Anime You Should Watch: Another

The spookiest time of the year is rapidly approaching so that means spooky movie nights are just over the horizon. Choosing what to watch is always troublesome so we’re here to help you out with that. Starting off with an anime that will have you questioning every person you’ve ever interacted with. How many of them could have been carrying some paranormal curse along with them?
A Mysterious Classroom
Another is the adaptation of the novel of the same name written by Yukito Ayatsuji. It puts us in the shoes of Kouichi Sakakibara as he begins life at his new school, Yomiyama North Middle School. Kouichi soon starts to realize that something is amiss with his new classmates and faculty. Tension fills the air and a sense of unease follows him with every step. To make matters more interesting Kouichi notices that his classmates completely ignore one of the students, Mei Misaki. As Kouichi starts to become familiar with the school his attention begins to focus on his classmate, Mei Misaki. Kouichi ignores his classmate’s warnings and decides to delve deeper into his mysterious classmate. Like clockwork, mysterious events begin to transpire around Kouichi and his classmates. Deaths without explanation and classmates going mad. With her help, he begins to uncover the truth about Mei Misaki and the curse that looms over Class 3-3 at Yomiyama North Middle School.
Studio
Another is animated by P.A. Works. The studio responsible for series like Shirobako, Angel Beats!, and Charlotte. Tsutomu Mizushima, who is known for projects like Shirabako and Girls Und Panzer, was in charge of the direction for this anime. If you enjoyed either of those, then you should check this out. It exemplifies everything that has made Tsutomu Mizushima a beloved director while showcasing a darker tone. His attention to detail and emotion is one of the best in the business and translates over well into this series. Natsumi Takamori and Atsushi Abe voice the main characters. You may recognize Takamori from her work in Orange and [email protected] Her range of emotions are a perfect fit for Mei Misaki. Abe has worked as the main for Bakuman.
Why You Should Watch It
Another is a great blend of mystery and suspense. The way the story unravels leaves viewers wanting to know more about the mystery that surrounds Class 3-3. As Kouichi begins to learn more about the situation, a series of tragic events begin to follow the students of Class 3-3. What makes Another truly special is just how tense every situation. Every episode will have you at the edge of your seat gripping onto whatever pillow you have next to you. As a mystery anime it will also have you second guessing everything you know. It truly makes you feel immersed and connected to this world and its characters. Which is why when the tragic death chain begins to occur you will feel the tension rise with every step.
The writing is truly stellar and PA Works ensured that the art direction was able to match it. For any horror enthusiast and any anime lover, this is a must-watch. It features some of the darkest tones I have ever seen in storytelling and tackles death in a way not many anime’s dare to. It’ll have you at the edge of your seat with every episode as new things are revealed and time begins or run out for the students of Yomiyama North Middle School Class 3-3. With only thirteen episodes it wouldn’t take up too much of your time. Once the story grabs your attention it won’t let go and you won’t even realize that you’re nearing the end of the series.
Where to Watch
Another is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll for free with ads or without ads if you have a premium subscription. So head over there to start your horror binge or give yourself some leeway and keep it at a few episodes a day. If you're like us and you still crave more of the Another universe even after the last credits roll then you're in luck. PA Works also released a prequel OVA for Another titled, Another: The Other. Another is a great psychological thriller so make sure you check it out. This is the first in a series of horror anime that we will be showcasing.