10 Things You Didn’t Know about Anna Valeria Becerril

Ana Valeria Becerril isn’t a name that most people are familiar with, but she’s working hard to change that. The talented young actress made her debut in 2016, and in four short years she’s already made a meaningful impact. Recently, Ana got an opportunity that will likely serve as her big break. She landed a starring role in the new Netflix series, Control Z. The show, which has a vibe similar to Gossip Girl, follows a group of students who have their deepest secrets exposed by an unknown hacker. As the show continues to grow in popularity, Ana’s career is likely to grow right along with it. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Ana Valeria Becerril.
1. She Got Her Start In Theater
Ana may have gotten her on screen start in 2016, but her acting career actually began a few years before when she was 15-years-old. At the time, she was a member of a local theater company. She made her first stage appearance in 2014. Lots of actors who have gotten their start in theater say it was a great way to prepare themselves for on screen work.
2. She Considers Herself A Feminist
Ana may be young, but she’s not afraid to think for herself and share her opinions. In her Instagram bio, she refers to herself as a feminist and she consistently uses her platform to speak out against injustices. Several of her posts raise awareness to different causes and issues that women and other minority groups face.
3. She’s Tightlipped About Whether Or Not There Will Be A Second Season
If you’ve already finished season 1 of Control Z, you’re probably curious about the possibility of a second season. There’s been no official announcement regarding the second season, and Ana doesn’t plan on spilling the beans. She told The Times Hub, “I think it is still a little early to talk about a season 2. At this time, we are focused on the promotion of the first season.”
4. She Works With A Management Company
Some actors prefer to navigate their careers on their own, but others prefer to work with professional management companies to help them with things like auditions and appearances. Ana has decided to take the management route, and she is signed to an agency called Talent on the Road.
5. She Has A Boyfriend
If you’re a Control Z fan who has been wondering whether or not Ana is a member of team single, the answer is no. She appears to be in a happy relationship, and has been for the last few years. There isn’t much information on her boyfriend, Damian Romero, but he doesn’t appear to be an actor.
6. She Loves Nature
Ana spends a lot of time working, which is a good thing for her career. But no matter how much you love what you do, it’s always nice to get a break. When Ana has free time, she loves to head outdoors and enjoy her natural surroundings. She enjoys doing things like swimming, hiking, and gardening.
7. She’s An Award Winner
Even though Ana is still in the very early stages of her career, she’s already getting lots of recognition for her dedication and skills. According to her biography on Talent on the Road, Ana has received lots of acclaim for her role in the 2016 film, The Daughters of April, she “was recognized with the Female Promise Award at the CANACINE Awards and Best Female Revelation at the 60th Ariel Award Ceremony in 2018”.
8. She’s From Mexico
Ana was born and raised in Mexico City, Mexico and all of her work has been in Mexican productions. However, Control Z has been released in several countries and dubbed in many languages which has resulted in Ana becoming known all over the world. At some point in her career, she will likely branch out to work on international projects.
9. Control Z Is Her First TV Role
Ana made her on screen debut in 2016, but Control Z is actually her first small screen role. She hasn’t shared whether or not she’s interested in doing more TV work in the future, however, all of her upcoming roles seem to be films. Either way, she’s clearly got a knack for TV work as well.
10. She’s Bilingual
According to Ana’s resume, she is fluent in Spanish and almost fluent in English. At the moment, all of her works seems to be in Spanish, but that could change in the future. Being bilingual will definitely come in handy as she begins to take her career to the next level.