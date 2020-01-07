10 Things You Didn’t Know about Annie LeBlanc

At 15 years (as of this writing), Julianna Grace LeBlanc, popularly known as Annie LeBlanc is taking the world by storm with her many talents. She is not only an accomplished gymnast, but she also is a singer, actress and famous social media influencer. She began her gymnastics career at the tender age of two; at three, her YouTube career started. The teenager now has millions of fans who might not know a few intimate details about her. Here is their chance to learn more about their idol.
1. She misses her late brother’s smile and laughter
In 2015, Annie’s older brother, Caleb, unfortunately, passed away. At first, the diagnosis of the condition that led to his demise was undiagnosed. It was later discovered that he suffered from hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. The love of a sibling goes beyond the grave because three years later, Annie posted on YouTube saying how much she misses his smile and laugh, which would light up an entire room.
2. She has a close relationship with her mother
The mother-daughter relationship can get strained when a girl prefers to listen to the advice of her peers instead of her mother’s. That has not happened in the LeBlanc household because Annie and her mother remain the best of friends. To Annie, her mother is her confidant and credits her for being her support system. Annie relies on her to calm her down whenever a performance does not go as great as she expected.
3. Why she broke up with Hayden Summerall
Love is sweet, until the mask falls off and you cannot face the person’s character that had remained hidden for so long. Annie and Hayden seemed like the perfect couple with fans even coining the name “Hannie” for them. The two broke up, and Annie could not help but share her heartbreak with fans. Hayden proved to be selfish by not bothering to take her to an Instagram ball. He left her all alone to instead go with Kenzie whim he said was his friend. Annie had complained about the amount of time the two spent together, saying that Hayden talked more to Kenzie than with her. It is only later that Annie discovered there was more than friendship; Hayden was cheating on her with Kenzie.
4. She has a massive following of loyal fans
Getting a million followers on any social platform can be a challenge, especially when you are not famous, but Annie is a celebrity in her own right. Therefore on Instagram, do not be surprised to learn that she has 8.4 million followers. A simple photo such as that of her and her mother gets as many as over a million likes. On TikTok, Annie has 15.1 million followers and 14.5 million likes. Her fans love her so much that when they learned Hayden was not taking her out during the Instagram Ball, they massively unfollowed him in all his accounts. She is not very active on Facebook hence has 10k followers only.
5. Her role models
Annie dreams big, and one person she looks up to is fellow gymnast Shawn Johnson East. Shawn is a former artistic gymnast who won the 2008 gold medal for the balance beam. She also walked away with a silver medal for floor and all-round exercise. Shawn’s accolades go beyond gymnastics; she won season 8 of “Dancing with the Stars.” Annie’s also is inspired by her parents, who encourage her to do her best, according to Girls’ Life.
6. She always dreamed of being a singer
Closeting your dreams because you think they are too wild is not something new to Annie. She always dreamed of becoming a singer but never revealed it to anyone because she felt it was unattainable. Despite the lack of faith in her singing abilities she never gave up. She was therefore so amazed she could perform in a club packed with people that she immediately cried upon getting off the stage. Now the teenager has an album to her name. Consequently, her singing career has led to her having an acting career as well.
7. Her preferred fashion
Unlike most girls who will wear pink from head to toe, you will never catch Annie doing that unless she is required to on-set. Instead, ripped jeans and t-shirts are her go-to clothes though she aspires to have her clothing line. Annie hopes to design her own clothes, and she would blend styles from three of her favorite stores: Topshop, Urban Outfitters and Brandy Melville. The young girl with big dreams credits her late brother who showed her she could take on the world.
8. She is a dog lover
Annie loves her dogs who all happen to be female; Winnie, Gigi and Piper. The pictures she posts on Instagram get lots of likes from her fans who have come to love the dogs as their own. They even frequently ask about them since Annie usually posts photos in which there is only one dog.
9. She was home schooled
For someone who has achieved celebrity status at such an early age, making time to go to school can be quite hectic. Still, education is essential regardless of which career path one takes and her parents wanted her to balance both her academics and career. Therefore for her elementary education, they home schooled her to enable her to have time to concentrate on her gymnastics. Annie’s focus is to join the National Collegiate Athletic Association when the time is ripe, according to Celebily.
10. She likes flaunting her boyfriend
After her break up with Hayden, Annie has found love again in the arms of Asher Angel. She has lots of pictures on her social media accounts showing how much the two are in love; in one post, she could hardly believe that they have been together for nearly a year. Asher asked Annie to be his girlfriend on February 14, 2019, so that date will not just be a Valentine Day for the two as they celebrate their anniversary each year.