10 Things You Didn’t Know about Annaliese Judge

Word on the street is that Netflix hit a major home run with the series “Sweet Magnolias,” and we might have to assume this is correct. So far, they’re good for almost every new show they’ve created, and we won’t dispute that in any capacity. However, this is a show that stars a young woman by the name of Annaliese Judge, who is not yet a household name. Fans of hers might disagree with that, but we also think that it won’t be long until she is a household name with a big career. Let’s get to know her now.

1. She’s Inspired

She knew she would love acting when she met her acting teacher, Drew Matthews. She claims that he is the most energetic and charismatic teacher, and that he still teaches her to this day. She’s been seeing him in his classes for a long time now – he was her first teacher. That’s pretty cool.

2. She’s A Huge Fan

When it comes to the people in Hollywood she most looks up to, she names Sandra Oh and Jennifer Aniston. She loves that they are successful yet humble, and that they are so amazing in so many different ways. From their ambition to their style to their lives, she’s in love with all of it.

3. She’s Like Her Character

She loves the character, Annie, she plays in her show. She feels that they have a lot in common, that they are very similar to one another, and that they are living a lot of the same ideals. She was initially attracted to the role because she knew she would love playing this character.

4. She’s Big on Being Present

One thing she’s very big about is being present in her life. She’s always looking to be in the moment, to be able to keep things going the way that she likes to see them going, and to be able to focus on right here and right now more than anything else.

5. She’s a Fan of Mindfulness

Another thing she loves in her life is her ability to be mindful. She loves that she can do this and make her life even better. She knows that being mindful allows her to be more of herself, to be more in tune with her body, and to be capable of seeing more than she’s letting on in her mind.

6. She’s a Southern Girl

If she seems to have a lot in common with her character, it might be due to the fact that they are both Carolina girls. While her character is from South Carolina, she’s from Pinehurst, North Carolina. We don’t know if she was born and raised there, but we know she was living there when she got this job and began working.

7. She’s Young

She’s still a teen. As of May 2020, she was only 18. She may have celebrated her 19th birthday since, but we aren’t positive. However, we know that she was finishing up her senior year of high school in North Carolina online because of COVID-19, and that was a huge disappointment for her to have to do things that way.

8. She’s Going to College

What we love about this young woman is that she is goal oriented. She’s going to college in the fall, even if there is a second season of her hit show. She plans to attend UNC Greensboro when the time is right. Of course, we might assume she’s attending online due to the current state of the pandemic.

9. She’s Got a Guilty Pleasure

Don’t we all? Hers is probably not that much different than ours, though, if we are being honest. She is someone who loves to watch Gossip Girl on Netflix. Being that we were in our young 20s when it came out, we can agree with her on that one. It was epic, and we loved it.

10. She’s Close to Her Grandmother

She once tweeted that her grandmother would call her every single time she saw anything that was about her new show or about her, herself, and it was so sweet. She said “I’m in tears, I love my sweet grandma,” and we are just sitting here in tears thinking about how proud her grandmother must be. What a darling moment for her to get to witness this part of her granddaughter’s life and her success in the acting world she’s been working so hard to achieve for so long now. It’s darling.


Tiffany Raiford
Tiffany Raiford is a lifelong Floridian, wife to my high school sweetheart and mother of four littles (two girls and boy/girl twins...no, they are not identical and yes, I'm sure). My kids love to whine, so I love to wine. My loves include nap time, bed time, date night, travel and evenings and weekends when my husband is home because he handles all diaper changes.


