Dating someone in the public eye can come with a lot of scrutiny and that’s something Anita Konwar has dealt with since her relationship with Milind Somand became public. Milind, who is well-known for being an actor and a model, is more than 25 years older than Ankita. On top of that, Ankita’s job as a flight attendant made some people think she was only with Somand for his money. Of course, this brought even more scrutiny to the couple’s relationship. Despite negative commentary from the public, the two tied the knot in 2018 and they seem to be very happy together. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Ankita Konwar.
1. Her Family Was Initially Hesitant About Her Relationship With Milind
Whenever you’re in a relationship, it’s always nice to have your family onboard. However, when Ankita and Milind first got together, her family wasn’t sure how to feel about the situation due to the couple’s age gap. Despite her family’s opinions, Ankita and Milind never felt like the age gap was a problem for them.
2. She Met Milind At A Nightclub
Ankita and Milind truly found love in a hopeless place: a nightclub. Most people will tell you that it’s not a good idea to try to start something serious with someone you meet at a club, but sometimes the best things find you in the most random places. After eyeing each other all night, Ankita finally asked Milind to dance. Before the night was over, Milind asked Ankita for her number and the rest is, as they say, history.
3. She Loves Nature
As you may have been able to guess from the fact that she was a flight attendant, Ankita is a very adventurous person who isn’t afraid to try new things. This love of adventure has also manifested into a love for exploring the outdoors and enjoying the beauty of nature. Ankita loves to be outside and she spends most of her free time doing various outdoor activities.
4. She Is A Long Distance Runner
Living a healthy lifestyle and staying in good shape are very important to Ankita. She loves to stay active and one of her favorite ways to do that is by running. She has been a long distance runner for many years and competed in her first marathon while she was on vacation in Athens. Other forms of exercise she enjoys include yoga and hiking.
5. She Speaks Several Languages
Ankita is truly a woman of the world. Her love for traveling combined with her passion for learning new things has resulted in her becoming a student of language. Ankita speaks several languages including English, French, Hindi, and Bengali. It’s unclear whether or not she’s fluent in every language.
6. She Is All About Positivity
Ankita is the kind of person who always sees the glass as being half full and that’s something that lots of people love about her. She doesn’t like to dwell on negativity and she and does her best to maintain a positive mindset. Even with all of the negative things people have said about her, she’s never let their words bring her down. She has also made it a point to use her social media platform to spread positivity to others.
7. She’s Gained A Large Following On Instagram
Ankita may not have set out to becoming a social media influencer, but that’s exactly what she is. She has a large following on social media that includes more than 185,000 people from all over the world. She also has a YouTube channel, but she only has 86 subscribers at the moment.
8. She’s A Firm Believer In The Importance Of Self Care
Taking care of her body isn’t the only thing Ankita is focused on, she also understands the importance of taking care of her mind. A lot of her social media content revolves around helping people find ways to reduce stress and find time to do things that make them happy.
9. She Loves To Sing
Ankita has a creative side as well and she loves to express it through music. She is a talented singer who often shares videos of herself singing on Instagram. At the moment, it appears that singing is just a hobby and she doesn’t seem to have plans to pursue it on a professional leve.
10. She Has One Sibling
Despite now living a life in the spotlight, Ankita has remained somewhat private about her personal life outside of her relationship with Milind. In a Q&A on Instagram, she mentioned that she has one sibling, an older sister who she has always looked up to.