Consistency is something that every actor dreams of, and it’s something that Ann Skelly was able to find very early on in her career. Since making her first on screen appearance in 2016, Ann has been able to land several recurring and main roles. In just a short time, she has proven that she is fully capable of taking on any role that comes her way. Now she’s about to get the chance to share her talent with an even wider audience thanks to her role in the up coming HBO series, The Nevers. As her international star continues to rise, there’s no doubt that Ann Skelly’s name will become known to people across the world. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Ann Skelly.
1. She Never Liked School
From an early age Ann knew that she was destined to do something different than following the traditional path. After getting involved with a school play at an early age she knew that acting was it and she also knew that the classroom wasn’t where she thrived.
2. She’s A Formally Trained Actress
Despite not enjoying school, Ann still went on to pursue an acting education. She received training from Bow Street Academy in Dublin she graduated in 2017. The school has produced several other successful Irish actors including Seána Kerslake and Niamh Algar.
3. If She Weren’t Acting She Would Want To Be A Painter
If you’ve ever seen Ann’s work, you’ll probably agree that it’s hard to picture her doing anything other than acting. But if Ann had to do something else, she told Galway Film Fleadh that it would be painting. Not only would painting give her the chance to express herself creatively, but it would also allow her to hone in on creating something beautiful.
4. She Likes To Travel
Ann may be be in her early 20s, but she’s still gotten a chance to experience the world in more ways than some people ever will in their entire lives. Acting has given her the chance to visit all sorts of places and she’s traveled throughout the United Kingdom and other parts of Europe.
5. She Only Has 1 Film Credit
These days, it’s becoming more and more common for actors to do lots of work in both film and TV. In Ann’s case, however, most of her attention has been spent working on TV roles. To day, she only has one film credit and it’s for the 2017 movie Kissing Candice in which she played the title character.
6. She Already Knows Who She Would Want To Play Her In A Movie
Admit it, you’ve thought about which actor you would want to play you in a movie even though the likelihood of anyone ever needing to play you in a movie is pretty slim. In Ann’s case, however, there is a chance that her story could one day be immortalized in a film, and she already knows exactly who she wants to do the honor of playing her. During her interview with Galway Film Fleadh she said that Helena Zengel would be her choice.
7. She’s Not Into Social Media
I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but those who were hoping to follow Ann on social media are in for a rude awakening. She doesn’t appear to have any verified accounts. It’s unclear whether this has always been the case or if she recently decided to get rid of her accounts.
8. She Enjoys Doing Period Pieces
Ann has done a few period pieces in her career and she’s grown quite fond of them. While talking to the BBC she said, “I like the costumes and the hair and all those wonderful things and the look of it. I think it’s interesting to work within the confines of a certain lack of expression you are allowed in that time, particularly regarding corsets.”
9. She Has A Great Sense Of Humor
Just because Ann hasn’t done any comedic work in her career doesn’t mean that she isn’t capable. Her interview with Galway Film Fleadh made it very clear that she has a fun sense of humor and she likes to poke fun at things. Hopefully one day we’ll all get to see this side of her in her work.
10. She’s A Vegetarian
Anna comes from a family of vegetarians and she decided to follow suit. According to Irish Examiner she said, “I’m vegetarian…I don’t eat takeaways or processed foods. I never ate meat — I didn’t really like it. My family were never big meat eaters. Now we are all vegetarian.”