It can take lots of people decades to finally build up the confidence to chase their dreams. But at just 12-years-old, Annie Jones is already well on her way to becoming the singer she’s always hoped to be. The young singer is a contestant on the popular competition show America’s Got Talent, and she’s definitely got plenty of talent. Her versatile voice and powerful singing style is enough to leave anybody stunned. Anyone who has ever watched AGT knows that it says a lot when Simon is impressed by a performance, and Annie seems to already be earning his respect. Will Annie join the list of fellow singers who have earned the honor of winning America’s Got Talent? We’ll just have to wait and see, but for now everyone is very impressed with what she’s done so far. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Annie Jones from America’s Got Talent.
1. She Started Performing At 8
Despite her young age, Annie already has a good bit of experience under her belt. She has always been passionate about singing and started performing when she was just 8-years-old. There’s no doubt that all of the work she’s done in the past has helped her build up the confidence to bring her talents to AGT.
2. She Also Competed On Australia’s Got Talent
Annie was born and raised in Australia and decided to audition for Australia’s Got Talent in 2019. She made it through the first round but was eliminated during the judge cuts. However, things are looking up for her on America’s Got Talent and this might end up being her big chance to shine.
3. She’s Active On Social Media
When you’re an up and coming artist having a strong social media presence is important. Staying active on social media allows you to interact with your fans and keep them updated on your projects. Annie has an Instagram account which is managed by her parents, and she is very active. At the moment she has 12,600 followers.
4. She Has Acting Experience
Singing isn’t the only way Annie likes to flex her creative muscle. She’s also a talented actress and her resume already has a few acting credits. She played Macy in an Australian production of the musical School of Rock. She also had a role in a series called The InBESTigators which is now available on Netflix.
5. You Can Listen To Her Perform On YouTube
If you’ve seen Annie perform on TV and want to hear more of what she can do, you’ll be happy to know that she has a YouTube channel where she posts videos of her performances. Her channel already has more than 6,500 subscribers and her videos have gotten a total of more than 260,000 views.
6. She’s A Trained Dancer
Singing and dancing go hand in hand, so Annie decided that it would be best to be good at them both. On top of her work as a singer and actress, Annie is also a great dancer. According to her management’s website, she ” trains at Patrick Studios Australia in ballet, jazz, musical theatre, hip hop, tap and acrobatics.”
7. She’s Performed All Over The World
Not everybody gets the chance to travel the world, but Annie’s musical abilities have already given her the opportunity to see several different countries. Over the course of her career she has gotten to visit lots of places including Malaysia, Indonesia, and several cities across the United States.
8. Her Parents Are Her Biggest Fans
Thanks to all of the work she’s done, Annie has build up a dedicated fan base that includes people from far and wide. But no matter how many fans she gets, no one will be as big a fan as her parents. Annie has a very close relationship with her parents and they’ve always supposed her dreams of making it big.
9. She Loves Dogs
When Annie isn’t busy, one of her favorite things to do is hang out with her dog. Annie and her family have a beautiful Newfoundland named BooBoo. BooBoo doesn’t seem to have an Instagram account of his own, but Annie shares plenty of adorable pictures and videos of him on her page.
10. She Enjoys Spending Time Outdoors
Due to her career path, Annie’s life is quite different from other kids her age. In a lot of ways, though, Annie is still just a ‘normal’ kid. She loves getting the chance to go outside and play and some of her favorite things to do include going hiking, bike riding, swimming, and camping.