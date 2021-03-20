Anyone who watches The Voice knows that a four-chair turn during the blind audition is a huge deal. So when all of the judges turned around during Anna Grace’s performance of “My Future” by Billie Eilish it was one of the highlights of the season thus far. Choosing between four judges wasn’t easy, but Anna confidently decided to join Team Kelly. Although it’s still very early in the season, there are a lot of people who feel that Anna has what it takes to become the show’s next winner. We’ll all have to keep watching to what’s in store for Anna but things are certainly looking good. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Anna Grace.
1. She Got Her Start By Singing At Church
Anna Grace was raised in the church and it was there where she began her journey as an artist. Singing in church helped her develop her skills and confidence. Her faith continues to play a very important role in her life and she is still an active member of the church. She currently serves as a worship leader.
2. She Has Large Social Media Following
Even before her performance on The Voice Anna was already getting a lot of attention for her vocal abilities. She has made quite a name for herself on social media and she has over 117,000 followers on TikTok. She also has more than 17,000 followers on Instagram.
3. She Had A Near-Death Experience
About three years ago, Anna had a life-changing experience when she was diagnosed with a blood infection. She spent nearly a year in and out of the hospital and her condition eventually got so bad that doctors didn’t think she would survive. Thankfully, she was able to make a full recovery. In an Instagram post about her health, Anna said, “i survived sepsis six times within the eight months after that day. nothing short of a miracle.”
4. She Is A Songwriter
Anna can do a lot more than sing cover songs. She also has her own messages and stories that she wants to share with the world. She is also a songwriter and she loves being able to express herself through lyrics. Being able to sing and write will definitely come in handy as she continues in her career.
5. She Is Into Fashion
Anna’s stylish outfit was probably the first thing people noticed about her during her blind audition. Like most creative people, Anna is always looking for ways to express herself. Clothing is yet another way for her to do that. She has a unique sense of style and she loves putting outfits together. It’ll be cool to see what kind of cool things she wears throughout the season.
6. She Plays Instruments
Anna’s musical abilities extend far beyond singing and songwriting. She also plays the guitar and the piano. It’s unclear how long she’s been playing both instruments or whether she was trained or self-taught. Typically when she performs she accompanies herself with an instrument.
7. She Is An Irish Step Dancer
Music is such an important part of Anna’s life that it’s always there in some capacity. Even when she isn’t singing, she stays around music through her love of Irish step dancing. Not only does she attend competitions, but she also choreographs her own dances.
8. She Likes To Spread Good Vibes
Things haven’t always been easy for Anna Grace, but she’s never allowed life to keep her down for long. She is the kind of person who likes to see the bright side of life. She also does her best to spread this feeling to others. Even though a positive mindset doesn’t directly relate to singing, it’s still something that can be very beneficial on The Voice.
9. She Has A YouTube Channel
Anna has a YouTube channel, but she only has one video at the moment. That one video, however, has 4,100 views. Anna hasn’t shared any information on whether she plans to start uploading content again, but there are probably a lot of people who hope she does.
10. She Hasn’t Released Any Music
Despite being a songwriter and a talented singer, it doesn’t appear that Anna Grace has put out any original music. In an Instagram post in the summer of 2020, she hinted to possibly releasing a song on her YouTube channel, but that doesn’t seem to have happened. Since her social media activity has made it clear that she writes all the time, there’s a chance that she could be in the process of putting a project together.