10 Things You Didn’t Know about Ankita Lokhande

Ankita Lokhande has been a fixture in the Indian entertainment industry for a little more than a decade. She is best-known for her role as Archana in the TV show Pavitra Rishta. After her time on the show ended in 2014, she continued to be cast in other TV roles. At one point, she was one of the most popular people on Indian TV industry before deciding to take a break from the small screen to break into movies. Her on screen work has made her one of India’s biggest stars and her 2.3 following on Instagram is proof of just how well-known and highly regarded she is. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Ankita Lokhande.

1. She Is Engaged

After being single for a few years, Ankita revealed that she was dating Vicky Jain in 2019. The couple didn’t waste any time taking their relationship to the next level and announced their engagement in August 2020. The couple’s engagement announcement went viral and they both seem genuinely happy.

2. She Loves To Dance

Acting isn’t the only way Ankita likes to express herself. She also enjoys busting out her favorite dance moves and frequently records and shares dancing videos on social media. If you’re looking for a quick pick-me-up, one of her dance videos will definitely put you in a better mood.

3. She Didn’t Attend Her Ex Boyfriend’s Funeral

Ankita dated her Pavitra Rishta co-star, Sushant Singh Rajput, for six years before going their separate ways in 2016. Sadly, Sushant passed away on June 14, 2020 after hanging himself. Ankita was devastated by the news but made the difficult decision not to attend his funeral. She said, “… I couldn’t make it because somewhere I knew that if I see Sushant somewhere like that, in that position, that stage… I have my whole life to live and I will never be able to forget that phase. So I decided that I cannot go to the funeral.”

4. She Is Very Close To Her Parents

Family is and has always been important to Ankita. She has a very close relationship with her parents and is thankful for everything they’ve taught her throughout the years. On March 11, she shared a sweet post on Instagram celebrating her parents and their wedding anniversary.

5. She’s A Positive Person

Being an actress can have a lot of ups, but it can also have even more downs. By nature, working in a competitive industry comes with lots of disappointment, and that can be hard for lots of people to stomach. However, Ankita is the kind of person who always likes to keep a positive attitude. She is grateful for all of the opportunities she gets and wants to take advantage of every moment she can.

6. She’s Always Wanted To Be A Movie Star

Being a movie star has always been Ankita’s dream, however, taking a detour and doing TV was a necessary part of her journey. When she got the opportunity to be on Pavitra Rishta, she knew she couldn’t turn it down. Being cast on the show turned out to be one of the best things for her career.

7. She Was One Of The Highest Paid Actors In TV

During her time on Pavitra Rishta, Ankita became one of the biggest stars on Indian TV. This also means that she was compensated quite nicely. At one point during her tenure on the show, she was one of the highest paid actresses in the Indian TV industry.

8. She Believes In Destiny

Almost everyone is familiar with the saying ‘everything happens for a reason,’ but not everyone actually believes that’s true. Ankita, on the other hand, is a firm believer in destiny and has faith that everything that is meant for her will eventually find its way to her.

9. She’s An Advocate For Animal Rights

Ankita is a proud dog person, but her love for animals extends far beyond common domestic pets. She is a strong advocate for the rights and fair treatment of all animals. In June, she shared a post calling attention to how many pregnant elephants had been brutally murdered. She added, “I respect animals more than people. we are the ones messing up the world, not them.”

10. She Loves To Model

Ankita isn’t technically a professional model, but she’s definitely a natural when it comes to striking a pose. For that reason, she loves to get in front of the camera and flick it up. Her Instagram feed consists of lots of stunning model shots and she’s always excited for a good photoshoot.


