelessly throughout her career, being active in helping to shape societal views and laws pertaining to equality for people of color. She has advised lawmakers in the government on important matters. She served as general counsel as well as being the executive director to the Congressional Black Caucus for the 112th Congress. Rye also runs the boards of the Congressional Black Caucus Institute as well as the Women in Entertainment Empowerment Network, the Seattle University School of Law, Alumni, and the Congressional Black Caucus Political Action Committee.

6. Her advice is sought out

Angela Rye has a lot of valuable experience and knowledge under her belt. She speaks from her experience and the knowledge that she has gained through her education as well as the information that she has gained by being involved in a variety of community and political groups. She has been out in the real world and she is keenly aware of key social and political issues. This makes her advisement a hot commodity today and there are a lot of different advocacy groups and politically based organizations that seek out her advice.

7. She recently split but is dating again

Angela Rye is currently not married, but from all appearances, she is in a romantic relationship. She had previously been with Common, but the relationship didn’t work out so the two went their separate ways after a rocky relationship in which each had taken time to work on personal issues. Even though they are no longer seeing each other, they are still friends. Her new beau is rumored to be Karim Webb, who is a graduate of Morehouse College, and he owns several Buffalo Wild Wings franchises that are located in the Los Angeles, California area. He is a restauranteur and the couple met when they were both involved with an Afro Tech project. It is reported that Webb has three children.

8. Rye is a popular national and international strategist

Angela Rye has appeared on a variety of media outlets as a liberal political commentator. She offers deep political dialogues that cover a scope of topics including complicated legislation, administration policies, political campaigns and issues that have implications for long-term effects both nationally and internationally. She has appeared on HBO, BET, NBC, ABC, TV One, CNN, and MSNBC.

9. She has her own website

If you’re interested in learning more about Angela Rye, she has a website that is dedicated to providing information about her professional life. It is packed with some great information and gives an overview of her career history along with a short biography, and a longer one. There are also some wonderful headshots of her along with other photos. This site also provides links to all of Angela Rye’s social media sites as well as an online resource for anyone who wants to book Angela to come and speak at their institution or event.

10. She is also on Instagram

Angela Rye does a great job of keeping up on her social media accounts. This is another great resource for keeping up with what’s currently trending in her professional as well as her personal life. The site is loaded with great photos that offer a bit of insight into what’s current in her life. She has made a total of 3,102 posts which shows that she is extremely active on the site. She currently has 1.2 million followers on Instagram which gives you an idea of how popular she has become.


Dana Hanson-Firestone
Dana Hanson-Firestone has extensive professional writing experience including technical and report writing, informational articles, persuasive articles, contrast and comparison, grant applications, and advertisement. She also enjoys creative writing, content writing on nearly any topic, because as a lifelong learner, she loves research. She holds academic degrees which are: AA social Science BA English MEd Adult Ed & Community & Human Resource Development and ABD in PhD studies in Indust & Org Psychology. Her favorite topics are psychology, sociology, anthropology, history and religion.

