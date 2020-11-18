Even though 2020 has been a rough year in a lot of ways, it’s also proven to be a great one for Anjelica Bette Fellini. The young actress has recently become a break out star thanks to her starring role in the new Netflix series, Teenage Bounty Hunters. Since the show’s debut on August 14, lots of people have found themselves very impressed with Anjelica’s skills. Although she is somewhat of a new comer, she isn’t as new as some people may think. Prior to her role in Teenage Bounty Hunters, she also had a role in the TV series, The Gifted. She also has some great theater experience. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Anjelica Bette Fellini.
1. She’s A Mental Health Advocate
Even though people have become more open minded when it comes to mental health, there is still lots of stigma surrounding the topic. Unfortunately, these leads lots of people to suffer in silence. Anjelica is an advocate for people having the resources and treatment they need to take care of their mental health, and she often shares those resources on social media.
2. She Cares About The Environment
Unfortunately, there are lots of people who don’t care about the environment but the good news is that Anjelica isn’t one of them. She is very passionate about taking care of the earth and avoiding as much waste as possible. She is a firm believer that we must treat the earth better not only for ourselves, but for future generations.
3. She’s A New York Native
Anjelica was born and raised in Manhattan which puts her right at the heart of many of the things that New York City has to offer. If you want to go into a career in acting, New York City is undeniably one of the best places to be and living there has definitely worked in Anjelica’s favor.
4. She Is Trained In Ballet
Acting has become Anjelica’s main focus over the last several years, but she actually began her career as a ballerina. She started taking ballet lessons when she was 7-years-old and eventually went on study at The School of American Ballet and San Francisco Ballet. According to her bio on Broadway World, she also earned a scholarship to Joffrey Ballet in NYC and Kirov Academy.
5. She’s Performed On Broadway
Despite being relatively early on in her career, Anjelica has already accomplished some cool things, one of which was the chance to perform on Broadway. She was a part of the Broadway production of The Phantom of the Opera. She was also on the national tour of Dirty Dancing.
6. Her Instagram Is A Safe Space
Anjelica is a very open minded person who is empathetic and compassionate towards the people around her. As a result, she has designated her Instagram as a safe space for people of all ages and backgrounds. This means that if you plan to interact with her Instagram page in any way, you need to be mindful of what you’re saying.
7. The Nutcracker Is One Of Her Favorite Stories
The Nutcracker is one of the most well-known ballets of all-time, and it’s also one of Anjelica’s favorites. In an old interview, a young Anjelica described how excited she was the first time she ever saw the story performed. From that moment, she knew she wanted to be a performer.
8. She’s A Private Person
Having a career in the entertainment industry comes with a lot of challenges, one of which is the fact that there are countless people who will want to know your every move. If you’re the kind of person who likes to stay low-key, this can be frustrating. Anjelica appears to be a private person. Although she does have a social media account, she doesn’t have many posts and the posts she does have don’t reveal any personal information.
9. She Formed A Tight Bond With Her Co-Stars
Getting the chance to star on a TV show is a dream come true for any actor, and the experience of working on Teenage Bounty Hunters has been nothing short of amazing for Anjelica. While filming, she formed great relationships with her co-stars, especially Kadeem Hardison and Maddie Phillips.
10. She Loves Helping Others
Anjelica is the kind of person who loves helping others whenever she can. Late last year, she organized a GoFundMe campaign for a friend who had been diagnosed with stage four skin cancer. In the months since the campaign was made live, it has raised nearly $40,000 to cover her friend’s medical expenses.