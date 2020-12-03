Patience is a quality that is often overlooked when people talk about things that are necessary to succeed in acting. Anna Enger Ritch’s career, however, is proof that a little bit of patience can go a long way. Although her career didn’t get off to the speedy start she may have been hoping for, she has found a great bit of success over the last 10 years and the possibilities are looking limitless. Anna is best-known for her role in TV shows such as The Haunting of Hill House and Chicago Med. Recently, she made an appearance in NCIS: New Orleans and her growing fan base is hoping to see her get a lot more time on their screens. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Anna Enger Ritch.
1. She’s Always Wanted To Pursue The Arts
Anna is a very creative person and it didn’t take her long to discover that about herself. She told Acting Atlanta Book, “I’ve always enjoyed all things creative – especially theater and dance. As a child, I can vividly remember begging my mom to enroll me in classes, but we just didn’t have the resources growing up.”
2. She Studied Nursing
Despite knowing that she wanted to work in entertainment, Anna decided to follow a more traditional path after high school. She enrolled in college where her original plan was to study communications, but she eventually realized the field wasn’t for her. She ended up switching to nursing, but it’s unclear whether or not she completed her degree.
3. She Born In The Philippines
Anna comes from a very diverse background. She was born in the Philippines but raised in Guam during her early years before her family relocated to the United States and settled in Georgia. Anna’s mother is Filipino while her father is Norwegian. She is very proud of both of the cultures that make her who she is.
4. She Is Photographer
These days, most people are familiar with Anna for the work she’s done as an actress, but she’s also had a separate and successful career as a photographer. During an interview with Voyage ATL she said, “I love photography … it’s been one of the biggest, most unexpected blessings that I never really set out to pursue — it was sort of born out of new beginnings. I hope to continue on the same path, working with other actors to help achieve their dreams.”
5. She’s A Wife And Mother
So far in her career Anna hasn’t shared much information about her personal life, but we do know that she is a devoted wife and a mother. She and her husband have one child together. When she isn’t busy with work she likes to spend as much time with her family as she can.
6. She Loves Poetry
Photography and acting aren’t the only art forms that have captured Anna’s attention over the years. She’s also a big poetry fan although we weren’t able to find any information that suggests that she writes poetry herself. Occasionally, she shares images of the poems she likes with her followers on Instagram.
7. She Was In The Vampire Diaries
Anna may not have had any starring roles yet in her career, but she has gotten the chance to work on some pretty popular TV shows. During 2011, she appeared on three episodes of The Vampire Diaries in which she played a character named Dana. Other shows she’s been on include Hawaii Five-O and The Bold and the Beautiful.
8. She’s Passionate About The Environment
Anna is the type of person who loves to spend time outdoors enjoying the beauty of nature. As a result, it’s only right that she also be passionate about taking care of the environment. In August 2019, she shared a post on Instagram to raise awareness to the rain forest fires taking place across the Amazon.
9. She Almost Gave Up On Acting
Not long after high school, Anna decided to move to Los Angeles in an attempt to launch her acting career. Unfortunately, however, she didn’t have any success landing roles. After three years on the west coast she had gotten married and she and her husband eventually made the decision to move to Atlanta. She originally planned on focusing on other interests once they settled in Atlanta, but acting began to take off for her.
10. She’s Not Really Into Social Media
Even though Anna is aware that social media activity can be a very powerful tool, it’s never quite been her thing. Although she has accounts on Instagram and Twitter, she doesn’t spend very much time updated either. She hasn’t had any activity on Twitter in several months.